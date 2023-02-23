ທັງສອ​ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈະ​ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໃນ​ການເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາກ່ຽວ ​ກັບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ New START ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູສະ​ບັບປີ 2010 ກັ​ບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານນຶ່ງ​ປີ.

ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໂຈະການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່ສະ​ບັບ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາດັ່ງ​ກ່າ​ວ​ທີ່ກຳ​ນົດຈະ​ໝົດ​ອາ​ຍຸລົງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2026 ນັ້ນ ຈຳ​ກັດໃຫ້​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປະ​ເທດ ສາ​ມາດ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຫົວ​ລະ​ເບິດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ກາຍ 1,550 ລູກ.

​ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ສ​າ​ມາດ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສົນ​ທີ​ສັນ​ຍາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ພ່າຍ​ແພ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ​ແຕ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບຕໍ່​ຂີດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍໍ​ຊໍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ສຸດກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງການ​ໂຈະສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ວ່າ “ເປັນຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດໃຫຍ່.”

Both houses of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed President Vladimir Putin's suspension of Moscow's participation in the 2010 New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States, casting it as a rebuke to the U.S.-led Western alliance arming Ukraine in its bid to fend off Russia's year-long invasion.

Putin announced suspension of Russia's involvement in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the U.S. during his state-of-the-nation speech on Tuesday. The pact, set to expire in 2026, limits each country to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads.

Putin said Russia can't accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites under the pact while Washington and its NATO allies have called for Russia's defeat in Ukraine. But the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the caps on nuclear weapons set under the treaty.

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking in Warsaw where he was meeting with the leaders of the eastern flank of NATO countries closest to Russia, called Putin's suspension of the nuclear pact a "big mistake."