ເຂດເມືອງ Silicon Valleyຖືວ່າເປັນສູນກາງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານນະວັດຕະກຳຂອງ
ອາເມຣິກາມາຍາວນານ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີລະດັບສູງ high-tech ຕ່າງໆ
ກຳລັງເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນຢູ່ນີ້ ພວກ
ບໍລິສັດທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານໃນທີ່ນີ້ຈຶ່ງພະຍາຍາມສ້າງເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າຈະເຂົ້າກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແນວນໃດ ດັ່ງ Michelle Quinn ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ທີ່ມອງເຫັນວ່າ ອຸດສາ
ຫະກຳເທັກໂນໂລຈີເປັນບັນຫາສຳຄັນສຳລັບຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ສຫລ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຂະໜານນາມວ່າ ສົງຄາມເຢັນດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ອັນໃໝ່ - ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ
ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຂົ້າໄປພົວພັນໃນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເຊັ່ນຕາໜ່າງ
ລະບົບ 5G ຂອງໂທລະສັບມືຖື ທີ່ສະຫຼາດນັ້ນ, ປັນຍາປະດິດ ແລະລົດທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນ
ດ້ວຍຕົວມັນເອງ ໃນຫ້ອງການໜ່ວຍປ້ອງກັນນະວັດຕະກຳ ຂອງທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ
ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ Silicon Valley ຊຶ່ງເຫັນການມີໂອກາດຂອງການມີພາຄີ ໃນທຸກໆບ່ອນ.
ບັນດາບໍລິສັດດາວທຽມແລະຈະຫຼວດພານິດ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະຕັດຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ
ແລະປັບປຸງປະສິດທິຜົນຂອງຕົນ.
ພວກນັກປະດິດຄິດສ້າງ ພວມມີວິທີໃໝ່ທີ່ຈະສື່ສານ ໃນສະພາບການທີ່ລຳບາກ.
ແຕ່ພວກ ນັກປະດິດຄິດສ້າງຊາວຈີນ ແລະບັນດາບໍລິສັດທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍແມ່ນມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້
ຍ້ອນສາເຫດດຽວກັນ.
ບາງບໍລິສັດອຸດສາຫະກຳເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຍັງມີຄວາມສົງໃສຢູ່ວ່າຕົນເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້
ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ຫຼືວ່າໃຫ້ຈີນ. ພວກພະນັກງານທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນບໍລິສັດ Google
ໃນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຕັດລົງຫຼາຍໆໂຄງການທີ່ພົວພັນກັບທັງສອງບ່ອນ.
ທ່ານ Michael Brown ຫົວໜ້າຂອງຫ້ອງການນະວັດຕະກຳດ້ານປ້ອງກັນ
ກ່າວວ່າມັນມີຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຫຼາຍແບບ ກ່ຽວກັບວຽກງານສຳຫຼັບທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ
ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫຍ່ໆຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ.
ທ່ານ Brown ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຫຼາຍໆດ້ານ ເຊັ່ນປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື ໄຊເບີຣ໌, ໂອເຄ
ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການພວກເຮົາ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາເວົ້າເຖິງພວກບໍລິສັດນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມ ສ້າງຕົວຕົນຂຶ້ນ
ມານັ້ນ, ໃຫ້ໄດ້ກຳໄລເຖິງ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ, ພວກເຂົາແມ່ນສົນໃຈ ຢາກໄດ້ລູກຄ້າ
ລາຍໃຫຍ່ໆ. ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຄົ້ນພົບວ່າ, ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕອບ
ຮັບໂດຍບໍ່ລັງເລໃຈ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະເຂົ້າໄປປະກອບສ່ວນ ຕາມການຊັກຈູງ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
Silicon Valley ຍັງສັ່ງຊາຕີລາຄາເບິ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຂອງການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຂອງ
ສະຫະລັດ ອັນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ການເຮັດວຽກກັບພວກບໍລິສັດຈີນ. ວໍຊີງຕັນ ສາມາດໃຊ້ກຳລັງ
ບັງຄັບພວກບໍລິສັດທັງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການຂາຍພາກສ່ວນສຳຄັນສຳຄັນ ໄປໃຫ້
ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຂອງຈີນ.
ມັນເປັນບັນຍາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍສະບາຍໃຈປານໃດຢູ່ໃນເຂດຮ່ອມພູ Silicon Valley
ແລະໃນຈີນ.
