ເຄື່ອງໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກທີ່ຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ແມ່ນສ່ວນປະກອບອັນສໍາຄັນຂອງລະບົບອາວຸດໃນ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ, ອີງຕາມການສືບສວນໂດຍສະຖາບັນ Royal United Services ຂອງປະເທດອັງກິດ ຫຼື RUSI. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈເວລ (Hennry Ridgwell) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວເຊິ່ງເປັນ ນຶ່ງໃນແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທາງດ້ານໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງ 5 ເດືອນທໍາອິດຂອງສົງຄາມ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ມີການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະຈະຫຼວດນໍາວິຖີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,560 ລູກເຂົ້າໄປໃນດິນ​ແດນ ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ອາວຸດສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນເພິ່ງພາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທາງດ້ານໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ, ຜູ້ຂຽນລາຍງານຂອງ​ສະ

ຖາ​ບັນ RUSI ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ VOA ປິດບັງໜ້າຂອງລາວ ເພື່ອເຫດຜົນຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ.

ທ່ານແກຣີ ຊໍາເມີວີລ (Gary Somerville), ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Royal United Services ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ພວກເຂົາມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໃນການຜະລິດຄືນອີກຄັ້ງ, ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍກໍຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຄວາມຊັບຊ້ອນທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ແລະໃນຂະໜາດດຽວກັນ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກທີ່ສໍາຄັນທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ, ຕົວຢ່າງ ຄວາມແນ່ນອນຂອງອາວຸດນໍາວິຖີ.”

ເຊິ່ງລວມເຖິງລູກສອນໄຟ Iskander 9M727 ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນອາວຸດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝທີ່ສຸດ. ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງ RUSI ສາມາດເກັບກູ້ຄືນລູກສອນໄຟບາງອັນຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບພາຍໃນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະດໍາເນີນການກວດກາເບິ່ງໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຢູ່ພາຍໃນ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄົ້ນພົບສ່ວນປະກອບຫຼາຍອັນທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ, ໃນນັ້ນລວມມີ ລະບົບປະເມີນຜົນຂອງສັນຍານ, ຈໍານວນມາດຕະຖານໃນການສົ່ງສັນຍານຄວາມຈື່ຈໍາ, ຈໍານວນມາດຕະຖານຂອງ RAM ຄົງທີ່ ແລະສາຍເຄໂບລໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນໂທລະເລກ ເຊິ່ງມີກໍາເນີດມາຈາກບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ, ຊາວດັດຊ໌ ແລະບໍລິສັດຂອງຊາວເຢຍຣະມັນ.

ລູກສອນໄຟນໍາວິຖີ Kh-101 ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງບາງລູກແມ່ນມີເປົ້າໝາຍຍິງໃສ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ, ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບວ່າມີ 31 ສ່ວນປະກອບທີ່ມາຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານແກຣີ ຊໍາເມີວີລ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Royal United Services ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກມັນມີລັກສະນະທີ່ທໍາມະດາ, ແລະກໍມີຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນທຸກຫົນທຸກແຫ່ງ. ສາມາດພົບເຫັນພວກມັນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຕ່າງໆ, ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຕົາໄມໂຄຣເວັບວ໌, ແລະເຄື່ອງລ້າງຈານ.”

ໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາມາດພົບເຫັນໄດ້ທົ່ວໄປໃນ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ອນການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ RUSI ຍັງໄດ້ພິສູດອີກວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 81 ສ່ວນປະກອບ ຂອງລາຍການນັ້ນແມ່ນ “ໃຊ້ເປັນຄູ່” ແລະຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມໃນການສົ່ງອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນນັ້ນ ລວມເຖິງໄມໂຄຣຊິບທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງ ເຊິ່ງຖືກພົບຢູ່ໃນລະບົບນໍາທາງແບບມືຖື ເຊິ່ງນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍກອງກໍາລັງພິເສດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການປະເມີນໄລຍະທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງປືນໃຫຍ່ ແລະການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ.

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ສະໜອງເຄື່ອງດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫຍ່ເປັນອັນດັບສອງຮອງຈາກສະຫະລັດ. ໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຈໍານວນຫຼາຍທີ່ຖືກພົບຢູ່ໃນອາວຸດຕ່າງໆແມ່ນມີອາຍຸໄດ້ຫຼາຍທົດສະຫວັດແລ້ວ, ແລະລຸນຫຼັງການຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຊ່ວງເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໄດ້ມີການສັ່ງຫ້າມໃນການສົ່ງອອກອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວໄປໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ຊໍາເມີວີລ ກ່າວວ່າ ມົສກູ ໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ວິທີການທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນມາດົນນານໃນການຊອກຫາເທັກໂນໂລຈີຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີການນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍຜ່ານຈໍານວນບໍລິສັດແນວໜ້າຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບດ້ານນີ້, ເມື່ອພວກເຈົ້າດໍາເນີນການກວດກາ ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ແຕ່ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງ, ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ຫຼື ສາມາດເປັນພັນທະມິດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ກັບບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງ​ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຊິ່ງແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວເປັນສະມາຊິກທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນທາງດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາທະຫານ.”

ທ່ານ ຊໍາເມີວີລ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ກໍານົດມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ໂຮງງານຜະລິດອາວຸດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ສະໜອງອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງມີມາດຕະການທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ແລະເປັນມາດຕະການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ຂອງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້ຄື ເພີ້ມລາຄາຕົ້ນທຶນຂອງສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງແມ່ນດ້ານໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ.”

ຜູ້ຂຽນລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຣັດເຊຍກໍາລັງຮ້ອນຮົນຊອກຫາໄມໂຄຣອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ, ແລະກອງກໍາລັງທາງທະຫານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ສາ ມາດອ່ອນ​ແອລົງຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຖ້າຫາກການສະໜອງຕ່າງໆ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ຂາດລົງໄດ້.

Microelectronics made by companies in the United States and its allies are crucial components of Russian weapons systems that are being used in the invasion of Ukraine, according to an investigation by Britain’s Royal United Services Institute, or RUSI. Henry Ridgwell reports from Tokyo — one of the major sources of the microelectronics.

Ukraine says Russia fired more than 3,650 missiles and guided rockets into its territory in the first five months of the war. Most of the weapons are highly reliant on Western-made microelectronic technologies, says a RUSI report author who asked VOA to conceal his face for security reasons.

Gary Somerville, Royal United Services Institute

“It doesn't appear that they actually have the ability to sort of reproduce — at least to the same level of sophistication and at scale — [as] a lot of these critical microelectronics. These are the ones that would be absolutely essential for, for example, precision-guided munitions.”

That includes Russia’s Iskander 9M727 cruise missile, one of its most advanced weapons. RUSI researchers were able to recover some missiles in the field inside Ukraine and inspect the microelectronics inside.

They found several Western-sourced components, including digital signal processors, flash memory modules, static RAM modules, and ethernet cabling that originated from American, Dutch and German companies.

Russia’s Kh-101 cruise missiles — some of which targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv — were found to contain 31 foreign components.

Gary Somerville, Royal United Services Institute

“They are quite prosaic, and in many ways ubiquitous. They can be found in any sort of electronics, really — microwaves, dishwashers.”

Such microelectronics were freely available to Russia before its invasion of Ukraine. However, RUSI also identified at least eighty-one components classed as "dual-use" and subject to U.S. export controls.

They include a high-performance microchip found inside a hand-held navigational system used by Russia’s special forces to estimate coordinates for precision artillery and airstrikes.

Japan was the second-largest supplier after the U.S. Many of the microelectronics found in the weapons were decades old, and following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, many states have banned the export of such components to Russia.

Moscow has long used elaborate methods to procure technology, says Somerville.

Gary Somerville, Royal United Services Institute

“It’s through the use of a number of front companies that on the surface, when you conduct a due diligence check, appear to be legitimate. But in reality, are actually, or can be somewhat affiliated with, large Russian companies that are actually members of the military industrial complex.”

The U.S. and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russian weapons manufacturers and companies supplying them with components. They need to be tightened, says Somerville.

Gary Somerville, Royal United Services Institute

“What the sanctions and effective enforcement of these sanctions can do is raise the costs on Russia to acquire these particular microelectronics.”

The report’s authors say Russia is now scrambling to procure microelectronics in bulk — and its military could be permanently weakened if the supply can be cut off.