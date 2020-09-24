ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 17: Shrink & Gross Out

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອພາກພາສາລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ​ ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ Shrink; ກັບ gross out. ​ເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເສຍ​ເວລາ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ໄປ​ພົບ​ກັບ Ly ​ແລະ Larry ກັນເລີຍ.

Ly and Larry are discussing a movie that they just saw at the movie theater. ລີ ກັບ ​ແລຣີ ກຳລັງສົນທະນາກັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ເລື່ອງ​ໜຶ່ງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫາ​ກໍ່​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງ​ມາ ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ສາຍ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ. movie m-o-v-i-e ​ແປ​ວ່າ ຮູບ​ເງົາ theater t-h-e-a-t-e-r ​ແມ່ນ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ໜຶ່ງ. Ly heard the word “shrink” in the movie and did not know what it meant, so she asked Larry. ລີ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ ຄຳ​ວ່າ “shrink” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ມັນໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຫຍັງ ກໍ່​ເລີຍ​ຖາມ​ແລຣີ. What is a shrink? ​ໄປ​ຟັງ ​ແລຣີອະທິບາຍ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ເລີ​ຍ.

Ly: The main character, Joe, told the other guy that he needed to see a shrink. What’s a shrink, Larry?

LL: Shrink is a somewhat negative slang term for a psychiatrist. If you tell someone that he needs to see a shrink, it means that you think he’s crazy.

Ly: Oh, I see. Joe was telling that guy to see a psychiatrist.

LL: Yeah, but shrink isn’t usually a nice way to refer to psychiatrists.

Ly: What do mean?

LL: Well, for instance, if my dad were a psychiatrist, I wouldn’t describe him to other people as a shrink.

Ly: Why not? Does shrink mean that he’s a bad psychiatrist?

LL: No, it’s just not a very respectful word.

Ly: I see. Have you ever gone to see a shrink, Larry?

LL: Are you trying to imply that I’m crazy, Li Hua?

Ly: No, I’m just curious. It seems as though a lot of people here go to see a shrink.

LL: It is more acceptable nowadays, but a lot of people are still very uncomfortable about the idea of seeing a shrink.

Ly: That’s understandable. A lot of people think that psychiatrists only treat crazy people.

LL: No, shrinks help people who are depressed or are having family problems, too. Actually, most of the people who see a shrink probably aren’t what we would call crazy.

Ly: Do you know anyone who has worked as a shrink?

LL: Actually, my Dad’s best friend is a shrink. He works with children that have social disorders.

Ly: Really? That’s interesting. Did he work with you when you were a child?

LL: Very funny, Ly.

Shrink s-h-r-i-n-k is a somewhat negative slang term for a psychiatrist. Shrink ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳສະ​ແລງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍໃນ​ແງ່​ລົບແດ່​ໜ້ອຍ​ໜຶ່ງ ສຳລັບໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ. Psychiatristp-s-y-c-h-i-a-t-r-i-s-t psychiatrist ​ແມ່ນ ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ຫລື ​ນາຍ​ແພດ​ປົວ​ໂຣກຈິດ. To shrink ​ແປ​ວ່າ ຫົດ ຫົດ​ເຂົ້າ ​ຫລື ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຫົດ​ເຂົ້າ ແຕ່​ຄຳ​ນາມ shrink ເປັນຄຳສະ​ແລງສຳລັບໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ. So if you tell someone that he needs to see a shrink, it means that you think he’s crazy. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຖ້າ​ທ່ານບອກໃຜ​ຜູ້​ໜຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ​ລາວ​ຕ້ອງການ​ໄປ​ພົບ a shrink ​ມັນ​ກໍ່ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ເປັນ​ບ້າ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ​ເອງ. ໄປ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງລີ ກັບ ​ແລຣີ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ໜຶ່ງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຄັກໆ.

Ly: The main character, Joe, told the other guy that he needed to see a shrink. What’s a shrink, Larry?

ຕົວລະຄອນ​ຕົວ​ເອກ ທ້າວ​ໂຈ ບອກ​ຜູ້ຊາຍ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ໜຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຕ້ອງການ ພົບ a “shrink.” A shrink ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ ​ແລ​ຣີ?

LL: Shrink is a somewhat negative slang term for a psychiatrist. If you tell someone that he needs to see a shrink, it means that you think he’s crazy.

Shrink ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳສະ​ແລງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍໃນ​ແງ່​ລົບແດ່​ໜ້ອຍ​ໜຶ່ງ ສຳລັບ ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ. ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ບອກໃຜ​ຜູ້​ໜຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ​ລາວ​ຕ້ອງການ​ໄປ​ພົບ a shrink ​ມັນ​ກໍ່ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ເປັນ​ບ້າ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

Ly: Oh, I see. Joe was telling that guy to see a psychiatrist. ​

ໂອ ຂ້ອຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແລ້ວ. ​ໂຈ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄປ​ຫາ ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ.