ທ່ານນາງ Rebecca Fannin, ເຈົ້າຂອງນາມປາກກາປື້ມ Tech Titans of China
ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກນັກລົງທຶນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ພວກເຂົາແມ່ນມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການລົງທຶນ. ການທີ່ໄດ້ເງິນຈາກຈີນ
ສຳລັບໂຄງການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນເລື້ອງຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສະລັບສັບຊ້ອນ
ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ໃນອະດີດຜ່ານມາ. ມັນຊັກຊ້າລົງໃນທີ່ນັ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ມັນມີຜົນກະທົບ
ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”
ບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີອາເມລິກັນ ໄດ້ຖົກຖຽງກັນມາດົນນານແລ້ວວ່າ ໃນການ
ເຂົ້າເຖິງຕະຫຼາດຈີນ ແບບດຽວກັນ ທີ່ວ່າບັນດາຕະຫຼາດຈີນທັງຫຼາຍມີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ທີ່ຍັງ
ບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເທື່ອ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມີບາງພວກຍັງລັ່ງເລໃຈທີ່ວ່າ ການບໍ່ເຂົ້າໄປພົວພັນ
ກັບການເສດຖະກິດຈີນ ແມ່ນການເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານ Andy Rothman ນັກຍຸທະສາດການລົງທຶນຈາກ Matthews Asia ກ່າວວ່າ
“ລະດັບຂອງການເປັນອິດສະຫຼະສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ຂອງຊາວຈີນນັ້ນແມ່ນ ດີຂຶ້ນຢ່າງ
ສິ້ນເຊີງ ກ່ອນເມື່ອ 30 ຫຼື 40 ປີ ແລະສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເປັນຍ້ອນ ການເຂົ້າໄປພົວພັນ
ກັບທົ່ວໂລກ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ມີຫຍັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນກໍຕາມກັບຈີນ, ທ່ານບຣາວ ກໍໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ບໍລິສັດ
ທັງຫຼາຍໃນທີ່ນີ້ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊ່ອຍປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແລະຜົນກຳໄລ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜະລິດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ສຳລັບກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
Silicon Valley has long been a power center of American innovation. Now that high-tech is also becoming a focus of tensions between the U.S. and China, companies based here are trying to understand how they fit in. VOA's Michelle Quinn speaks with the head of the U.S. Defense Department's local outpost who sees the tech industry as key to U.S. national security.
It's being called the new Tech Cold War — tensions between the U.S. and China over emergent technologies like 5G mobile phone networks, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.
The Defense Innovation Unit, the Pentagon's outpost in Silicon Valley, sees potential allies everywhere.
Commercial rocket and satellite companies who are trying to cut costs and improve efficiency.
Inventors coming up with new ways to communicate in harsh conditions.
But Chinese investors and companies arealsohere for many of the same reasons.
Some in the tech industry are skeptical of working for either the Pentagon or China. Employees at Google this year pushed back on projects involving both.
Michael Brown, head of the Defense Innovation Unit office, says there's a range of opinions about working for the Pentagon at big tech companies.'
Michael Brown, Defense Innovation Unit:
"For areas like artificial intelligence or cyber, okay, we need those companies more than they need us. But when we're talking about smaller companies that are trying to get off the ground, get to their first $100 million in revenue, they're interested in large customers. So, we have found no reluctance at all, in fact, enthusiastic response that they participate in our solicitations."
Silicon Valley is still assessing the impact of new U.S. restrictions on working with Chinese companies. Washington could force companies to stop selling key components to Chinese manufacturers.
There is a chill in the air in Silicon Valley — and in China.
Rebecca Fannin, author, Tech Titans of China:
"Investors have become much more sensitive to the issue. They're more cautious about investing. Getting capital from China for U.S. projects has become trickier than it was in the past. There's a slowdown there, as well. It's definitely having an impact."
American tech companies have long argued for the same access to China's market that Chinese companies have here. That hasn't happened yet, but some are skeptical that disengaging from the Chinese economy is the right approach.
Andy Rothman, Investment Strategist, Matthews Asia:
"The level of personal freedom the Chinese people have today is dramatically better than it was 30 or 40 years ago and part of that is due to engagement with the rest of the world."
Regardless of what happens with China, Brown argues that companies here can help their country and profit while making technology for tMichael Brown:
"The Defense Innovation Unit's mission has never been more critical, given the tech race that we're in with China then than it is today."
It's a race that the U.S. expects to win, with some help from Silicon Valley.
