​ຣ່ານ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ ຕໍ່​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຄົນນຶ່ງພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ອົງ​ກາ​ນ​ຂ່າວ​ມີ​ຊານ ທີ່ບໍລິ​ຫານ​ງານໂດຍ​ກະ​ຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ອີ​ຣ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ​ມາ​ຈີ​ເດຣ​ຊາ ຣາ​ນາ​ວາດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ແຂນ​ຄໍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງມາ​ສ​ຮາດ.

​ທ້າວ​ຣາ​ນາ​ວາດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ແທງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພສອງ​ຄົນ​ເຖິງ​ຕາຍ​ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ມາ​ສ​ຮາດ.

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍສິບກວ່າ​ຄົນ​ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ແບບ​ປິດ​ລັ​ບ.

​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງນາງ ມ​າ​ຊາ ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ອາ​ຍຸ 22 ປີ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ສິນທຳ ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຕໍ່​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ກາ​ນ​ນຸ່ງ​ຖື​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໂດຍ​ໃສ່​ຜ້າ​ປົກ​ຫົວທີ່ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ.

Iran on Monday said it carried out its second execution of a prisoner connected to the nationwide protests that began in September.

The Mizan news agency run by Iran’s judiciary said Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged Monday in the city of Mashhad.

Rahnavard was accused of fatally stabbing two security force members last month in Mashhad.

Activists say Iran has sentenced at least a dozen people to death in closed-door hearings.

The first person put to death in connection with the protests was executed last week.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday he expected EU foreign ministers to approve "a very, very tough package of sanctions" against Iran for both its crackdown on protesters and its role supplying drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the meeting in Brussels that Iran’s executions were "a blatant attempt at intimidation."

"We are making clear that we stand beside innocent people in Iran," Baerbock said. "A system that treats its people in this way cannot expect to continue to have halfway normal relations with the European Union."

The protests began in response to the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code by wearing her headscarf improperly.