LL: Yeah, but shrink isn’t usually a nice way to refer to psychiatrists. ​

ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ Shrinkບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ແບບ​ສຸພາ​ບສຳລັບ​ໃຊ້ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ສະ​ເໝີ​ໄປ.

Ly: What do mean? ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝາ​ແນວ​ໃດ?

LL: Well, for instance, if my dad were a psychiatrist, I wouldn’t describe him to other people as a shrink. ​

ເອີ່ ຍົກ​ຕົວຢ່າງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ ພໍ່​ຂອງຂ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ່ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເວົ້າ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ວ່າ ​ເພິ່ນ​ເປັນ a shrink.

Ly: Why not? Does shrink mean that he’s a bad psychiatrist? ​

ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ? ຄຳ​ວ່າ a shrink ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ເປັນ ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ຊັ້ນ​ຫວະ?

LL: No, it’s just not a very respectful word.

ບໍ່ ກະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖືປານ​ໃດ ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນແຫລະ.

Ly: I see. Have you ever gone to see a shrink, Larry? ​

ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ລະ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຄີຍ​ໄປ​ຫາ ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ​ບໍ່ ​ເລຣີ?

LL: Are you trying to imply that I’m crazy, Ly?

​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳລັງ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ບ້າ ຊັ້ນເບາະ ລີ?

Ly: No, I’m just curious. It seems as though a lot of people here go to see a shrink.

ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຢາກ​ຮູ້. ​ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄົນຈຳນວນຫລາຍ​ຢູ່​ນີ່ ພາກັນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ.

LL: It is more acceptable nowadays, but a lot of people are still very uncomfortable about the idea of seeing a shrink. ​

ໃນ​ທຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ຍອມຮັບ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ກ່ວາ​ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ກໍ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມອຶ​ດອັດ​ໃຈ​ຢູ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ.

Ly: That’s understandable. A lot of people think that psychiatrists only treat crazy people.

ກະ​ພໍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້ຢູ່. ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ພາກັນ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ປົວ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ້າ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

LL: No, shrinks help people who are depressed or are having family problems, too. Actually, most of the people who see a shrink probably aren’t what we would call crazy.

ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ ພວກ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ ພວກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ທໍ້​ແທ້​ ຫົດ​ຫູ່​ໃຈ ຊຶມ​ເສົ້າ ຫລື ​ມີ​ບັນຫາ​ທາງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ນາໆ ຄື​ກັນ. ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ຄົງ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ບ້າ​ດອກ.

Ly: Do you know anyone who has worked as a shrink?

​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ຈັກ​ໃຜ​ບໍ່ ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ​ເປັນ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ?

LL: Actually, my Dad’s best friend is a shrink. He works with children that have social disorders.

ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ເພື່ອນ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ພໍ່​ຂ້ອຍ ​ເພິ່ນປັນ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ. ​ເພິ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ກັບ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ປົກກະຕິ​ທາງ​ສັງຄົມ.

Ly: Really? That’s interesting. Did he work with you when you were a child?

​ແມ່ນ​ແທ້​ຫວະ? ໜ້າ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ເນາະ? ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ ຕອນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ນ້ອຍ?

LL: Very funny, Ly. ຕະລົກ​ຫລາຍ ລີ.

ຄວາມ​ຈິງແລ້ວ a shrink ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ເຖິ​ງ​ແຕ່​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ຫລື Psychiatrist ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ພວກ mental doctors ຫລື​ນາຍ​ແພດ​ປົວ​ຈິດ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ນຳ ລວມທັງ psychologistp-s-y-c-h-o-l-o-g-i-s-t ກໍ່​ຄື ​ແພດ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດຕະວິທະຍາ. And shrink is not a nice way to refer to psychiatrists because it is not a very respectful word. ​ແລະ ຄຳວ່າ shrink ກໍ່ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸພາບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຈິດຕະ​ແພດ ​ເພາະວ່າ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື​ປານ​ໃດ. Respectful r-e-s-p-e-c-t-f-u-l ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຄຸນ​ນາມ ທີ່ມາ​ຈາກ​ຄຳນາມ respect ທີ່​ແປ​ວ່າຄວາມ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື ຊຶ່ງ​ຄຳ​ກິລິຍາ to respect ​ແປວ່າ​ ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື ສະ​ນັ້ນ respectful ​ກໍ່​ແປ​ວ່າ ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື ຫລື​ ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ເຄົາລົບ​ນັບຖື. ບັດ​ນີ້​ ໄປ​ຟັງ​ແລຣີ ກັບ​ລີ ລົມ​ກັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາຕໍ່. ​ແລຣີ ຖາມ​ລີ ​ວ່າ were you grossed out by the murder scene in that movie? ​ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ grossed out ຍ້ອນ​ສາກ​ຄາດ​ຕະກຳ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ເງົາເລື່ອງ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່? What does “grossed out” mean? ​ໄປ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ອະທິບາຍ​ກັນ.

LL: Hey, Ly, were you grossed out by the murder scene in that movie?

Ly: What do you mean “grossed out?’

LL: Grossed out means disgusted. So, did that scene gross you out?

