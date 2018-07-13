ທ່ານຊາຣິຟ ກັບຄືນ ສູ່ປາກິສຖານ ຂະນະທີ່ ຕຳຫຼວດ ຈັບກຸມ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ຕຳຫຼວດປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ​ ໄດ້​ຈັບກຸມ​ພວກ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ອະດີ​ດນາ ຍົກລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ​ນາວາ​ສ ຊາຣິ​ຟ ນຶ່ງ​ມື້ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານມີກຳນົດຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ກັບ​ລູກ​

ສາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທາຍາດທາງການ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມາຣີອຳ ນາວາ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ທັງ​ສອງ

ທ່ານ ຕ່າງກໍ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ ການ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ.

ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກພັກ​ສັນນິບາດ​ມຸສລິມ-​ແອນປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ (PML-N) ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຊາຣິຟ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ປາບປາມຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່” ​ເພື່ອ​ຂັດຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ ຈັດ​ແຈງການເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ

ເພື່ອຕ້ອນຮັບຂະໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ຊາຣິຟ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ລາ​ຮໍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄປ

ເຖິງ ໃນ​ວັນສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ພ້ອທ​ກັບລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂດຍຖ້ຽວ ບິນໂດ​ຍສານ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ປັນຈາ​ບ ​ທີ່​ມີນະຄອນລາ​ຮໍ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ຫຼວງນັ້ນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການປາບປາມເທື່ອ ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນມີລາຍງານວ່າ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈຳນວນ​ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ເພື່ອຫຼີກ​ຫຼ່ຽງບໍ່

ໃຫ້ເກີດ ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະຫງົບ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ໄປເຖິງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຊາຣິຟ.

ສານ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ ໄດ້​ຕັດສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດແບບລັບຫຼັງ ໃຫ້

ອະດີດ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ​ແລະ ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຈຳຄຸກເປັນເວລາ 10 ​ປີແລະ​ເຈັດ​ປີ​ຕາມລຳດັບ ​ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ການ​ອະທິບ​າຍວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເງິນມາ​ຈາກ​ໃສ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊື້ຊັບ

ສິນລາ​ແພງ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ລອນ​ດອນ. ທ່ານ​ຊາຣິຟ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ລອນ​ດອນ

​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ພວກລູກຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ເພື່ອເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ປິ່ນປົວໂຣກ​

ມະ​ເຮັງ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາຣິຟ​ໄດ້​ປະນາມ​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຫາການ​ເປັນ

ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດລັບລະຫວ່າງພວກທະຫານ ແລະພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳ ທີ່​ພະຍາຍາມ​ກຳຈັດບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານຫລິ້ນການ​ເມືອງ​ແລະ​ທຳລາຍ​ກຽດ​ສັກ​ສີ​ຂອງພັກມຸສລິ​ມປາ​ກິ​ສ ຖານ-

​ແອນ (PLM-N) ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະ​ຊະນະໃນ ການ​ເລືອກ

​ຕັ້ງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ ທີ່ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ 25 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກຂອງ​ພັກ PLM-N ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ອົງການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ ISI ວ່າ

​ກຳລັງ​ກົດ​ດັນ ​ແລະ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຫັນປ່ຽນ​ຄວາມຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກດີ ​ແລະ​ໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ສະໝັກອິດສະຫຼະ.

​ໂຄສົກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຄະນະ​ກຳມາ​ທິການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ອິດສະຫຼະປາກິ​ສຖານ ທີ່​ດູ​ແລ​ການ

​ປ່ອນບັດ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ​ໃຫ້​ພາກັນ​ໄປຈົດ

ທະບຽນ ການຮ້ອງຮຽນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ​ໃນ​ກໍລະນີ​ທີ່​ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່.



Police in Pakistan allegedly have rounded up hundreds of supporters of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, a day before he is due to return to the country with his daughter, political heir Maryam Nawaz, where both face arrest.



Members of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party say the "massive crackdown" is meant to stop people from organizing a big welcome rally for Sharif in Lahore where he will land Friday with his daughter on a commercial flight.



Authorities in Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital, say they have not ordered the crackdown, although police are reported as saying they have made an unspecified number of arrests in their bid to avoid unrest in the city before Sharif's arrival.



An anti-corruption court last Friday sentenced the former prime minister and his daughter to 10 and seven years in prison respectively in absentia for failing to explain how they acquired their expensive properties in London. Sharif is in London, along with his children, caring for his wife who is undergoing treatment for cancer.



Sharif has denounced the verdict as politically motivated and accused a covert military-judiciary alliance of trying to keep him out of politics and undermining the integrity of his PML-N party to enable alliance favoritestowin Pakistan's upcoming national elections on July 25.



PML-N candidates have also alleged Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI,is pressuring and intimidating them to switch loyalties and contest the polls as independents.



A spokesman for Pakistan's Independent Election Commission, which oversights the polls, urged candidates Thursday to come forwardto register complaints in case they are being forced intimidated.



The army has strongly rejected charges it is meddling in the democratic process, or muzzling the media, to rig the polls in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by sports celebrity, Imran Khan.



"We don't have a political party. We don't have a loyalty," the army spokesman said earlier this week. Major-General Asif Ghafoor also dismissed suggestions his institution is forcing Sharif's supports to switch parties.



He explained the election commission has requested the army assist in organizing a "fair and free" election on July 25 and more than 370,000 troops are being deployed atpolling stations around Pakistanto achieve the objective.



ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັພາສາອັງກິດ