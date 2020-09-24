ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 17: Shrink & Gross Out

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອພາກພາສາລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງເປັນບົດສົນທະນາພາສາອັງກິດ ລະຫວ່າງເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ແລະ ສໍານວນພາສາອັງກິດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມໃຊ້ກັນ.
ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວຽງຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ. ມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ Shrink; ກັບ gross out. ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເສຍເວລາ ພວກເຮົາມາໄປພົບກັບ Ly ແລະ Larry ກັນເລີຍ.
Ly and Larry are discussing a movie that they just saw at the movie theater. ລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ກຳລັງສົນທະນາກັນກ່ຽວກັບ ຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງໜຶ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກໍ່ໄປເບິ່ງມາ ຢູ່ໂຮງສາຍຮູບເງົາ. movie m-o-v-i-e ແປວ່າ ຮູບເງົາ theater t-h-e-a-t-e-r ແມ່ນສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນສະແດງອັນໃດອັນໜຶ່ງ. Ly heard the word “shrink” in the movie and did not know what it meant, so she asked Larry. ລີໄດ້ຍິນ ຄຳວ່າ “shrink” ຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາ ແລະບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າມັນໝາຍເຖິງຫຍັງ ກໍ່ເລີຍຖາມແລຣີ. What is a shrink? ໄປຟັງ ແລຣີອະທິບາຍພ້ອມກັນເລີຍ.
Ly: The main character, Joe, told the other guy that he needed to see a shrink. What’s a shrink, Larry?
LL: Shrink is a somewhat negative slang term for a psychiatrist. If you tell someone that he needs to see a shrink, it means that you think he’s crazy.
Ly: Oh, I see. Joe was telling that guy to see a psychiatrist.
LL: Yeah, but shrink isn’t usually a nice way to refer to psychiatrists.
Ly: What do mean?
LL: Well, for instance, if my dad were a psychiatrist, I wouldn’t describe him to other people as a shrink.
Ly: Why not? Does shrink mean that he’s a bad psychiatrist?
LL: No, it’s just not a very respectful word.
Ly: I see. Have you ever gone to see a shrink, Larry?
LL: Are you trying to imply that I’m crazy, Li Hua?
Ly: No, I’m just curious. It seems as though a lot of people here go to see a shrink.
LL: It is more acceptable nowadays, but a lot of people are still very uncomfortable about the idea of seeing a shrink.
Ly: That’s understandable. A lot of people think that psychiatrists only treat crazy people.
LL: No, shrinks help people who are depressed or are having family problems, too. Actually, most of the people who see a shrink probably aren’t what we would call crazy.
Ly: Do you know anyone who has worked as a shrink?
LL: Actually, my Dad’s best friend is a shrink. He works with children that have social disorders.
Ly: Really? That’s interesting. Did he work with you when you were a child?
LL: Very funny, Ly.
Shrink s-h-r-i-n-k is a somewhat negative slang term for a psychiatrist. Shrink ແມ່ນຄຳສະແລງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍໃນແງ່ລົບແດ່ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ສຳລັບໝາຍເຖິງຈິດຕະແພດ. Psychiatristp-s-y-c-h-i-a-t-r-i-s-t psychiatrist ແມ່ນ ຈິດຕະແພດ ຫລື ນາຍແພດປົວໂຣກຈິດ. To shrink ແປວ່າ ຫົດ ຫົດເຂົ້າ ຫລື ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫົດເຂົ້າ ແຕ່ຄຳນາມ shrink ເປັນຄຳສະແລງສຳລັບໝາຍເຖິງຈິດຕະແພດ. So if you tell someone that he needs to see a shrink, it means that you think he’s crazy. ສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າທ່ານບອກໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງວ່າ ລາວຕ້ອງການໄປພົບ a shrink ມັນກໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ລາວເປັນບ້າໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນເອງ. ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຄັກໆ.
Ly: The main character, Joe, told the other guy that he needed to see a shrink. What’s a shrink, Larry?
ຕົວລະຄອນຕົວເອກ ທ້າວໂຈ ບອກຜູ້ຊາຍອີກຄົນໜຶ່ງວ່າ ລາວຕ້ອງການ ພົບ a “shrink.” A shrink ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ແລຣີ?
LL: Shrink is a somewhat negative slang term for a psychiatrist. If you tell someone that he needs to see a shrink, it means that you think he’s crazy.
Shrink ແມ່ນຄຳສະແລງທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍໃນແງ່ລົບແດ່ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ສຳລັບ ໝາຍເຖິງຈິດຕະແພດ. ຖ້າເຈົ້າບອກໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງວ່າ ລາວຕ້ອງການໄປພົບ a shrink ມັນກໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ລາວເປັນບ້າໄປແລ້ວ.
Ly: Oh, I see. Joe was telling that guy to see a psychiatrist.
ໂອ ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ. ໂຈບອກໃຫ້ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ໄປຫາ ຈິດຕະແພດ.
LL: Yeah, but shrink isn’t usually a nice way to refer to psychiatrists.
ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ແຕ່ວ່າ Shrinkບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າແບບສຸພາບສຳລັບໃຊ້ໝາຍເຖິງຈິດຕະແພດ ສະເໝີໄປ.
Ly: What do mean? ເຈົ້າໝາແນວໃດ?
LL: Well, for instance, if my dad were a psychiatrist, I wouldn’t describe him to other people as a shrink.
ເອີ່ ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍເປັນຈິດຕະແພດ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຈະບໍ່ເວົ້າກັບຄົນອື່ນວ່າ ເພິ່ນເປັນ a shrink.
Ly: Why not? Does shrink mean that he’s a bad psychiatrist?
ເປັນຫຍັງ? ຄຳວ່າ a shrink ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າລາວເປັນ ຈິດຕະແພດ ທີ່ບໍ່ດີຊັ້ນຫວະ?
LL: No, it’s just not a very respectful word.
ບໍ່ ກະບໍ່ແມ່ນ ພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນເປັນຄຳທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖືປານໃດ ເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ.
Ly: I see. Have you ever gone to see a shrink, Larry?
ເຂົ້າໃຈລະ. ເຈົ້າເຄີຍໄປຫາ ຈິດຕະແພດບໍ່ ເລຣີ?
LL: Are you trying to imply that I’m crazy, Ly?
ເຈົ້າກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເປັນບ້າ ຊັ້ນເບາະ ລີ?
Ly: No, I’m just curious. It seems as though a lot of people here go to see a shrink.
ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຢາກຮູ້. ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ມີຄົນຈຳນວນຫລາຍຢູ່ນີ່ ພາກັນໄປຫາຈິດຕະແພດ.
LL: It is more acceptable nowadays, but a lot of people are still very uncomfortable about the idea of seeing a shrink.
ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ຍອມຮັບກັນໄດ້ຫລາຍກ່ວາແຕ່ກ່ອນ ແຕ່ວ່າຫລາຍໆຄົນກໍ່ຍັງມີຄວາມອຶດອັດໃຈຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບແນວຄິດຂອງການໄປຫາຈິດຕະແພດ.
Ly: That’s understandable. A lot of people think that psychiatrists only treat crazy people.
ກະພໍເປັນທີ່ເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຢູ່. ຫລາຍໆຄົນພາກັນຄິດວ່າ ພວກຈິດຕະແພດມີແຕ່ປົວຄົນທີ່ເປັນບ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
LL: No, shrinks help people who are depressed or are having family problems, too. Actually, most of the people who see a shrink probably aren’t what we would call crazy.
ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ພວກຈິດຕະແພດຊ່ວຍ ພວກຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມທໍ້ແທ້ ຫົດຫູ່ໃຈ ຊຶມເສົ້າ ຫລື ມີບັນຫາທາງຄອບຄົວຕ່າງໆນາໆ ຄືກັນ. ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຜູ້ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ໄປຫາຈິດຕະແພດ ຄົງບໍ່ແມ່ນພວກທີ່ເຮົາຈະເອີ້ນວ່າເປັນບ້າດອກ.
Ly: Do you know anyone who has worked as a shrink?
ເຈົ້າຮູ້ຈັກໃຜບໍ່ ທີ່ເຄີຍເຮັດວຽກ ເປັນຈິດຕະແພດ?
LL: Actually, my Dad’s best friend is a shrink. He works with children that have social disorders.
ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ເພື່ອນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງພໍ່ຂ້ອຍ ເພິ່ນປັນຈິດຕະແພດ. ເພິ່ນເຮັດວຽກ ກັບພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຜິດປົກກະຕິທາງສັງຄົມ.
Ly: Really? That’s interesting. Did he work with you when you were a child?
ແມ່ນແທ້ຫວະ? ໜ້າສົນໃຈເນາະ? ລາວໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຈົ້າບໍ່ ຕອນເຈົ້າຍັງນ້ອຍ?
LL: Very funny, Ly. ຕະລົກຫລາຍ ລີ.
ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ a shrink ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍເຖິງແຕ່ຈິດຕະແພດ ຫລື Psychiatrist ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງໝາຍເຖິງພວກ mental doctors ຫລືນາຍແພດປົວຈິດຄົນອື່ນໆນຳ ລວມທັງ psychologistp-s-y-c-h-o-l-o-g-i-s-t ກໍ່ຄື ແພດດ້ານຈິດຕະວິທະຍາ. And shrink is not a nice way to refer to psychiatrists because it is not a very respectful word. ແລະ ຄຳວ່າ shrink ກໍ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ສຸພາບເພື່ອໃຊ້ໝາຍເຖິງຈິດຕະແພດ ເພາະວ່າມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖືປານໃດ. Respectful r-e-s-p-e-c-t-f-u-l ເປັນຄຳຄຸນນາມ ທີ່ມາຈາກຄຳນາມ respect ທີ່ແປວ່າຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ຊຶ່ງຄຳກິລິຍາ to respect ແປວ່າ ເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ສະນັ້ນ respectful ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ຫລື ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖື. ບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ກັບລີ ລົມກັນເລື່ອງຮູບເງົາຕໍ່. ແລຣີ ຖາມລີ ວ່າ were you grossed out by the murder scene in that movie? ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ grossed out ຍ້ອນສາກຄາດຕະກຳ ຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງນັ້ນບໍ່? What does “grossed out” mean? ໄປຟັງຄຳອະທິບາຍກັນ.
