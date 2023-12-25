ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທ່ຽວ​ຊົມ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ຢູ່ໂບດ​ມະ​ຫາວິ​ຫານທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ນ໌ ຂອງ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແລະ ຜູ້​ບູ​ຊາ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ກ່ອນ​ວັນ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມາ​ສ ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ສູດ​ມົນ​ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງ​ຄືນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ລະ​ບຸ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ, ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງວັນ​ພັກ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ.

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣຍ, ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ໂບດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ຕະຫຼາດ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມາ​ສ ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽນ​ນາ, ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ມູນລັບ​ອັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ, ແຕ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ dpa ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ວ່າ ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໃນວັນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມາ​ສ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່ຄືນ​ກ່ອນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ກໍ່​ຕາມ.

Germany's landmark cathedral in Cologne and Christmas Eve worshippers faced security checks to get into midnight Mass there Sunday as police responded to indications of a potential attack.

However, a top security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear.

In Austria, police said they also were stepping up security around Vienna's churches and Christmas markets, apparently responding to the same intelligence about a potential threat. They did not give further information, but the dpa news agency reported without citing a source that the threat was from an Islamic extremist group.

Police in Cologne said they were taking precautions over Christmas even though the information they had was for an attack on New Year's Eve.