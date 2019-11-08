ກະ​ສັດ​ຊ​າ​ລ​ແມນ ບິນ ອັບ​ດູ​ລາ​ຊິ​ສ ອາ​ລ ໂຊ ແຫ່ງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ກັບ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຊີ​ໄອ​ເອ ທ່ານ​ນາງຈີ​ນາ ຮາ​ສ​ແພັ​ລ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ຣິ​ຢາດ ແລະ “​ໄດ້ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລືກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຫຼາຍ​ໆ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ສື່ມວນຊົນ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ໃດໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແຕ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີກວ່າໆ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັກຂ່າວ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ຈາ​ມາ​ລ ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ.

ທ່ານ​ຄ​າ​ຊອກ​ກີ ຊຶ່​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ຂຽນ​ບົດ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສ​ທ໌ ແລະ​ຜູ້ຕ້ອງ​ຕິລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ຕັດ​ເປັນ​ຕ່ອນໆ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖານກົງ​ສຸນ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອິ​ສ​ຕັນ​ບູ​ລ.

ການ​ພົບ​ປະນີ້ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ອະ​ດີດ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດທວີດ​ເຕີ້​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ທີສາມ ຈາກ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ຖືກ​ຟ້ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຖານ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ເບິ່ງ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ທວີດເຕີ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຄອບຄົວ​ເຊື້ອພະ​ວົງ.

ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່​າ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ​ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຕົນແລະ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ດ້ານ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມໄດ້​ເກນ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ເບິ່ງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ພັນ​ບັນ​ຊີ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພວກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ.

ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ຈຳ​ເລີຍ​ທັງສາມ ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ວ່າ​ໃຜ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໃນ​ນາມ “ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ເບີ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ວົງ.”

ສຳ​ນວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ທີ່​ສານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນ​ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ມົງ​ກຸດ​ຣາ​ຊ​ະ​ກຸມານ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເໝັດ ບິນ ຊາ​ລ​ແມນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພະ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ໂອ​ລົດ ​ທີ່​ຊົງ​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ ອາ​ຍຸ 34 ປີຂອງ​ກະ​ສັດ​ຊາ​ລ​ແມນ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ​ເຈົ້າ​ຟ້າ​ຊາຍ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເໝັດຍັງມີ​ສ່ວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ.

ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ຣີ​ຢາດ​ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້.

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ຊີ​ໄອ​ເອ​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ຟ້າ​ຊາຍ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເໝັດ​ເອງ​ມີ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໃ​ກ້​ຊິດ ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ຊອກ​ກີ.

ເຈົ້າ​ຟ້າ​ຊາຍ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເໝັດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met Thursday with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel in Riyadah and "discussed a number of topics of mutual interest," Saudi state media reported.



The official Saudi Press Agency did not disclose details of the meeting, but it came just more than a year after the murder of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.



Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and prominent critic of the Saudi government, was slain and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



The meeting also took place shortly after two former Twitter employees and a third man from Saudi Arabia were charged in the U.S. with spying on Twitter users who criticized the royal family.



U.S. prosecutors allege that Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited the Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents.



The three defendants allegedly worked to uncover the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of "Royal Family Member-1."



A complaint unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco appeared to link Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the powerful 34-year-old-son of King Salman, to the effort.



Prince Mohammed also has been implicated by U.S. officials and a United Nations investigative report in the assassination of Khashoggi.



Relations between Washington and Riyadh have been strained over last year's murder of Khashoggi.



The CIA reportedly has concluded that Prince Mohammed himself was closely linked to the Khashoggi killing.



The prince has denied orchestrating the slaying.