ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໃຕ້ນໍ້າ, ກ່າວປະນາມ ການຊ້ອມລົບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້

ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟນຳວິຖີຍຸດທະວິີທີ ​ 2 ລູກ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ ນອກຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ, ໜຶ່ງ​ມື້​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່ມີ "ອະນຸພາບ" ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້.

ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າວັນ​ອາທິດນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ດ້ວຍ “ກຳລັງ​ທີ່​ມີອະນຸພາບ​ອັນ​ລົ້ນ​ເຫຼືອ” ຕໍ່ “ຈັກກະພັດນິຍົມສະ ຫະລັດ ແລະກອງກຳລັງຫຸ່ນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້.”

ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ບິນໃນໄລ​ຍະທາງປະມານ 1,500 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ໃນ​ຮູບ​ແບບເລກແປດ ແລະ​ລອຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ກາດປະ​ມານ 125 ນາ​ທີ. ລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຂຶ້ນຈາກເຮືອດຳນ້ຳທົດລອງ “ວິ​ລະ​ຊົນ 24 ສິງຫາ”, ເຊິ່ງເຄີຍຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດມາກ່ອນ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ KCNA ກ່າວວ່າ "ການຊ້ອມລົບດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຢືນຢັນເຖິງຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືຂອງລະບົບອາວຸດ ແລະໄດ້ກວດກາການປະຕິບັດການບຸກໂຈມຕີຈາກໃຕ້ນ້ຳ-ສູ່-ໜ້ານໍ້າ ຂອງບັນດາໜ່ວຍເຮືອດຳນ້ຳທີ່ປະກອບເປັນໜຶ່ງໃນການ​ສສະກັດກັ້ນດ້ານນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ​ສະບັບ​ໜຶ່ງ​ທີ່ນຳມາ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຕໍ່ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ພຽງແຕ່ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດນາທີ ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ປະກາດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ, ກອງທັບ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການເບິ່ງ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ ​ແລະ​ກຳລັງ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດຕ່າງໆ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ປະສານ​ງານ​ກັບ​ສະຫະລັດ.

North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine off its east coast, state media reported Monday, a day after Pyongyang warned of a “powerful” response to U.S.-South Korea military drills that begin this week.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said the early Sunday launch demonstrated North Korea’s ability to respond with “overwhelming powerful force” to the “U.S. imperialists and South Korean puppet forces.”

The missiles flew for about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) in a figure-eight pattern and stayed in the air for about 125 minutes, KCNA reported. It said the cruise missiles were launched from the “August 24th Hero” experimental submarine, from which it has previously launched ballistic missiles.

“The drill confirmed the reliability of the weapon system and examined the underwater-to-surface offensive operations of submarine units that constitute” one of North Korea’s nuclear deterrents, KCNA said.

In a statement released to reporters just minutes ahead of North Korea’s announcement, South Korea’s military said it had observed the submarine launch and was analyzing the details in coordination with the United States.

North Korea has for years been developing its capabilities to conduct submarine launches, which are theoretically harder to detect and could increase the range of North Korea’s missile arsenal.

Over the past year, North Korea has launched an unprecedented number of missiles, including some that have triggered shelter warnings or air raid alarms in South Korea and Japan.

The United States and South Korea have responded by increasing joint military exercises. On Monday, the two sides kick off 11 days of major drills, including the biggest field exercises in five years.

The drills will consist of a computer-simulated command post training, dubbed “Freedom Shield.” Separately, the two allies will hold large-scale joint field training exercises, called Warrior Shield.

Though the United States and South Korea say the exercises are defensive, North Korea views the drills as preparation to invade and often uses them as an occasion to conduct its own major weapons demonstrations and tests.

On Sunday, state media reported North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a meeting to discuss “important practical steps for making more effective, powerful and offensive use of the war deterrent.”

According to KCNA, the meeting of the Central Military Commission dealt with how to cope with the “present situation in which the war provocations of the U.S. and South Korea are reaching the red line.”