ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຈະສິດສອນ ແມ່ຍິງກາເມຣູນ ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ ມີຫົວຄິດ ປະດິດສ້າງ

ຂະແໜງການເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄດ້ສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍໃຫ້ແກ່

ບັນດານັກອອກຫົວຄິດປະດິດສ້າງ. ແຕ່ວ່ານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະນາຍຄູຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນ

ກາ​ເມຣູນກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນເລີຍວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກແມ່ຍິງຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຄວນເປັນພາກສ່ວນ

ໃນການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນາງກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ເລື້ອງນີ້ ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ

ຂອງນາງ ເພື່ອກະກຽມໃຫ້ພວກແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງໜຸ່ມຍັງນ້ອຍເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນກຳລັງແຮງງານ

ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ອາຣາສ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ກຳລັງຄວບຄຸມຫຸ່ນຍົນຫຼືໂຣບັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກຳລັງພາກັນຮຽນເປັນນັກປະ

ດິດຄິດສ້າງໃນອະນາຄົດ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ 95 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ບໍ່ພາກັນເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນແມ່ນພວກແມ່ຍິງ ພວກແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງເປັນສາວນ້ອຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຫວັງວ່າຈະປ່ຽນແປງໂຕເລກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນາງຊາວິເອຣາ ກູເອໂຟ ທີ່ເປັນນັກຮຽນ ກ່່າວວ່າ “ຄົນອື່ນໆດົນໃຈໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ດ້ວຍເລື່ອງລາວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ

ຢາກໃຫ້ອຳນາດແກ່ຕົນເອງເຊັ່ນກັນແລະຍັງຫວັງຢາກຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ

ແມ່ຍິງຄົນອື່ນໆ ເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນກິດຈະການແບບນີ້.”

ຢູ່ສູນກາງເນັກສ໌ເຈັນ ໃນກາ​ເມຣຸນ ມີນັກຮຽນໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍປະມານຊາວຄົນກຳລັງຮຽນ

ຂຽນໂຄດ ແລະສ້າງ​ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄວາມຊໍານິຊຳນານ ທີ່ອາດຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ມີວຽກການເຮັດໃນວັນຂ້າງໜ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໃຫ້ການແກ້ໄຂກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີ

ພາບທາງເພດແລະການຂາດໂອກາດສຳລັບພວກແມ່ຍິງໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້.

ຍານາງແຈແນັຕ ໂຟຟັງ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງສູນກາງເນັກສເຈັນດີຈີຕອລເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ແມ່ຍິງໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍຄົນໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດດີເລີດເປັນພິເສດນັ້ນ ມັນແມ່ນ

ກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄປເຖິງບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຢາກ

ໄປ. ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນທີ່ຕົວເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ. ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຝັນ. ເພາະສະ

ນັ້ນ ທ່ານພວມໃຫ້ການອຸບປະຖຳຄໍ້າຊູຕໍ່ຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງບຸກຄົນໃດບຸກຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະນຳເອົາຄົນໆນັ້ນໃຫ້ກ້າວຂຶ້ນສູ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດໃນຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ

ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງເປັນສາວນ້ອຍ ແມ່ນປະກອບເປັນຫົກສິບເປີ ເຊັນຂອງ

ພວກທີ່ກືກໜັງສືໃນໝູ່ປະຊາຊົນກາ​ເມຣຸນ. ໂດຍການເພັ່ງເລັງທີ່ແນໃສ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ສູນກາງເນັກສເຈັນຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຍົກລະດັບພວກແມ່ຍິງໃນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃຫ້ພົ້ນ

ຈາກຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.

ຍານາງແຈແນັຕ ໂຟຟັງ ກ່າວວ່າ "ການບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸຄວາມສາມາດ

ບົ່ມຊ້ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຢູ່ຍ້ອນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີໂອກາດ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເປີດ

ໃຫ້ມີໂອກາດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.”

ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ແຜ້ວທາງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກນັກຮຽນ ຈາກສູນກາງເນັກສ໌ເຈັນ ຄືກັນກັບນາງລິນ ເຢັນ

ໂວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການໃນມື້ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງຂ້າງໜ້າຢາກສ້າງ​ຫຸ່ນຍົກຫຼືໂຣບັດທີ່ສາມາດ ແປການ

ໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາ ລະຫວ່າງ ພວກນາຍໝໍ ແລະພວກຄົນເຈັບ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດສອກຫຼີກ

ຫ່າງໄກ.

ນາງລິນ ເຢັນໂວ ທີ່ນັກຮຽນກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເວົ້າພາສາຂອງຕົນ

ເອງ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງໂຣບັດແປໃຫ້ແກ່ນາຍໝໍຊຶ່ງຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈໃນອັນທີ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ

ເຈັບປ່ວຍຍ້ອນຫຍັງ ແລະຊອກຫາການປິ່ນປົວໃຫ້ແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຖ້າ ຫາກພວກແມ່ຍິງທັງໝົດໃນໂລກ ໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາຂັ້ນມັດທະຍົມ ການເສຍ

ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຈະຫລຸດລົງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງຈະສາມາດຊ່ອຍຊີວິດຂອງສາມລ້ານຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.



The technology sector provides many jobs for today's innovators. But one scientist and teacher in Cameroon says there's no reason why women should not be part of that technological growth. She's making it her goal to prepare more young girls to enter the workforce.



The kids controlling these robots are studying to become the innovators of the future. At a time when 95 percent of the kids around the world who do not attend school are girls, these young women hope to change that.



"Other people inspire me with their stories with what they did, and I want to empower myself as well and also I aspire to inspire other girls to take part in such activities."



Here at the NexGen center in Cameroon, about twenty young students are learning how to write code and build robots… skills that may help them fill the jobs of tomorrow while addressing gender inequality and the lack of opportunities for women today.



"Any young girl that has exceptional ability and is extraordinary… It's all about helping them go to where they want to go to. Actually, it starts with them. It's a dream. So you're nurturing someone's dream and then taking the person to the height of their ability."



The most-recent data from the United Nations shows that women and girls account for sixty percent of Cameroon's illiterate population. By focusing on girls, NexGen is hoping to move more women away from poverty.



"We do not want to find a situation where people are not achieving their potential because they did not have the opportunity, so we are leveling the ground."



Which paves the way for NexGen students like Lynne who wants to some day build a robot that can translate conversations between doctors and patients who live in remote areas.



"If they can speak in their own language and the robot translates it to the doctor, which will be able to interpret what they're suffering from and find the cure for them."



NexGen's founder has initiated a similar program to train 800-students. That's a big win for everyone - not just young women.



The latest UN research shows that if all girls in the world received a secondary education, child deaths would be cut in half… saving three million lives across the globe.