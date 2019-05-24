ເຂດເມືອງ​ Silicon Valley​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ດ້ານ​ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳຂອງ

ອາເມຣິກາມາຍາວນານ. ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ high-tech ຕ່າງໆ

ກຳລັງເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຈີນຢູ່ນີ້ ພວກ

​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ນີ້ຈຶ່ງພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມ​ສ້າງເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ແນວນໃດ ດັ່ງ Michelle Quinn ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ທີ່ມອງເຫັນວ່າ ອຸດສາ

ຫະກຳເທັກໂນໂລຈີເປັນບັນຫາສຳຄັນສຳລັບຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ສຫລ

ຊຶ່ງ​ວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມັນ​ໄດ້ຖືກຂະ​ໜານ​ນາມວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເຢັນ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ອັນ​ໃໝ່ - ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ເຊັ່ນຕາ​ໜ່າງ​

ລະ​ບົບ 5G ຂອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື ທີ່​ສະ​ຫຼາດນັ້ນ, ປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ ແລະ​ລົດ​ທີ່​ຂັບ​ເຄື່ອນ​

ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ມັນ​ເອງ ໃນຫ້ອງ​ການ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ

ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ Silicon Valley ຊຶ່ງ​ເຫັນ​ການມີໂອ​ກາດຂອງ​ການ​ມີ​ພາ​ຄີ ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ບ່ອນ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດາວທຽມ​ແລະ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ພາ​ນິດ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຈະ​ຕັດ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ

ແລະ​ປັບປຸງ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຜົນຂອງຕົນ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ປະ​ດິດ​ຄິດ​ສ້າງ ພວມ​ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃໝ່ທີ່​ຈະ​ສື່​ສານ ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ລຳ​ບາກ.

ແຕ່​ພວກ ນັກ​ປະ​ດິດ​ຄິດ​ສ້າງ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ກໍແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້

ຍ້ອນສາ​ເຫດ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

ບາງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ​ຍັງ​ມີຄວາມສົງໃສ​ຢູ່ວ່າຕົນເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃຫ້

ທຳ​ນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ ຫຼື​ວ່າໃຫ້​ຈີນ. ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Google

ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ຕັດລົງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ບ່ອນ.

ທ່ານ Michael Brown ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນຫຼາຍ​ແບບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວຽກ​ງານສຳ​ຫຼັບທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ

ຢູ່ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີໃຫຍ່ໆ​ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ​.

ທ່ານ Brown ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ໃນຫຼາຍໆດ້ານ ເຊັ່ນປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ ຫຼື ໄຊ​ເບີ​ຣ໌, ໂອ​ເຄ

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ພວກ​ເ​ຂົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ພວກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ສ້າງ​ຕົວ​ຕົນ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ມາ​ນັ້ນ, ໃຫ້​ໄດ້ກຳ​ໄລ​ເຖິງ 100 ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ, ພວກ​ເຂົາແມ່ນ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ຢາກໄດ້​ລູກ​ຄ້າ

ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ວ່າ, ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ ພວກເຮົາຈະ​ຕອບ​

ຮັບ​ໂດຍບໍ່ລັງເລໃຈ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈະເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ ຕາມ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຈູງ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

Silicon Valley ຍັງສັ່ງຊາຕີລາຄາເບິ່ງຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ ຂອງ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບຂອງ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອັນ​ໃໝ່ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບພວກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຈີນ. ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ

​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ພວກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ພາກສ່ວນສຳຄັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໄປໃຫ້​

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ມັນ​ເປັນບັນຍາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍສະບາຍໃຈປານໃດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດຮ່ອມພູ Silicon Valley

ແລະ​ໃນ​ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Rebecca Fannin, ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງນາມ​ປາກ​ກາ​ປື້ມ Tech Titans of China

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ບັນ​ຫາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ. ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເງິນ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ

ສຳລັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກສະ​ລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ

​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ມັນ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ມັນມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​

ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີອາເມລິກັນ ​ໄດ້​ຖົກ​ຖຽງກັນ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ການ​

ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຈີນ ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຈີນ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍມີ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້. ທີ່​ຍັງ​

ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເທື່ອ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມີ​ບາງ​ພວກ​ຍັງ​ລັ່ງ​ເລ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ການ​ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ພົວ​ພັນ

ກັບ​ການ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ Andy Rothman ນັກ​ຍຸ​ທະ​ສາດ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນຈາກ Matthews Asia ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ລະ​ດັບ​ຂອງການເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ຈີນນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​

ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ກ່ອນ​ເມື່ອ 30 ຫຼື​ 40 ປີ ແລະ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ພົວ​ພັນ

ກັບ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ກັບ​ຈີນ, ທ່ານບ​ຣາວ ກໍໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງວ່າ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ

ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ທີ່ນີ້ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ອຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ແລະ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ສຳ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະຫານຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

Silicon Valley has long been a power center of American innovation. Now that high-tech is also becoming a focus of tensions between the U.S. and China, companies based here are trying to understand how they fit in. VOA's Michelle Quinn speaks with the head of the U.S. Defense Department's local outpost who sees the tech industry as key to U.S. national security.

It's being called the new Tech Cold War — tensions between the U.S. and China over emergent technologies like 5G mobile phone networks, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The Defense Innovation Unit, the Pentagon's outpost in Silicon Valley, sees potential allies everywhere.

Commercial rocket and satellite companies who are trying to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Inventors coming up with new ways to communicate in harsh conditions.

But Chinese investors and companies arealsohere for many of the same reasons.

Some in the tech industry are skeptical of working for either the Pentagon or China. Employees at Google this year pushed back on projects involving both.



Michael Brown, head of the Defense Innovation Unit office, says there's a range of opinions about working for the Pentagon at big tech companies.'

Michael Brown, Defense Innovation Unit:

"For areas like artificial intelligence or cyber, okay, we need those companies more than they need us. But when we're talking about smaller companies that are trying to get off the ground, get to their first $100 million in revenue, they're interested in large customers. So, we have found no reluctance at all, in fact, enthusiastic response that they participate in our solicitations."

Silicon Valley is still assessing the impact of new U.S. restrictions on working with Chinese companies. Washington could force companies to stop selling key components to Chinese manufacturers.



There is a chill in the air in Silicon Valley — and in China.



Rebecca Fannin, author, Tech Titans of China:

"Investors have become much more sensitive to the issue. They're more cautious about investing. Getting capital from China for U.S. projects has become trickier than it was in the past. There's a slowdown there, as well. It's definitely having an impact."

American tech companies have long argued for the same access to China's market that Chinese companies have here. That hasn't happened yet, but some are skeptical that disengaging from the Chinese economy is the right approach.

Andy Rothman, Investment Strategist, Matthews Asia:

"The level of personal freedom the Chinese people have today is dramatically better than it was 30 or 40 years ago and part of that is due to engagement with the rest of the world."

Regardless of what happens with China, Brown argues that companies here can help their country and profit while making technology for tMichael Brown:

"The Defense Innovation Unit's mission has never been more critical, given the tech race that we're in with China then than it is today."



It's a race that the U.S. expects to win, with some help from Silicon Valley.