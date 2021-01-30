ລົດຖີບໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່ຂີ່ຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍາໄດ້ ເປີດໂລກອັນໃໝ່ ໃຫ້ແກ່ນັກຂີ່ລົດຖີບທັງຫລາຍ

ມາຂີ່ລົດຖີບແບບໃໝ່ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຂີ່ຂ້າມທະເລສາບ ແລະຊ່ອງ ເດີນທາງນໍ້າ - ທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນໄປດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງຈັກໄຟຟ້າ ແລະໝໍ້ໄຟນໍາກັນເທາະ. Michelle Quinn ໄດ້ຂີ່ມາແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດຂອງ ປະສົບການນັ້ນ ມາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານ ໄດ້ຮັບຟັງໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າມັນເປັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຈະອອກມາໃນອະນາຄົດ. ລົດຖີບທີ່ຖີບ ໄປຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າໄດ້.

ມັນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານີ້ເຮັດຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຝັນຂອງຄົນ. ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມ ຝັນນີ້ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຄົນນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງຂີ່ລົດຖີບຢູ່ເທິງປາກແມ່ນໍ້າແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.



ທ່ານເກຣັກ ຈອນສ໌ຕັນ (Greg Johnston), ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Manta5 ກ່າວ ວ່າ:

“ແລະເມື່ອລາວຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາ, ລາວພຽງແຕ່ສາມາດອະທິບາຍໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນເປັນປະ ສົບການແບບດຽວກັນກັບການທີ່ລາວເຄີຍຂີ່ຢູ່ເທິງໜ້າດິນ. ແລະສິ່ງນັ້ນໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນລາວໃຫ້ຄິດອອກສິ່ງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດການຂີ່ລົດຖີບແບບນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຂີ່ຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າໄດ້ຈັ່ງໃດ?"

ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ລົດຖີບ Manta5 ກໍໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາ. ມັນແມ່ນລົດຖີບໄຟຟ້າທີ່ໃຊ້ ກັນນໍ້າໄດ້ ທີ່ປ່ຽນພື້ນທີ່ໃນໜ້ານໍ້າທະເລສາບ ແລະແມ່ນໍ້າໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນສະໜາມ ໃໝ່ ສຳລັບຄົນທີ່ຂີ່ລົດຖີບທີ່ມີຄວາມຫ້າວຫັນ.

ມັນມີແປ້ນຢັນລົດຖີບ, ມີຈັກມໍເຕີໄຟຟ້າຂະໜາດ 460 ວັດ ແລະໝໍ້ໄຟ ຫລື ແບັດເຕີຣີອັນນຶ່ງ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດໃຊ້ກຸ້ມໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3 ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ມັນກໍເບິ່ງບໍ່ຕ່າງກັນ ຫຍັງຫລາຍກັບລົດຖີບໄຟຟ້າ. ແຕ່ອັນນີ້ ມັນເປັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປ.

ປີກເສັ້ນໃຍກາກບອນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າແຜ່ນໂລຫະ ຫລື foil ທີ່ໃຊ້ງານຄືກັນກັບປີກເຮືອບິນ.

GPS, ເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານທີ່ງ່ຽງ ແລະຄັນເລັ່ງຄວາມໄວ ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ເລັ່ງອອກໄປຫາໜ້ານໍ້າໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ຈອນສ໌ຕັນ (Johnston) ຈາກບໍລິສັດຜະລິດ Manta5 ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອທ່ານເລີ່ມຖີບລົດ, ເຄື່ອງຈັກຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານເພີ່ມພະລັງຂຶ້ນ ແລະທ່ານກໍສາມາດຄິດຫາເຮືອບິນອອກມາ."

ມັນຈະແຕກຕ່າງໄປຈາກການຂີ່ລົດຖີບຢູ່ເທິງຖະໜົນ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນສ໌ຕັນ (Johnston) ອະທິບາຍວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີກົງລໍ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລະບົບທີ່ຢັນກັບຄືນທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫລາຍ ສົມຄວນ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ GPS ເພື່ອເລັ່ງຄວາມໄວ.”

ລົດຖີບທີ່ວ່ານີ້ສາມາດແລ່ນໄດ້ໃນຄວາມໄວ 20 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ບໍລິ ສັດ Manta5 ມອງເຫັນວ່າ ການຂີ່ລົດຖີບເທິງນໍ້າເປັນວິທີການອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ເປີດເສັ້ນທາງນໍ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນໄປສຳຫຼວດແລະອາດຈະມີມື້ນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກໃນອະນາຄົດ. ບໍລິສັດນິວຊີແລນແຫ່ງນີ້ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຂີ່ລົດຖີບ Manta5 ຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບອັງກິດໃນລະດູຮ້ອນທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ແຕ່ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ, ຄົນເຮົາຕ້ອງເລີ້ມຂັບຂີ່ມັນເສຍກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນສ໌ຕັນ (Johnston) ຈາກບໍລິສັດຜະບິດ Manta5 ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍ ວ່າ:

"ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເມື່ອທ່ານຮູ້ຈັກຂັບຂີ່ມັນແລ້ວ, ມັນກໍຄືໆ ກັນກັບການຂີ່ລົດຖີບ."



ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັບການບິນຊ້າໆ ຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າ. ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍຫວນຄຶດກັບມາ ໄດ້ວ່າ - ອັນນີ້ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຝັນອີກແລ້ວ. ຖ້າຢຸດຖີບລົດແບັດເຕີຣີກໍ ຈະໝົດໄປ, ແລະທ່ານກໍຈະຄ່ອຍໆເລີ່ມຈົມລົງໄປໃນນໍ້າ.

ອ່ານກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Take a ride on a new kind of bike – one that skirts across lakes and waterways – powered by an electric engine and a battery. Michelle Quinn got a ride.

It looks like something out of the future. A bike that skates on top of the water.

It began as these things do with a dream. In this one, the company founder was biking on an estuary.

Greg Johnston, Manta5:

“And when he woke up, he could only describe it as the same experience that he had experienced on the land. And that inspired him to be like, how can we replicate cycling but on water?”

And so the Manta5 was born. It is a waterproof electric bike that transforms lakes and rivers into new arenas for cycling enthusiasts.

There are pedals, a 460-watt electric motor and a battery, which lasts for more than three hours. Not that much different from an electric bike. But this is something different.

Carbon fiber wings called foils act like airplane wings.

GPS, tilt sensors and an accelerometer help get the rider out of the water.

Greg Johnston, Manta5:

“As you start pedaling, the motor will give you extra boost and you're able to come up onto the plane.”

It’s different than riding a bike on the road.

Greg Johnston, Manta5:

“We don't have a wheel so that the whole feedback system is quite different. So we use GPS for speed.”

The bike can go 20 kilometers per hour. Manta5 envisions water biking as a way to open up waterways for people to explore and maybe one day, a future Olympic sport. The New Zealand company plans to cross the English Channel on the Manta5 next summer.

But first, people have to start doing it.

Greg Johnston, Manta5:

“And then once you get the hang of it, it's like riding a bike.”

It’s like flying slowly over water. And then comes the reminder - this is not a dream. Stop pedaling, the battery cuts off, and you slowly start to sink.