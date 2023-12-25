ການຢ້ຽມຢາມທ່ຽວຊົມແມ່ນຖືກຫ້າມຢູ່ໂບດມະຫາວິຫານທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນເມືອງ ໂຄໂລນ໌ ຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະ ຜູ້ບູຊາໃນຄືນກ່ອນວັນ ຄຣິສມາສ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການກວດກາຄວາມປອດໄພ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປໃນພິທີສູດມົນຕອນທ່ຽງຄືນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ລະບຸເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ.
ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພລະດັບສູງທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງປະຊາຊົນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຫຼີກລ່ຽງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນພັກຍ້ອນຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ.
ໃນປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣຍ, ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຕາມໂບດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດ ຄຣິສມາສ ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽນນາ, ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນການຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ມູນລັບອັນດຽວກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ແຕ່ອົງການຂ່າວ dpa ໄດ້ລາຍງານໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາຂອງຂໍ້ມູນວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ແມ່ນມາຈາກກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ອິສລາມ.
ຕຳຫຼວດໃນເມືອງ ໂຄໂລນ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳການປ້ອງກັນໃນວັນຄຣິສມາສ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມາແມ່ນສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຄືນກ່ອນປີໃໝ່ກໍ່ຕາມ.
Germany's landmark cathedral in Cologne and Christmas Eve worshippers faced security checks to get into midnight Mass there Sunday as police responded to indications of a potential attack.
However, a top security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear.
In Austria, police said they also were stepping up security around Vienna's churches and Christmas markets, apparently responding to the same intelligence about a potential threat. They did not give further information, but the dpa news agency reported without citing a source that the threat was from an Islamic extremist group.
Police in Cologne said they were taking precautions over Christmas even though the information they had was for an attack on New Year's Eve.
