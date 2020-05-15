ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 10: Clotheshorse & Shell Out

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ໃນບົດຮຽນມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ Clotheshorse ກັບ shell out. ບັດນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງ Ly ກັບ Larry ລົ​ມ​ກັນ ໄດ້ເລີຍ.

Larry and Ly go to the mall to go clothes shopping. Larry is a amazed by the number of shopping bags Ly has by the end of the day. ແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ພາກັນໄປເລາະ ຊອບປິ້ງມອລ ເພື່ອຫາຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກັນຍ່າງ ເລາະຊຶ້ເຄື່ອງໝົດມື້ ພໍຊື້ແລ້ວໆ ແລຣີກໍ່ສະແດງຄວາມປະຫລາດໃຈທີ່ ເຫັນຖົງເຄື່ອງຈຳນວນຫລາຍ ທີ່ລີຖືຢູ່ໃນມື. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ Ly is a real clotheshorse. ພວກເຮົາມາໄປຟັງເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມກັນເບິ່ງ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າປະໂຫຍກນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ?

LL: Wow, Ly! How many clothes do you need? You’re a real clotheshorse aren’t you?

Ly: What’s a clotheshorse?

LL: A clotheshorse – CLOTHES HORSE – is someone who is concerned about fashion and likes to collect a lot of clothes.

Ly: I’m not really a clotheshorse. It’s just that I’ve gained weight since I came to the U.S. and my old clothes don’t fit me. That’s why I need to buy so many clothes.

LL: I think that’s just an excuse to go shopping! You don’t look like you’ve gained weight to me.

Ly: No, really, I have gained some weight! I’m not lying!

LL: I guess I’ll take your word for it. Are you sure you’re not a clotheshorse? Didn’t you just go shopping a few weeks ago?

Ly: I haven’t gone clothes shopping in over a year! Besides, I’m not very fashionable. How can you call me a clotheshorse?

LL: I’m just teasing you. My mother is a true clotheshorse. She has a huge, walk-in closet and it is completely filled with clothes. She loves to buy clothes.

Ly: No wonder she always looks so nice and her clothes are always in perfect condition.

LL: It’s funny, but my sister didn’t inherit my mother’s tendencies. She’s not a clotheshorse at all.

Ly: You’re sister doesn’t like to buy clothes?

LL: My sister hates going shopping. She would be happy if she could wear the same t-shirt and jeans every day of the year.

Ly: Well, I guess not every woman is a clotheshorse

So a clotheshorse is a person who is concerned about fashion and likes to keep up with fashion. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ a clotheshorse ກໍ່ຄືຄົນທີ່ເປັນຫ່ວງນໍາແຟຊັ່ນ ແລ່ນນໍາຄວາມທັນສະໄໝ ແລະ ມັກໄປຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າໃໝ່ໆຢູ່ສະເໝີ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆ ນັກສຶກສາຮູ້ບໍ່ວ່າ ຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງ clotheshorse ແມ່ນຫຍັງ? ຕາມຫລັກຂອງພາສາອັງກິດແລ້ວ ເຮົາກໍ່ຈະແປຕາມໂຕໄດ້ວ່າ ມ້າສຳລັບ ເສື້ອຜ້າ ຄືກັນກັບ dining table ໂຕະສຳລັບນັ່ງກິນເຂົ້າ ຫລື ໂຕະກິນ ເຂົ້າເນາະ. Clotheshorse ກໍ່ຄືໂຄ່ງຮ່າງ ດິ້ວໄມ້ ຫລື ເຫລັກນ້ອຍໆ ຍາວໆ ທີ່ຂວ່າຍກັນ ແລະ ຢ່ອງກັນຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງສາມຊັ້ນ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຕັ້ງຕາກ ເສື້ອຜ້າ ເອີ້ນວ່າມ້າຕາກເສື້ອຜ້າ ເຖິງແມ່ນມັນບໍ່ມີລັກສະນະເປັນໂຕມ້າ ກໍ່ຕາມ. ແຕ່ຖ້າໃຊ້ເປັນຄໍາສະແລງ ເວົ້າຢອກກັນຫລິ້ນ ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ຄົນແລ່ນ ນຳແຟຊັ່ນ ຫລື ບ້າແຟຊັ່ນ ກໍ່ວ່າໄດ້. ເອົ໋າ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: Wow, Ly! How many clothes do you need? You’re a real clotheshorse aren’t you?