LL: Hey, Ly, were you grossed out by the murder scene in that movie?
Ly: What do you mean “grossed out?’
LL: Grossed out means disgusted. So, did that scene gross you out?
Ly: Oh, that scene was awful! There was so much blood! I was definitely grossed out.
LL: Yeah, me too. Usually scenes like that don’t bother me too much because I know they’re fake, but that one was particularly nasty.
Ly: I’m really grossed out by the sight of blood. The other day, I cut my knee and I nearly passed out from looking at the blood.
LL: I guess that it’s a good thing you didn’t decide to be a surgeon.
Ly: My parents wanted me to become a doctor, but I get grossed out so easily that I could never go to medical school.
LL: Yeah, in medical school, you have to study dead bodies.
Ly: Oh, that’s so horrible! I don’t want to think about it!
LL: Wow, I guess you do get grossed out easily.
To gross out - gross g-r-o-s-s, out o-u-t ແປວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາຂີ້ດຽດຂະຫຍະຂະແຫຍງ ແລະ ບາງເທື່ອກໍ່ຢ້ານນຳ. ຕົວຢ່າງ ຖ້າທ່ານຢ້ານເລືອດ ທ່ານກໍ່ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ the sight of blood grosses me out ຫລືວ່າ ຖ້າທ່ານເຫັນສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຂີ້ດຽດ ຈົນເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານປວດຮາກ ທ່ານຈະເວົ້າວ່າ that is gross ກໍ່ໄດ້. ເອົ໊າ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.
LL: Hey, Ly, were you grossed out by the murder scene in that movie?
ເອີ່ ລີ ເຈົ້າ grossed out ຍ້ອນສາກ ຄາດຕະກຳ ຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງນັ້ນບໍ່?
Ly: What do you mean “grossed out?’
ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ແນວໃດ “grossed out?’’
LL: Grossed out means disgusted. So, did that scene gross you out?
Grossed out ແປວ່າຮູ້ສຶກຂີ້ດຽດຂະຫຍະ ຂະແຫຍງ ແລະ ຢ້ານ ປົນກັນ. ສະຫລຸບວ່າ ສາກນັ້ນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ ຂີ້ດຽດບໍ່?
Ly: Oh, that scene was awful! There was so much blood! I was definitely grossed out.
ໂອ້ຍ ສາກນັ້ນມັນໜ້າຂີ້ ດຽດຫລາຍ! ມັນມີເລືອດຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ! ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຂີ້ດຽດແທ້ໆ ເລີຍ.
LL: Yeah, me too. Usually scenes like that don’t bother me too much because I know they’re fake, but that one was particularly nasty.
ອີ່ຫລີຫັ້ນແຫລະ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຄືກັນ. ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ສາກແບບນັ້ນບໍ່ກວນໃຈຂ້ອຍປານໃດດອກ ເພາະຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ມັນເຮັດປອມ ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຳລັບສາກນັ້ນ ມັນໜ້າຂີ້ດຽດ ເປັນພິເສດ.
Ly: I’m really grossed out by the sight of blood. The other day, I cut my knee and I nearly passed out from looking at the blood.
ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຂີ້ດຽດອີ່ຫລີ ເວລາໄດ້ເຫັນເລືອດ. ມື້ກ່ອນນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍເຮັດມີດບາດຫົວເຂົ່າຂ້ອຍ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍເກືອບເປັນລົມໄປ ຈາກການທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນເລືອດ.
LL: I guess that it’s a good thing you didn’t decide to be a surgeon.
ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ດີແລ້ວ ທີ່ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ ຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຈະເປັນນາຍໝໍຜ່າຕັດ.
Ly: My parents wanted me to become a doctor, but I get grossed out so easily that I could never go to medical school.
ພໍ່ແມ່ຂ້ອຍຢາກໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເປັນນາຍໝໍ ແຕ່ວ່າຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຂີ້ດຽດ ຂະຫຍະຂະແຫຍງ ແລະ ຢ້ານງ່າຍຫລາຍເກີນໄປ ຈົນຂ້ອຍຄົງຈະໄປຮຽນໂຮງຮຽນແພດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ດອກ.
LL: Yeah, in medical school, you have to study dead bodies.
ແມ່ນຫັ້ນແຫລະ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນແພດ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງສົບຄົນຕາຍ.
Ly: Oh, that’s so horrible! I don’t want to think about it!
ໂອ້ຍ ເປັນຕາຢ້ານແທ້! ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກຄິດກ່ຽວກັບມັນເລີຍ!
LL: Wow, I guess you do get grossed out easily.
ວ້າວ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກຂີ້ດຽດ ແລະ ຢ້ານງ່າຍ ອີ່ຫລີຫັ້ນແຫລະ.
ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວຽງຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະ ວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບມື້ນີ້ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບ ສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມ ຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນ ຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!
