ທັງສອງສະພາຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການໂຈະ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສົນທິສັນຍາກ່ຽວ ກັບອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ New START ຂອງມົສກູສະບັບປີ 2010 ກັບສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການກະທຳ ທີ່ເປັນການຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ນຳພາພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກປະກອບອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍເປັນເວລານານນຶ່ງປີ.
ທ່ານປູຕິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໂຈະການພົວພັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສົນທິສັນຍາອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຍັງເຫລືອຢູ່ສະບັບສຸດທ້າຍ ກັບສະຫະລັດ ລະຫວ່າງການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສົນທິສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ກຳນົດຈະໝົດອາຍຸລົງໃນປີ 2026 ນັ້ນ ຈຳກັດໃຫ້ແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ສາມາດຕິດຕັ້ງຫົວລະເບິດນິວເຄລຍໄດ້ສູງສຸດບໍ່ໃຫ້ກາຍ 1,550 ລູກ.
ທ່ານປູຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາການກວດກາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ບ່ອນຕິດຕັ້ງນິວເຄລຍ ພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທີສັນຍາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍພ່າຍແພ້ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ແຕ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດຈະໃຫ້ການເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຂີດຈຳກັດຂອງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງໄວ້ພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທິສັນຍາ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍໍຊໍ ບ່ອນທີທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອົງການ NATO ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ສຸດກັບຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງການໂຈະສົນທິສັນຍານິວເຄລຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຂອງທ່ານປູຕິນ ວ່າ “ເປັນຄວາມຜິດພາດໃຫຍ່.”
Both houses of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed President Vladimir Putin's suspension of Moscow's participation in the 2010 New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States, casting it as a rebuke to the U.S.-led Western alliance arming Ukraine in its bid to fend off Russia's year-long invasion.
Putin announced suspension of Russia's involvement in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the U.S. during his state-of-the-nation speech on Tuesday. The pact, set to expire in 2026, limits each country to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads.
Putin said Russia can't accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites under the pact while Washington and its NATO allies have called for Russia's defeat in Ukraine. But the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the caps on nuclear weapons set under the treaty.
U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking in Warsaw where he was meeting with the leaders of the eastern flank of NATO countries closest to Russia, called Putin's suspension of the nuclear pact a "big mistake."