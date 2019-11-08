ກະສັດຊາລແມນ ບິນ ອັບດູລາຊິສ ອາລ ໂຊ ແຫ່ງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໄດ້ພົບປະ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກັບຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການສືບລັບຊີໄອເອ ທ່ານນາງຈີນາ ຮາສແພັລ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຣິຢາດ ແລະ “ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຫຼາຍໆເລື້ອງທີ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຕ່າງກໍມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນຊາອຸດີ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຂອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະນຶ່ງປີກວ່າໆ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການສັງຫານນັກຂ່າວ ແລະຜູ້ຕ້ອງຕິຊາອຸດີ ທ່ານຈາມາລ ຄາຊອກກີ.
ທ່ານຄາຊອກກີ ຊຶ່ເປັນນັກຂຽນບົດຄວາມຂອງໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສທ໌ ແລະຜູ້ຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະບານຄົນສຳຄັນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະຕັດເປັນຕ່ອນໆ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານກົງສຸນຊາອຸດີ ໃນນະຄອນອິສຕັນບູລ.
ການພົບປະນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກອະດີດພະນັກງານບໍລິສັດທວີດເຕີ້ສອງຄົນ ແລະຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນທີສາມ ຈາກຊາອຸດີ ຖືກຟ້ອງຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຖານສອດແນມເບິ່ງຜູ້ໃຊ້ທວີດເຕີ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິຄອບຄົວເຊື້ອພະວົງ.
ໄອຍະການສະຫະລັດກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ພໍໃຈທີ່ມີການຕ້ອງຕິຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຜູ້ນຳຂອງຕົນແລະນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານສື່ສັງຄົມໄດ້ເກນເອົາພະນັກງານບໍລິສັດທວີດເຕີ້ ເພື່ອສອດແນມເບິ່ງຫຼາຍໆພັນບັນຊີ ທີ່ຮວມທັງພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ.
ມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າຈຳເລີຍທັງສາມ ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອເປີດເຜີຍວ່າໃຜເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງບັນຊີຂອງພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ໃນນາມ “ສະມາຊິກເບີນຶ່ງຂອງເຊື້ອພະວົງ.”
ສຳນວນຟ້ອງໄດ້ຍື່ນໃນມື້ວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ທີ່ສານປະຈຳເຂດຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ປາກົດວ່າມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບອົງມົງກຸດຣາຊະກຸມານ ໂມຮຳເໝັດ ບິນ ຊາລແມນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພະຣາຊະໂອລົດ ທີ່ຊົງມີອິດທິພົນ ອາຍຸ 34 ປີຂອງກະສັດຊາລແມນ ເປັນຜູ້ດຳເນີນການໃນເລື້ອງນີ້.
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວເຈົ້າຟ້າຊາຍໂມຮຳເໝັດຍັງມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການສືບສວນຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານການຄາດຕະກຳທ່ານຄາຊອກກີ.
ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະຣີຢາດ ໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ຍ້ອນການສັງຫານທ່ານຄາຊອກກີໃນປີກາຍນີ້.
ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ອົງການຊີໄອເອສະຫຼຸບວ່າ ເຈົ້າຟ້າຊາຍໂມຮຳເໝັດເອງມີການພົວພັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ໃນການສັງຫານທ່ານຄາຊອກກີ.
ເຈົ້າຟ້າຊາຍໂມຮຳເໝັດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met Thursday with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel in Riyadah and "discussed a number of topics of mutual interest," Saudi state media reported.
The official Saudi Press Agency did not disclose details of the meeting, but it came just more than a year after the murder of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and prominent critic of the Saudi government, was slain and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The meeting also took place shortly after two former Twitter employees and a third man from Saudi Arabia were charged in the U.S. with spying on Twitter users who criticized the royal family.
U.S. prosecutors allege that Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited the Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents.
The three defendants allegedly worked to uncover the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of "Royal Family Member-1."
A complaint unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco appeared to link Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the powerful 34-year-old-son of King Salman, to the effort.
Prince Mohammed also has been implicated by U.S. officials and a United Nations investigative report in the assassination of Khashoggi.
Relations between Washington and Riyadh have been strained over last year's murder of Khashoggi.
The CIA reportedly has concluded that Prince Mohammed himself was closely linked to the Khashoggi killing.
The prince has denied orchestrating the slaying.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