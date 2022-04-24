ສົງຄາມ ຣັດເຊຍ ກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຟື້ນຕົວຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກຊ້າລົງ

ອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນ ຫຼື IMF ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ຕັດການພະຍາກອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສຳລັບເສດຖະກິດໂລກລົງເປັນ 3.6 ເປີເຊັນ ສຳລັບປີນີ້, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ສົງຄາມຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການຟື້ນຕົວທີ່ແຕກຫັກໄດ້ງ່າຍ ທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງງານນີ້, ເຊິ່ງພຸດທະສອນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສົງຄາມຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຂອງຕາເວັນຕົກຕໍ່ມົສກູໄດ້ລົບກວນການຄ້າຂາຍໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາຄານ້ຳມັນແພງຂຶ້ນ, ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການສະໜອງອາຫານ ແລະ ເພີ່ມຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ໂລກດີ້ນຮົນ ທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຕົວຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫຼຸດລະດັບທັດສະນະຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກລົງ.
ທ່ານ ປີແອ ໂອລີເວີ ກູຣິນຊາ ຫົວໜ້ານັກເສດຖະກິດຂອງ IMF ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງກ່ອນສົງຄາມ, ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດແມ່ນໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນການຮຽກຮ້ອງສິນຄ້າທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນລະຫວ່າງໂຣກລະບາດ, ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຮັດແໜ້ນນະໂຍບາຍການເງິນ.”
ອົງການ IMF ໄດ້ຕັດການພະຍາກອນການເຕີບໂຕໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ລົງຈາກ 4.4 ເປີເຊັນເປັນ 3.6 ເປີເຊັນ, ທະນາຄານໂລກ ຈາກ 4.1 ເປີເຊັນເປັນ 3.2 ເປີເຊັນ.
ລາຄາພະລັງງານ ແລະ ສິນຄ້າທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການຜະລິດ ທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງ ແລະ ເງິນເຟີ້ກວ່າເກົ່າ. ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ມົສກູ.
ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າສິ່ງນີ້ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນວ່າ ການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໃສ່ເສດຖະກິດໂລກ, ບໍ່ວ່າມັນຈະຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດນ້ຳມັນ ຫຼື ຂົງເຂດອື່ນໆ.”
ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ, ເສດຖະກິດ ຈີນ ທີ່ຊ້າລົງຍ້ອນການກັກບໍລິເວນ ຢ່າງເປັນປະຈຳ ຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ.
ທ່ານນາງ ໄດແອນນາ ເຟີຈກັອດ-ຣັອດ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ “ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ, ຈີນໄດ້ກຳນົດການກັກບໍລິເວນນຶ່ງອາທິດໃສ່ສິນຄ້າ ທີ່ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຈີນ, ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຜູ້ຜະລິດທີ່ໃຊ້ໄມໂຄຣຊິບຈາກບ່ອນອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເພື່ອຜະລິດສິນຄ້າໃນຈີນ. ອັນທີສອງ, ມັນມີຄວາມແອອັດຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອຕ່າງໆຍ້ອນການກັກບໍລິເວນ, ເຊັ່ນຮົງກົງ ແລະ ຊຽງໄຮ້.”
ເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະນາຄານກາງ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມລະດູບານໃໝ່ຂອງ IMF ແລະ ທະນາຄານໂລກໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນນັ້ນ, ກໍແມ່ນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ ໂດຍການຂະຫຍາຍອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງໃນວິທີທີ່ໄດ້ປະສານງານກັນ.
ທ່ານ ເດັສມັອນ ແລັກແມນ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນຈະປ້ອງກັນອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຈາກການແຜ່ອອກຈາກບ່ອນນຶ່ງໄປອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງ. ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນວຽກງານທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຕະຫຼາດດຸນລະພາກທີ່ລອຍຕົວຫຼາຍ, ພວກເຮົາມີຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ລອຍຕົວຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ, ເພື່ອຂຶ້ນອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍໃນວິທີທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ລົງໂດຍປາສະຈາການສ້າງພາວິເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄົງໄດ້ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ໄປໄກກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໂພດ ເພື່ອທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງອ່ອນໂຍນໃນໄລຍະນີ້.”
ທ່າມກາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກທີ່ຈະແຍກປ່ຽວປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ນັ້ນ, ການປະສານງານກັນອາດປາກົດວ່າເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ. ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມບາງກອງປະຊຸມ ຂອງບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີການເງິນກຸ່ມ 20 ປະເທດໃນອາທິດນີ້, ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກຸ່ມຂອງມົສກູ ຍ້ອນການດຳເນີນການ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
Russia's war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow have disrupted global commerce, pushed up oil prices, threatened food supplies and increased uncertainty as the world struggles to recover from the pandemic,
causing the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its global economic outlook.
“Even before the war, inflation in many countries had been rising due to supply demand imbalances and policy support during the pandemic, prompting a tightening of monetary policy.”
The IMF slashed its global growth forecast from 4.4 percent to 3.6 percent; the World Bank, from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent.
Increased energy and commodity prices have led to less output and more inflation. The White House is blaming Moscow.
“We've said this from the beginning that the invasion of Ukraine by President Putin and Russia is going to have a continued impact on the global economy, whether it is on the oil markets or other areas.”
Add to that, a slowing of the Chinese economy due to frequent lockdowns caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“First of all, China has imposed a quarantine of one week on goods that come into China, that means that manufacturers that use chips from other places such as South Korea are not getting the inputs they need to make the goods in China. Second, there's congestion at the ports because of the lockdown, such as Hong Kong and Shanghai.”
A key goal for central bankers attending the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, is to curb inflation without sending the world into recession – by gradually increasing interest rates, preferably in a coordinated way.
“That would prevent inflation from spilling over from one place to the other. But it's a delicate task because we do have equity markets that are very buoyant, we've got housing markets that are very buoyant. So this is not going to be easy, to raise interest rates in a way that will bring down inflation without producing a recession. They’ve probably let inflation get too far ahead of them for them to engineer a soft landing at this stage.”
Amid Western efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin,
coordination may prove challenging. The U.S. is skipping some of the group of twenty – G-20 – finance ministers’ meetings this week, to protest Moscow’s participation in the group over its actions in Ukraine.