Ly: Oh, that scene was awful! There was so much blood! I was definitely grossed out.

LL: Yeah, me too. Usually scenes like that don’t bother me too much because I know they’re fake, but that one was particularly nasty.

Ly: I’m really grossed out by the sight of blood. The other day, I cut my knee and I nearly passed out from looking at the blood.

LL: I guess that it’s a good thing you didn’t decide to be a surgeon.

Ly: My parents wanted me to become a doctor, but I get grossed out so easily that I could never go to medical school.

LL: Yeah, in medical school, you have to study dead bodies.

Ly: Oh, that’s so horrible! I don’t want to think about it!

LL: Wow, I guess you do get grossed out easily.





To gross out - gross g-r-o-s-s, out o-u-t ​ແປ​ວ່າ ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ເຮົາ​ຂີ້ດຽດຂະ​ຫຍະ​ຂະ​ແຫຍງ ​ແລະ ​ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ກໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ນຳ. ຕົວຢ່າງ ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ຢ້ານ​ເລືອດ ທ່ານ​ກໍ່ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ the sight of blood grosses me out ຫລື​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ໜຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຂີ້ດຽດ ຈົນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ປວດຮາກ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ that is gross ກໍ່​ໄດ້. ​ເອົ໊າ​ ໄປ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ເມື່ອ​ກີ້​ນີ້​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ແປ.

LL: Hey, Ly, were you grossed out by the murder scene in that movie? ​

ເອີ່ ລີ ​ເຈົ້າ grossed out ຍ້ອນ​ສາກ ຄາດ​ຕະກຳ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ເລື່ອງ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່?

Ly: What do you mean “grossed out?’ ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ແນວ​ໃດ “grossed out?’’

LL: Grossed out means disgusted. So, did that scene gross you out?

Grossed out ​ແປ​ວ່າຮູ້ສຶກ​ຂີ້​ດຽດຂະ​ຫຍະ ​ຂະ​ແຫຍງ ​ແລະ ​ຢ້ານ ​ປົນ​ກັນ. ສະຫລຸບ​ວ່າ ສາກ​ນັ້ນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ ​ຂີ້​ດຽດບໍ່?

Ly: Oh, that scene was awful! There was so much blood! I was definitely grossed out. ​

ໂອ້​ຍ ສາກ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນໜ້າ​ຂີ້ ດຽດ​ຫລາຍ! ມັນ​ມີ​ເລືອດ​ຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ! ​ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຂີ້ດຽດ​ແທ້ໆ ເລີຍ.

LL: Yeah, me too. Usually scenes like that don’t bother me too much because I know they’re fake, but that one was particularly nasty.

ອີ່​ຫລີ​ຫັ້ນ​ແຫລະ ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ່ຄື​ກັນ. ປົກກະຕິ​ແລ້ວ ສາກ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່ກວນໃຈ​ຂ້ອຍ​ປານ​ໃດດອກ ​ເພາະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ມັນເຮັດ​ປອມ ​ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຳລັບ​ສາກ​ນັ້ນ ​ມັນ​ໜ້າ​ຂີ້ດຽດ ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ.

Ly: I’m really grossed out by the sight of blood. The other day, I cut my knee and I nearly passed out from looking at the blood.

ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຂີ້ດຽດອີ່ຫລີ ​ເວລາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເລືອດ. ມື້ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍ​ເຮັດ​ມີດ​ບາດ​ຫົວ​ເຂົ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ ​ແລະ ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເກືອ​ບ​ເປັນ​ລົມ​ໄປ ຈາກ​ການ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເລືອດ​.

LL: I guess that it’s a good thing you didn’t decide to be a surgeon.

ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ນາຍ​ໝໍຜ່າຕັດ.

Ly: My parents wanted me to become a doctor, but I get grossed out so easily that I could never go to medical school.

ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ນາຍ​ໝໍ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຂີ້ດຽດ ​ ຂະ​ຫຍະ​ຂະ​ແຫຍງ ແລະ ​ຢ້ານງ່າ​ຍຫລາຍ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ຈົນ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຄົງ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຮຽນ​ໂຮງຮຽນ​ແພດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ດອກ.

LL: Yeah, in medical school, you have to study dead bodies. ​

ແມ່ນ​ຫັ້ນ​ແຫລະ ຢູ່​ໂຮງຮຽນ​ແພດ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ສຶກສາ​ເບິ່ງ​ສົບ​ຄົນ​ຕາຍ.

Ly: Oh, that’s so horrible! I don’t want to think about it! ​

ໂອ້​ຍ ​ເປັນຕາ​ຢ້ານ​ແທ້! ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ຄິດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມັນ​ເລີຍ!

LL: Wow, I guess you do get grossed out easily.

ວ້າວ ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຂີ້ດຽດ ​ແລະ ​ຢ້ານ​ງ່າຍ ອີ່ຫລີ​ຫັ້ນ​ແຫລະ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະ ວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບມື້ນີ້ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບ ສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມ ຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນ ຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!