ວ້າວ ລີ! ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ ການເສື້ອຜ້າຫລາຍປານໃດນີ່? ຈັ່ງແມ່ນ ເຈົ້າເປັນ clotheshorse ຕົວ ຈິງເລີຍເນາະ?

Ly: What’s a clotheshorse?

ແມ່ນຫຍັງເກາະ a clotheshorse?

LL: A clotheshorse – CLOTHES HORSE – is someone who is concerned about fashion and likes to collect a lot of clothes.

A clotheshorse – clothes ສະກົດວ່າ C-L-O-T-H-E-S ແປວ່າເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງເສື້ອຜ້າ horse ສະກົດວ່າ H-O-R-S-E ກໍ່ຄືມ້າ ແມ່ນໝາຍເຖິງ ໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນຫ່ວງນໍາເລື່ອງ ແຟຊັ່ນ ແລະ ມັກຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າໃໝ່ ຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ.

Ly: I’m not really a clotheshorse. It’s just that I’ve gained weight since I came to the U.S. and my old clothes don’t fit me. That’s why I need to buy so many clothes.

ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນມັກແລ່ນນໍາແຟຊັ່ນດອກ. ພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ນ້ຳໜັກຂ້ອຍຂຶ້ນ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຂ້ອຍມາຮອດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ໃສ່ເສື້ອຜ້າເກົ່າຂອງຂ້ອຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ອີກແລ້ວ. ນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າຫລາຍແທ້.

LL: I think that’s just an excuse to go shopping! You don’t look like you’ve gained weight to me.

ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນເປັນພຽງຂໍ້ແກ້ໂຕ ເພື່ອໄປຊອບປິ້ງຊື່ໆດອກ! ຂ້ອຍເບິ່ງແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ ບໍ່ຊົງວ່າ ຈະຕຸ້ຍຂຶ້ນດອກ.

Ly: No, really, I have gained some weight! I’m not lying!

ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍຕຸ້ຍຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ອີ່ຫລີໄດ໋! ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຕົວະນ່າ.

LL: I guess I’ll take your word for it. Are you sure you’re not a clotheshorse? Didn’t you just go shopping a few weeks ago?

ເອົ໋າ ກໍ່ໄດ້ໄປ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະເຊື່ອເຈົ້າລອງ ເບິ່ງ. ເຈົ້າແນ່ໃຈຫວະວ່າ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນແລ່ນຕາມແຟຊັ່ນ? ບໍ່ແມ່ນເຈົ້າ ຫາກໍ່ໄປຊອບປິ້ງມາ ເມື່ອສອງສາມອາທິດກ່ອນນີ່ເອງຫວະ?

Ly: I haven’t gone clothes shopping in over a year! Besides, I’m not very fashionable. How can you call me a clotheshorse?

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປເລາະຊອບປິ້ງຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າ ມາໄດ້ປີປາຍ ແລ້ວ! ອີກຢ່າງ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຄົນມັກນຳສະໄໝຫລາຍປານໃດນ່າ. ເຈົ້າຈະມາເອີ້ນຂ້ອຍວ່າ ເປັນຄົນແລ່ນນຳແຟຊັ່ນໄດ້ແນວໃດ?

LL: I’m just teasing you. My mother is a true clotheshorse. She has a huge, walk-in closet and it is completely filled with clothes. She loves to buy clothes.

ຂ້ອຍເວົ້າຢອກເຈົ້າຫລິ້ນ ຊື່ໆດອກ. ແມ່ຂ້ອຍພຸ້ນ ທີ່ເປັນ clotheshorse ຕົວຈິງ ເລີຍແຫລະ. ລາວມີຕູ້ໃສ່ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນຫ້ອງໃຫຍ່ໆ ຊຶ່ງຈະມີ ເສື້ອຜ້າ ເຕັມໄປໝົດເລີຍ. ລາວມັກຊື້ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງ ຫລາຍແທ້ໆ.

Ly: No wonder she always looks so nice and her clothes are always in perfect condition.

ສົມພໍ ຍາມໃດເພິ່ນ ກໍ່ເບິ່ງຄືສວຍງາມຢູ່ຕະຫລອດ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງຂອງເພິ່ນກໍ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ ທີ່ດີສົມບູນແບບ ຢູ່ສະເໝີ.

