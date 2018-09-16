ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຣາວັນດາ ພ້ອມກັບນັກໂທດອີກ 2,100 ຄົນຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວ ອອກຈາກຄຸກ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຣາວັນດາ ໄດ້ປ່ອຍຕົວຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານນາງ ວິກຕົວ ອູມູໂຮ

ຊາ (Victoire Umuhoza), ນັກດົນຕີເພງປັອບ ທ້າວ ກິຊີໂຕ ມິຮີໂກ (Kizito

Mihigo) ແລະ ນັກໂທດຄົນອື່ນໆຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນ, ມື້ນຶ່ງຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ໂຣເບີດ ມູກາເບ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ອະໄພຍາໂທດແກ່ພວກເຂົາ.

ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ໄດ້ປະກາດການໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດວ່າ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການປ່ອຍຕົວກ່ອນກຳ

ນົດ.

ຖະແຫຼງການຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂທດຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປັບຫຼຸດລົງ

ໂດຍເອກະສິດປະທານາທິບໍດີ” ລຸນຫຼັງໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຮ້ອງ ສຳລັບການຜ່ອນໂທດຈາກຜູ້

ກະທຳຜິດຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາປີນີ້.

ມັນໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ ຣາວັນດາ ໄດ້ມອບອຳນາດ

ໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ “ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດການເມດຕາຜ່ອນໂທດ ອີງຕາມຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆທີ່

ກຳນົດໃຫ້ໂດຍກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກການປຶກສາຫາລືກັບສານສູງສຸດ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອິງກາບີເຣ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນຂັງຄຸກໃນປີ 2013, ໄດ້ຮັບໂທດ 15 ປີໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວ

ຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາ

ຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ທ່ານນາງ ອິງກາບີເຣ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະທ້າຊິງຕຳແໜ່ງກັບທ່ານ ຄາກາ

ເມ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2010 ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບແຮງກະຕຸ້ນທາງການເມືອງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອິງກາບີເຣ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະສານງານກັບພວກກອງກຳລັງ

ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຮູຕູ ສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດການຂອງກຸ່ມກະບົດປົດປ່ອຍ ຣາວັນດາ ຫຼື

FDLR ໃນປະເທດສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຄອງໂກ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄາກາເມ ມັກຈະກ່າວຫາພວກ FDLR ກ່ຽວກັບການ

ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນໃນປະເທດເມື່ອປີ 1994 ເຊິ່ງປະຊາຊົນ ຣາວັນ

ດາ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການເຂັ່ນຂ້າ 100 ວັນ.



Rwandan authorities have released opposition leader Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, pop musician Kizito Mihigo, and more than 2,000 other prisoners, a day after President Robert Mugabe announced their pardons.



A cabinet statement issued Friday evening announced the pardons as part of an early release program.



The cabinet statement said the "sentences were commuted by presidential prerogative" following the convicts' most recent applications for clemency in June this year.



It noted that Rwanda's constitution gives the president "authority to exercise the prerogative of mercy in accordance with the procedures provided for by law and after consultation with the Supreme Court."



Ingabire, who was sentenced in 2013, was serving 15 years on charges of terrorism. Human Rights Watch said the charges against Ingabire, who was trying to challenge Kagame in the 2010 elections, were politically motivated.



Ingabire was accused of collaborating with the mainly Hutu Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group operating in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.



President Kagame's government has often accused the FDLR of playing a part in the country's 1994 genocide in which hundreds of thousands of Rwandans were killed in a 100-day massacre.