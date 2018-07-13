ທ່ານຊາຣິຟ ກັບຄືນ ສູ່ປາກິສຖານ ຂະນະທີ່ ຕຳຫຼວດ ຈັບກຸມ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ຕຳຫຼວດປາກິສຖານ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນອະດີດນາ ຍົກລັດ
ຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາວາສ ຊາຣິຟ ນຶ່ງມື້ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານມີກຳນົດຈະກັບຄືນປະເທດ ກັບລູກ
ສາວຂອງທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທາຍາດທາງການເມືອງ ທ່ານນາງມາຣີອຳ ນາວາສ ຊຶ່ງທັງສອງ
ທ່ານ ຕ່າງກໍປະເຊີນໜ້າ ການຖືກຈັບ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກສັນນິບາດມຸສລິມ-ແອນປາກິສຖານ (PML-N) ຂອງທ່ານຊາຣິຟ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປາບປາມຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່” ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ ຈັດແຈງການເຕົ້າໂຮມ
ເພື່ອຕ້ອນຮັບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ແກ່ທ່ານຊາຣິຟ ໃນນະຄອນລາຮໍ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະໄປ
ເຖິງ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ພ້ອທກັບລູກສາວຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍຖ້ຽວ ບິນໂດຍສານ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນແຂວງປັນຈາບ ທີ່ມີນະຄອນລາຮໍເປັນເມືອງຫຼວງນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນ
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ມີການປາບປາມເທື່ອ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີລາຍງານວ່າຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະຕິບັດການຈັບກຸມ ທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ຈຳນວນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫຼີກຫຼ່ຽງບໍ່
ໃຫ້ເກີດ ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຢູ່ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ອນການໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານຊາຣິຟ.
ສານຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດແບບລັບຫຼັງ ໃຫ້
ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະ ລູກສາວຂອງທ່ານ ຈຳຄຸກເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີແລະເຈັດປີຕາມລຳດັບ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ການອະທິບາຍວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເງິນມາຈາກໃສໃນການຊື້ຊັບ
ສິນລາແພງ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ. ທ່ານຊາຣິຟໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ
ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພວກລູກຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຍງພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ກຳລັງປິ່ນປົວໂຣກ
ມະເຮັງ.
ທ່ານຊາຣິຟໄດ້ປະນາມການຕັດສິນວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງການເມືອງ ແລະກ່າວຫາການເປັນ
ພັນທະມິດລັບລະຫວ່າງພວກທະຫານ ແລະພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມກຳຈັດບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານຫລິ້ນການເມືອງແລະທຳລາຍກຽດສັກສີຂອງພັກມຸສລິມປາກິສ ຖານ-
ແອນ (PLM-N) ຂອງທ່ານ ໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຊະນະໃນ ການເລືອກ
ຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 25 ກໍລະກົດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກ PLM-N ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ອົງການສືບລັບປາກິສຖານ ISI ວ່າ
ກຳລັງກົດດັນ ແລະຂົ່ມຂູ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຫັນປ່ຽນຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ແລະໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ສະໝັກອິດສະຫຼະ.
ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການເລືອກຕັ້ງອິດສະຫຼະປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ດູແລການ
ປ່ອນບັດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ພາກັນໄປຈົດ
ທະບຽນ ການຮ້ອງຮຽນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່.
Police in Pakistan allegedly have rounded up hundreds of supporters of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, a day before he is due to return to the country with his daughter, political heir Maryam Nawaz, where both face arrest.
Members of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party say the "massive crackdown" is meant to stop people from organizing a big welcome rally for Sharif in Lahore where he will land Friday with his daughter on a commercial flight.
Authorities in Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital, say they have not ordered the crackdown, although police are reported as saying they have made an unspecified number of arrests in their bid to avoid unrest in the city before Sharif's arrival.
An anti-corruption court last Friday sentenced the former prime minister and his daughter to 10 and seven years in prison respectively in absentia for failing to explain how they acquired their expensive properties in London. Sharif is in London, along with his children, caring for his wife who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Sharif has denounced the verdict as politically motivated and accused a covert military-judiciary alliance of trying to keep him out of politics and undermining the integrity of his PML-N party to enable alliance favoritestowin Pakistan's upcoming national elections on July 25.
PML-N candidates have also alleged Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI,is pressuring and intimidating them to switch loyalties and contest the polls as independents.
A spokesman for Pakistan's Independent Election Commission, which oversights the polls, urged candidates Thursday to come forwardto register complaints in case they are being forced intimidated.
The army has strongly rejected charges it is meddling in the democratic process, or muzzling the media, to rig the polls in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by sports celebrity, Imran Khan.
"We don't have a political party. We don't have a loyalty," the army spokesman said earlier this week. Major-General Asif Ghafoor also dismissed suggestions his institution is forcing Sharif's supports to switch parties.
He explained the election commission has requested the army assist in organizing a "fair and free" election on July 25 and more than 370,000 troops are being deployed atpolling stations around Pakistanto achieve the objective.