LL: It’s funny, but my sister didn’t inherit my mother’s tendencies. She’s not a clotheshorse at all.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍ່ຕະລົກດີ ເພາະວ່າເອື້ອຍຂ້ອຍຊ້ຳພັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສືບທອດຕິດນິໄສ ແບບນັ້ນ ມາຈາກແມ່ເລີຍ. ລາວບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນນິຍົມແຟຊັ່ນ ຈັກດີ້ເລີຍ.

Ly: Your sister doesn’t like to buy clothes?

ເອື້ອຍເຈົ້າບໍ່ມັກ ຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້ານ່ະ?



LL: My sister hates going shopping. She would be happy if she could wear the same t-shirt and jeans every day of the year.

ເອື້ອຍຂ້ອຍຊັງການໄປເລາະຊອບປິ້ງ. ລາວຈະເພິ່ງພໍໃຈ ຫລື ມີຄວາມສຸກຫລາຍກ່ວາ ຖ້າລາວສາມາດນຸ່ງເສື້ອ ຍືດຄໍກົມ ແລະ ສົ້ງຢີ້ນ ໂຕດຽວນັ້ນໄດ້ ທຸກໆມື້ ໝົດທັງປີ.

Ly: Well, I guess not every woman is a clotheshorse. ເອີ.. ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງຈະນິຍົມແຟຊັ່ນຄືກັນ ໝົດທຸກຄົນດອກ.

ແລຣີເວົ້າວ່າ ລີເປັນຄົນແລ່ນນຳແຟຊັ່ນ a clotheshorse ແຕ່ລີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ລາວພຽງແຕ່ gain some weight ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. To gain weight ແປວ່າ ນ້ຳໜັກຂຶ້ນ ກໍ່ຄືຕຸ້ຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນເອງ ແລະ ແລຣີກໍ່ເວົ້າ ວ່າ I take your word for it ແປວ່າ I believe you. To take somebody’s word for it ແປວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຄົນໆນັ້ນເວົ້າ. ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ shell s-h-e-l-l ບໍ່? ທີ່ແປວ່າ ກາບກຸ້ງ ຫລື ກາບຫອຍ ແຕ່ວ່າສຳນວນ to shell out ທີ່ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຍິນແລຣີເວົ້າ ໃນບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບກາບ ກຸ້ງກາບຫອຍເລີຍ. ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດ ພວກເຮົາໄປຟັງນຳກັນ.

LL: Hey, Ly, how much money did you shell out to buy clothes today?

Ly: What does shell out mean?

LL: To shell out – SHELL OUT – money means to pay for something.

Ly: Oh, you’re asking me how much money I spent. Well, everything I bought was on sale, so I didn’t shell out that much money.

LL: I’m just curious how much you have to shell out to fill up that huge shopping bag with women’s clothing.

Ly: Why? Are you interested in buying some women’s clothes?

LL: No! I’m just curious, that’s all. I’ve heard that women’s clothes are more expensive than men’s clothes.

Ly: How much money you have to shell out depends on how good a shopper you are. If you know how to look for sales, then you don’t have to shell out as much money.

LL: Next time I have to buy clothes, I’ll ask you for help. I never bother to look for sales and I always end up shelling out more than I should.

Ly: Sure, I’ll help you. I’m good at finding sales.

LL: Well, while we’re at the mall, why don’t you help me find a good deal on a pair of jeans.

Ly: Okay, how much do you usually shell out to buy a pair of jeans?

LL: I usually shell out around $40.00.

Ly: I’ll help you find a pair for $20.00. How’s that?

LL: That’s awesome!

ຄຳນາມ shell ແປວ່າ ກາບຫອຍ ກາບກຸ້ງ ສ່ວນຄໍາກິລິຍາ to shell ແປວ່າ ແກະກາບອອກ. ຕົວຢ່າງໃນປະໂຫຍກນີ້ Can you shell the shrimp please? ແປວ່າ ເຈົ້າແກະກາບກຸ້ງພວກນີ້ອອກ ໄດ້ບໍ່? ແລະ ຄຳນີ້ນີ່ແຫລະ ທີ່ຄົງເປັນທີ່ມາຂອງ to shell out ທີ່ແປ ວ່າ ແກະກະເປົາຈົກເງິນຊື້ເຄື່ອງ. ບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: Hey, Ly, how much money did you shell out to buy clothes today?

ເອີ່ ລີ ເຈົ້າ shell out ເງິນຫລາຍປານໃດ ເພື່ອຊື້ ເສື້ອຜ້າ ມື້ນີ້.

Ly: What does shell out mean?

ແປວ່າຫຍັງ shell out?

