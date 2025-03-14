ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມກົດດັນໃຫ້ ວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ. ແຕ່ ມົສກູ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕີເອົາດິນແດນມາຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ບາງຄົນໃນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຍອມສະຫຼະສິ່ງໃດທັງນັ້ນ . ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງແລະຊົມລາຍລະອຽດຈາກລາຍງານຂອງທີມງານນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ທີ່ສົ່ງມາຈາກມົສກູ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ມົສກູ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍໂດຣນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ 17 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ.
ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມບໍ່ສົນໃຈກັບສົງຄາມ.
ແຕ່ຫຼາຍຄົນຍັງຫວັງວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງ ວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ກັບລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະນຳເອົາສັນຕິພາບທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນໄຊຊະນະ ມາໃນໄວໆ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າເປົ້າໝາຍກໍແມ່ນການຮັບຮູ້ຂອງສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຂດຊາຍແດນໃໝ່ທີ່ກອງທັບບົກ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຍຶດມາດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ກຳລັງ.
ທ່ານ ອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ຄຣາມາເຣັນໂກ ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ “ມັນຊັດເຈນທີ່ມັນຈະມີການຕົກລົງສອງຝ່າຍລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ກີຢິບ. ມັນຄວນເປັນສົນທິສັນຍາສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດຊາຍແດນໃໝ່ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເຂດຊາຍແດນສະໄໝໂຊຫວຽດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.”
ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງສະຖານະການທາງພູມສາດການເມືອງໃໝ່ ກ່ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.
ທ່ານ ເຢັຟເກນີ ຟີໂອໂດຣອບ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາດູມາຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນໄຊຊະນະທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ. ເຈົ້າສາມາດເປີດເຫຼົ້າແຊມເປນໄດ້. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍບໍ່ສາມາດສູນເສຍໄດ້. ຣັດເຊຍ ຕ້ອງສືບຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີເພາະວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໃຜຍົກເລີກຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ້ານພວກເຮົາ, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມຄວາມຄິດຂອງອານາຈັກໂລກ.”
ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມດົນກວ່າສາມປີ, ອົງການຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະ Mediazona ໄດ້ນັບຕົວເລກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບ ຂອງຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 95,000 ຄົນ. ແຕ່ການສູນເສຍທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ຈາກການດຳເນີນສົງຄາມຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນການພົບປະກັບບັນດາພັນລະຍາ ແລະ ແມ່ຂອງທະຫານທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການຍິນຍອມໃດໆ.
ທ່ານ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເລືອກສຳລັບພວກເຮົາເອງ ຮູບແບບຂອງໂລກທີ່ເໝາະສົມກັບພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະຮັບປະກັນສັນຕິພາບສຳລັບປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ສຳລັບທັດສະນະຄະຕິທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ບັນດາຜູ້ວິຈານທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ແມ່ນສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຄືທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນ, ວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ອາດທຳການຍິນຍອມ, ແຕ່ການຍອມເສຍສະຫຼະຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານໃນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ເລີຍ.
ທ່ານ ແອນທອນ ບາຣບາຊິນ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບັນນາທິການອົງການຂ່າວ Riddle ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປະນີປະນອມແມ່ນສາມາດນຳສະເໜີໄດ້ໃນບາງບັນຫາ, ເຊັ່ນແນວທາງດ້ານໂຄງສ້າງໃນຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນແນວໃດ ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມ. ມົສກູ ຢາກມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງໃນໂຄງສ້າງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃໝ່ນີ້ ແລະ ຕ້ອງການອະທິບາຍວ່າ ສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້ແດ່ ແລະ ເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ແດ່.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຫວັງທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ, ລຸນຫຼັງການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບກຸ່ມນັກເຈລະຈາ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ໃນ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ມັນບໍ່ມີການເຕົ້າໂຮມແບບນັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້.
ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
The U.S. administration's efforts to end Russia' war in Ukraine are putting pressure on the Kremlin. But Moscow has made considerable territorial gains and some in Russia say they are prepared to give up nothing. VOA's Jeff Custer narrates this report from our team in Moscow.
Moscow this week suffered the biggest Ukrainian drone attack since the start of the war, leaving at least 3 dead and 17 injured.
Many Muscovites are trying to ignore the war.
But many also hope that negotiations between the Kremlin and the new U.S. administration will soon bring a peace that Russians consider a victory.
Officials say the goal is international recognition of the new borders that the Russian army has obtained by force.
“It is clear that there will be a bilateral settlement between us and Kyiv. It should be a peace treaty that will legalize the new borders of Russia and the post-Soviet borders of Ukraine.”
Many in Moscow are already celebrating the new geopolitical scenario before the conflict has ended.
“This is a real victory. You can open champagne. Also, it cannot be lost. Russia must continue the offensive because no one canceled the ambitions of the United States. Yes, they are afraid of us, but it does not mean that they abandoned their idea of a world empire."
After more than three years of war, independent media outlet Mediazona counts more than 95,000 Russian casualties. But these losses are not stopping the Kremlin from carrying on with the war.
In a meeting with wives and mothers of deceased soldiers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there would be no concessions.
“We are not going to do that. We must choose for ourselves a version of the world that would suit us and that would ensure peace for our country for a long historical perspective. “
Critics of Putin can only speak from exile. As they see it, the Kremlin could make concessions, but giving up its territorial ambitions is out of the question.
“Compromises can be presented on some other issues, related to how the Ukrainian security architecture will be formed after the war. Moscow wants to be a participant in the formation of this new Ukrainian security architecture and, in fact, to describe what can be done and what cannot be done. “
Russian officials are looking forward to a meeting with U.S. officials, following talks between US and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Saudi Arabia. So far, there is no such gathering in sight.
ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