ການເຕື່ອນໃຫ້ຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລຕົກໃຈຮຸນແຮງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ດໍາເນີນການສົ່ງດາວທຽມຂອງພວກເຂົາຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມສົ່ງດາວທຽມສອດແນມ ທະຫານ ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ວົງ​ໂຄ​ຈອນເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ. ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ, ເນື່ອງຈາກລູກສອນໄຟ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໄປສູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດ, ແຕ່ມັນ​ກໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ແລະຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາ ຍ້ອນສຽງສັນ ຍານທາງເຕືອນ​ໄພ​ທາງອາກາດ. ບີລ ກາລໂລ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສຽງສັນຍານດັງກ້ອງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາພຽງແຕ່ກາຍ 6:30 ​ໂມງຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດ ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບ “ການແຈ້ງເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສົງຄາມ,” ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງກຽມເອົາຜູ້​ເຖົ້າ​ຜູ້​ແກ່ ແລະບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ.

ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີສອງ ກໍໄດ້ປາກົດຂຶ້ນໃນໜ້າໂທລະ ສັບ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການເຕືອນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມຜິດ​ພາດ.

ການແຈ້ງເຕືອນ ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ດ້ວຍການສົ່ງດາວທຽມຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ​ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ມຸ້ງໜ້າ​ໄປ​ທາງໃຕ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະຕົກລົງສູ່ທະເລ ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນປະຊາຊົນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂຊ​ລ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ປະ​ສົບກັບການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເລື້ອຍໆນັ້ນ, ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກໃຈເຊັ່ນກັນ.

“ນາງກິມ ຈີ-ວູ (Kim Ji-Woo) ອາຍຸ 16 ປີກ່າວວ່າ ລາວເລີ້ມຕົ້ນກະກຽມຖົງເຄື່ອງສຸກເສີນ ທີ່ມີອາຫານຫວ່າງ ແລະສາຍສາກໂທລະສັບ. ລາວກ່າວວ່າ ລາວມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຕ້ອງເຮັດບາງສິ່ງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈຄືກັນວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມສຸກເສີນດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆ.”

ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ທີ່ລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈະລົບ​ກວນ​ຕໍ່ຊີ ວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ເນື່ອງຈາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງນັ້ນກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ທຳ​ການຍິງມາແລ້ວຫຼາຍເທື່ອ, ເຊິ່ງມີປະມານ 100 ຄັ້ງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີກາຍນີ້.

ປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ຫຼາຍຄົນ ຮອດບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂອງພວກເຂົາຍາມໃດ. ມັນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ.

“ນາງຊອຍ ໂຊລ-ຈີ (Choi Seul-gi) ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງນອນຫຼັບ ໃກ້ກັບປະຕູປ່ອງຢ້ຽມທີ່ເປີດຢູ່ ໃນຍາມທີ່ນາງໄດ້ຍິນສຽງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພ. ນາງກ່າວວ່າ ນາງໄດ້ຮັບ ‘ຂໍ້ຄວາມເຕືອນໃຫ້ມີການຍົກຍ້າຍ’ ຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບຂອງນາງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າກໍາລັງເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ ແລະຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍໄປທາງໃດ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມີຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ສັບສົນກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ, ບາງຄົນ ຊໍ້າພັດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຢ່າງແຮງ. ແຕ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຫຼາຍຄໍາຖາມ. ເປັນຫຍັງຂໍ້ຄວາມຈຶ່ງຖືກສົ່ງອອກມາຜິດ? ເປັນຫຍັງປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການເຕືອນທີ່ບໍ່ຄືກັນ? ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນໄປທາງໃດ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີການຍົກຍ້າຍ?.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງໂຊລ ​ໄດ້​ປົກປ້ອງ ​ວິ​ທີ​ການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພນັ້ນດີກວ່າຈະກ່າວວ່າຂໍໂທດ. ແຕ່ມັນອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຈະພາກັນ ບໍ່ຫົວຊາຕໍ່ການເຕືອນໃນອະນາຄົດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງສາດສະດາຈານ ເມຊັນ ຣີເຊ (Mason Richey) ຈາກອົງການຄວາມສໍາພັນສາກົນ ທີ່ມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ.

“ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ສໍາລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ຄວາມກັງວົນແມ່ນຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະໃນທາງບວກ ແບບນີ້, ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງອອກມາ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຜິດພາດ. ພວກເຈົ້າພະ ຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ ມີແນວໂນ້ມວ່າ ບໍ່ໃສ່ໃຈຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມນີ້ ແບບຈິງຈັງ. ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ກໍເປັນເວລາພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາທີ ຫຼືບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ນັ້ນ ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງລະຫວ່າງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົນເອງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມປອດໄພ.”

ອີກບໍ່ດົນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ອາດຈະມີໂອກາດປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວມາໃນໄວໆນີ້ອີກຄັ້ງ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ການຍິງດາວທຽມຂອງພວກເຂົາລົ້ມແຫຼວ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະພະຍາຍາມອີກຄັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

North Korea Wednesday attempted to launch its first military spy satellite. The attempt failed, with the missile crashing into the ocean – but not before startling many South Koreans, who were awoken by air raid sirens. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Seoul, South Korea.

Sirens blaring on the streets of Seoul – just after 6:30 on a Wednesday morning.

Many residents received a “wartime alert,” saying they should prepare the elderly and young to take shelter.

Minutes later, a second message appeared on phones, saying the warning was sent in error.

The warnings were prompted by a North Korean satellite launch, which headed south before crashing into the sea well off the coast.

Even for Seoul residents, who routinely deal with North Korean launches, the incident was startling.

16-year-old Kim Ji-woo says she started packing an emergency bag with snacks and a phone charger. She says she felt she had to do something, but wasn’t sure what, since the emergency message provided no details.

It is extremely rare for North Korean missiles to disrupt life in South Korea. That’s partly because there have been so many launches – about 100 since last year.

Many South Koreans don’t even know when North Korea fires a missile. It’s been years since a launch prompted air raid warnings in Seoul.

Seoul resident Choi Seul-gi said she was sleeping near an open window when she heard the sirens. She says she received an “evacuation alert” on her phone but didn’t know what was happening or where to evacuate.

Though many were confused, few seemed to panic. But now they have questions. Why was the message sent in error? Why didn’t all residents get the same warning? And where would they go if they did have to evacuate?

Seoul officials defended their approach, saying it is better to be safe than sorry. But there is a danger that people will ignore future alerts, says Seoul-based international relations professor Mason Richey.

“For me, the first concern is that with false positives, like this, messages that are sent out an error. You condition people tend not take these messages as seriously. And even if the delay in response to a true crisis is only a few seconds or a few minutes, that might actually make the difference between getting yourself to safety and not.”

South Korean officials may soon get the chance to do it all over again. North Korea Wednesday acknowledged their satellite launch failed and said they will attempt another very soon.