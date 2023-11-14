ການຍິງຖະຫຼົ່ມດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເມືອງເຄີສັນ ສັງຫານ 2 ຄົນ ແລະອີກ 12 ຄົນບາດເຈັບລວມທັງ ທາລົກດ້ວຍ

ການຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ​ໂຈມ​ຕີເມືອງເຄີສັນ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍສັງຫານສາມຄົນ ແລະອີກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ທີ່ລວມທັງເດັກທາລົກອາຍຸພຽງສອງເດືອນ ອີງຕາມຜູ້ປົກຄອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊານເດີ ໂປຣຄູດິນ ກ່າວ.

ນັບຕັງແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກປົດປ່ອຍເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ເມືອງເຄີສັນ ແລະແຄມຝັ່ງແມ່ນ້ຳເດີນິໂປຣ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍເປັນປະຈຳ ຈາກແຄມຝັ່ງທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳເດນິໂປຣ. ໂດຍທຳມະດາແລ້ວ ຈະມີສຽງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພທາງອາກາດຫຼາຍຮອບໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນັ້ນ.

ສອງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະອີກ 10 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີແບບປະສານງານ ຢູ່ໃຈກາງເມືອງ ທ່ານໂປຣຄູດິນ ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າາອີກວ່າ “ລົດຍົນແປດຄັນ ລວມທັງລົດໂຮງໝໍສຸກເສີນຄັນນຶ່ງ, ຕຶກບໍລິຫານເມືອງ, ໂຮງໝໍນຶ່ງແຫ່ງ, ແລະເຮືອນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສິບຫ້າຫຼັງ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ.”

ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມອີກຕ່າງຫາ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເມືອງ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນເທເລີແກຣມ ທີ່ເປັນ ແອັປສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມວ່າ ລົດຄັນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໃສ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງເຄີສັນ ໂດຍສັງຫານຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ແລະລວມທັງລູກນ້ອຍອາຍຸສອງເດືອນແລະແມ່ຂອງເດັກກໍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

Russian shelling hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson Monday, killing three people and injuring at least 12, including a 2-month-old infant, according to local governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Since their liberation last year, Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River have been regularly bombarded by Russians from Dnipro’s eastern bank. There are usually rounds of air alerts during the day.

Two people were killed and 10 more injured in an afternoon combined attack in the central part of the city, Prokudin said.

"Eight vehicles, including one ambulance, an administrative building, a hospital, and at least fifteen houses were destroyed or damaged," he added.

In a separate message, the governor said on the Telegram messaging app, a car was shot at in a suburb of Kherson, killing one person and wounding a 2-month-old infant and his mother.