ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ ວັງ ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ. ແຕ່ ມົສກູ ແມ່ນໄດ້​ຕີ​ເອົາ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ມາ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ບາ​ງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ສະຫຼະ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ . ເຊີນ​ທ່ານ​ຟັງແລະຊົມ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽ​ດ​ຈາກ​ລາຍງານຂອງທີມງານນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ທີ່ສົ່ງມາຈາກມົສກູ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ 17 ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມບໍ່​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

ແຕ່ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຍັງ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ​ ກັບລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ທີ່ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ​ມາໃນໄວໆ.

ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ມາ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ເລັກ​ແຊນ​ເດີ ຄ​ຣາ​ມາ​ເຣັນ​ໂກ ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ກີ​ຢິບ. ມັນ​ຄວ​ນ​ເປັນ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຖື​ກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.”

ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ພູມ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃໝ່ ກ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ.

ທ່ານ ເຢັ​ຟ​ເກ​ນີ ຟີ​ໂອ​ໂດ​ຣອບ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ດູ​ມາ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ. ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເປີດ​ເຫຼົ້າ​ແຊມ​ເປນ​ໄດ້. ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ໄດ້. ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຕ້ອ​ງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຄວາມ​ທະ​ເຍີ​ທະ​ຍານ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຖິ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ໂລກ.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ສາມ​ປີ, ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ອິດ​ສະຫຼະ Mediazona ໄດ້​ນັບ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ແລະ ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຂອງ​ຊາວ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 95,000 ຄົນ. ແຕ່​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ວັງເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ ​ຈາກ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ ແລະ ແມ່​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ນັ້ນ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຍິນ​ຍອມ​ໃດໆ.

ທ່ານ ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ເລືອກ​ສຳລັບພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ ​ຮູບ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ສຳ​ລັບທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະຕິ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ຍາວ​ນານ​ ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ວິ​ຈານ​ທ່ານ ປູ​ຕິນ ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຈາກ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ຄື​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ, ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ ອາດ​ທຳ​ການ​ຍິນຍອມ, ແຕ່​ການຍອມ​ເສຍ​ສະຫຼະ​ຄວາມ​ທະ​ເຍີ​ທະ​ຍານໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນຂອງ​ຕົນ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນສິ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ ແອນ​ທອນ ບາ​ຣ​ບາ​ຊິນ, ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ບັນ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ອົງ​ກາ​ນ​ຂ່າວ Riddle ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ປ​ະ​ນີ​ປະ​ນອມ​ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ບາງ​ບັນ​ຫາ, ເຊັ່ນ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ດ້ານໂຄງສ້າງ​ໃນຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແນວ​ໃດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ມົ​ສ​ກູ ຢາກ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການຈັດຕັ້ງໃນໂຄງສ້າງດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ແລະ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ​ ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ໄດ້​ແດ່ ແລະ ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແດ່.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຢູ່ໃນ ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ. ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

The U.S. administration's efforts to end Russia' war in Ukraine are putting pressure on the Kremlin. But Moscow has made considerable territorial gains and some in Russia say they are prepared to give up nothing. VOA's Jeff Custer narrates this report from our team in Moscow.

Moscow this week suffered the biggest Ukrainian drone attack since the start of the war, leaving at least 3 dead and 17 injured.

Many Muscovites are trying to ignore the war.

But many also hope that negotiations between the Kremlin and the new U.S. administration will soon bring a peace that Russians consider a victory.

Officials say the goal is international recognition of the new borders that the Russian army has obtained by force.

“It is clear that there will be a bilateral settlement between us and Kyiv. It should be a peace treaty that will legalize the new borders of Russia and the post-Soviet borders of Ukraine.”

Many in Moscow are already celebrating the new geopolitical scenario before the conflict has ended.

“This is a real victory. You can open champagne. Also, it cannot be lost. Russia must continue the offensive because no one canceled the ambitions of the United States. Yes, they are afraid of us, but it does not mean that they abandoned their idea of a world empire."

After more than three years of war, independent media outlet Mediazona counts more than 95,000 Russian casualties. But these losses are not stopping the Kremlin from carrying on with the war.

In a meeting with wives and mothers of deceased soldiers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there would be no concessions.

“We are not going to do that. We must choose for ourselves a version of the world that would suit us and that would ensure peace for our country for a long historical perspective. “

Critics of Putin can only speak from exile. As they see it, the Kremlin could make concessions, but giving up its territorial ambitions is out of the question.

“Compromises can be presented on some other issues, related to how the Ukrainian security architecture will be formed after the war. Moscow wants to be a participant in the formation of this new Ukrainian security architecture and, in fact, to describe what can be done and what cannot be done. “

Russian officials are looking forward to a meeting with U.S. officials, following talks between US and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Saudi Arabia. So far, there is no such gathering in sight.