ຫຼາຍປະເທດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ຢາວັກຊີນ ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍຂັ້ນຕອນ

ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິໂຣກລະບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ລະດັບໂລກນັ້ນ, ແປດບໍລິສັດທີ່ທຳການວິໄຈແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນແຖວໜ້າຂອງການ ແຂ່ງຂັນນີ້.

ຜູ້ແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຜະລິດຢາກວັກຊີນນີ້ 8 ຊະນິດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທຳການທົດລອງໃສ່ ຄົນຢູ່ຄລີນິກຕ່າງໆໃນປະເທດ ຈີນ, ສະຫະລັດ, ອັງກິດ ແລະ ເຢຍຣະມັນ. ຢູ່ ເບື້ອງຫຼັງການທົດລອງນັ້ນ ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 94 ບໍລິສັດ ພວມຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນ ການ ພັດທະນາທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍລ້ານ ຫຼອດພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມ ໄວທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນນີ້ຈະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນການບັນລຸຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ມັນ ບໍ່ມີການຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການວິໄຈນີ້ຈະໄດ້ຜົນ.

ທ່ານ ພອລ ອອຟຟິທ໌ (Paul Offit), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນກາງການສຶກສາຢາ ວັກຊີນຂອງໂຮງໝໍ ຟິລາແດລເຟຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນ ຫ່ວງ, ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ຄວາມ ມີປະສິດທິພາບ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຜະລິດມັນອອກມາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.

ຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການທົດລອງທັງ 8 ນັ້ນແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ໃນສາມປະເພດ.

ປະເພດທີນຶ່ງອາດຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ເທັກນິກແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການກະຕຸ້ນລະ ບົບພູມຕ້ານທານຂອງຄົນໄຂ້ໃຫ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ໄວຣັສ ດ້ວຍການສີດໄວຣັສທີ່ຖືກຂ້າ ຕາຍແລ້ວເຂົ້າໄປ. ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຈີນ ສາມກຸ່ມຕ່າງກັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທົດລອງຢາ ວັກຊີນໄວຣັສທີ່ບໍ່ມີສະມັດຕະພາບແລ້ວ.

ວິທີທີສອງ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ໄວຣັສນຶ່ງໄປສູ້ກັບອີກໄວຣັສນຶ່ງ. ບໍ່ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນສາເຫດ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19, ໂຣກອີໂບລາ ຫຼື ໄຂ້ທົ່ວໄປນັ້ນ, ໄວ ຣັສໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ແມ່ນພຽງຊອງອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ບັນຈຸຄຳສັ່ງເພື່ອສ້າງໄວຣັສຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.

ໃນແຜນຍຸດທະສາດວັກຊີນໃໝ່ນີ້, ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ແຍກຄຳສັ່ງອອກ ຈາກໄວຣັສນຶ່ງ ແລະ ທົດແທນມັນດ້ວຍຄຳສັ່ງ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາພຽງ ອັນດຽວ.

In the race for a vaccine to end the global COVID-19 pandemic, eight contenders are at the front of the pack.

These eight vaccine candidates are undergoing human testing in clinics in China, the United States, Britain and Germany. Behind them are at least 94 others in various stages of development.

The Trump administration is pushing to have hundreds of millions of doses of a vaccine available by the end of the year. However, experts say the unprecedented speed risks taking shortcuts on safety, and there's no guarantee that any of the vaccine candidates will work.

"It worries me, actually, that we aren't going to know key issues about safety and effectiveness if we're planning on rolling it out that quickly," said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The eight vaccine candidates fall into three categories.

One category might be called the classical technique: triggering the patient's immune system to respond to the virus by injecting a killed version of it. Three separate groups of Chinese researchers are testing inactivated-virus vaccines.

A second method uses one virus to fight another.

Whether it causes COVID-19, Ebola disease or the common cold, a virus is basically just an envelope containing instructions to make more of the virus.

In this novel vaccine strategy, scientists strip out instructions from one virus and replace them with instructions to make just a piece of the coronavirus.