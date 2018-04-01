ປະເທດ ຊີແອຣາ ເລອອນ ພວມນັບຄະແນນສຽງ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດ

ທີ່ປະເທດ ຊີແອຣາ ເລອອນ ການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດ ແມ່ນພວມດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່.

ພວກລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ພາກັນໄປຍັງໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນປັດຈຸບັນ ທ່ານ ເອີແນັສ ໄບ ໂກໂຣມາ ກຳລັງຈະລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ

ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ສອງສະໄໝ, ສະໄໝລະຫ້າປີມາແລ້ວ.

ພວກໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ອາດຈະເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໃນຈຳນວນສອງຄົນຄື ດັອກເຕີ້

ຊາມູຣາ ແມດຕິວ ວິນສັນ ກາມາຣາ ຢູ່ໃນພັກສະພາປະຊາຊົນທັງປວງ ທີ່ພວມປົກ

ຄອງປະເທດຢູ່ ຫຼືທ່ານ ຈູລີແອັສ ມາດາ ບີໂອ ສັງກັດພັກ ປະຊາຊົນ ຊິແອຣາ ເລອອນ.

ເທື່ອນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງ ທີ່ທ່ານ ບີໂອ ໄດ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕໍາແໜ່ງສູງໆ ຂອງປະເທດ.

ໃນປີ 2012 ທ່ານໄດ້ເສຍໄຊ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ໂກໂຣມາ.

ລາຍງານເວົ້າວ່າ ປາກົດວ່າ ຈຳນວນພວກໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແມ່ນມີຕໍ່າກວ່າເທື່ອທຳ

ອິດ ຊຶ່ງບາງເທື່ອອາດເປັນຍ້ອນການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ມີໜາແໜ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າກໍ

ເປັນໄດ້. ສື່ມວນຊົນເວົ້າວ່າ ການຂັບລົດໄປມາ ແມ່ນຖືກຫ້າມຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດ ບັງຄັບ

ໃຫ້ພວກບ່ອນບັດຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍ່າງໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຄາດໃສ່ວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນຍ້ອນ

ວ່າ ສະມາຊິກຂອງພັກທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດຢູ່ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຟ້ອງວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໄດ້ມີອັນເປັນໄປ ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະ ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ.

In Sierra Leone, ballot counting is underway for the presidential run-off election.



Voters went to the polls Saturday.



The current president, Ernest Bai Koroma, is stepping down this year after serving two five-year terms.



Voters cast ballots for either the ruling All Peoples Congress Party's presidential candidate Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara, or the Sierra Leone People's Party presidential candidate, Julius Maada Bio.



This was the second time opposition candidate Bio has run for the country's top government job. He lost the 2012 election to President Koroma.



Reports said turnout seemed lower than in the first round of voting, possibly because of heavy security precautions. Media reports say driving was banned in some areas, forcing voters to walk to their polling stations.



The run-off vote had been set for Tuesday, but was delayed after a ruling party member filed a court challenge alleging irregularities in the first round and a temporary injunction was issued, stalling preparations.