LL: To shell out – SHELL OUT – money means to pay for something.

To shell out money – SHELL– S-H-E-L-L, OUT – O-U-T – ແປວ່າ ຄວັກກະເປົາຈ່າຍເງິນ ເພື່ອຊື້ສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງ.

Ly: Oh, you’re asking me how much money I spent. Well, everything I bought was on sale, so I didn’t shell out that much money.

ໂອ ເຈົ້າຖາມຂ້ອຍວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈ່າຍເງິນໄປ ຫລາຍປານໃດ. ເອີ່ ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້ອຍຊື້ ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງຫລຸດລາຄາທັງໝົດ ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເລີຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍຫລາຍປານໃດດອກ.

LL: I’m just curious how much you have to shell out to fill up that huge shopping bag with women’s clothing.

ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຄວັກກະເປົາ ຈ່າຍເງິນໄປຫລາຍປານ ໃດ ເພື່ອຊື້ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງແມ່ຍິງ ເຕັມຖົງຊອບປິ້ງໃຫຍ່ສ່ຳນັ້ນ.

Ly: Why? Are you interested in buying some women’s clothes?

ເປັນຫຍັງລະ? ເຈົ້າສົນໃຈຢາກຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າແມ່ຍິງ ຊັ້ນເບາະ?

LL: No! I’m just curious, that’s all. I’ve heard that women’s clothes are more expensive than men’s clothes.

ບໍ່... ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຢາກຮູ້ ເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຍິນວ່າ ເສື້ອຜ້າຜູ້ຍິງ ແພງກ່ວາ ເສື້ອຜ້າຜູ້ຊາຍຫລາຍ.

Ly: How much money you have to shell out depends on how good a shopper you are. If you know how to look for sales, then you don’t have to shell out as much money.

ເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນຫລາຍປານໃດນັ້ນ ມັນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບວ່າເຈົ້າ ຫັ້ນເປັນນັກຊື້ເຄື່ອງ ລະດັບເກ່ັງຫລາຍປານໃດ. ຖ້າເຈົ້າຫາກຮູ້ຈັກໄປ ເລາະຊອກຫາເຄື່ອງຫລຸດລາຄາເປັນ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຄົງຈະບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຄວັກກະເປົາ ຈ່າຍເງິນ ຫລາຍດອກ.

LL: Next time I have to buy clothes, I’ll ask you for help. I never bother to look for sales and I always end up shelling out more than I should.

ເທື່ອໜ້າ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ ໄປຊື້ເສື້ອຜ້າ ຂ້ອຍຈະຂໍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໄປຊ່ວຍເດີ້. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍສົນໃຈທີ່ຈະໄປ ຊອກຊື້ເຄື່ອງຫລຸດລາຄາ ຈັກເທື່ອ ແລະ ສຸດທ້າຍແລ້ວ ຍາມໃດ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍຫລາຍກ່ວາ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຄວນຈະໄດ້ຈ່າຍ ຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ.

Ly: Sure, I’ll help you. I’m good at finding sales.

ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້ອຍຈະຊ່ວຍເຈົ້າ. ຂ້ອຍຊອກຊື້ເຄື່ອງຫລຸດລາຄາເກ່ັງ ຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

LL: Well, while we’re at the mall, why don’t you help me find a good deal on a pair of jeans.

ເອີ ຂະນະທີ່ເຮົາຍັງ ຢູ່ຊອບປິ້ງມອລຢູ່ນີ້ ເຈົ້າຊ່ວຍຂ້ອຍຊອກຊື້ສົ້ງຢີ້ນໂຕໜຶ່ງ ລາຄາຖືກໆໄດ້ ບໍ່?

Ly: Okay, how much do you usually shell out to buy a pair of jeans?

ຕົກລົງ ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າຄວັກກະເປົາຈ່າຍເງິນ ຫລາຍປານໃດ ເພື່ອຊື້ສົ້ງຢີ້ນ ໂຕໜຶ່ງ?

LL: I usually shell out around $40.00.

ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍຈະຈ່າຍປະມານ 40 ໂດລາ.

Ly: I’ll help you find a pair for $20.00. How’s that?

ຂ້ອຍຈະຊ່ວຍເຈົ້າຫາຊື້ໂຕໜຶ່ງໃນລາຄາ 20 ໂດລາເດີ້. ວ່າແນວໃດລະ?

LL: That’s awesome!

ໂອ້ ວິເສດໄປເລີຍ!

