ສົງຄາມ ຣັດເຊຍ ກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຟື້ນຕົວຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກຊ້າລົງ

ອົງ​ການກອງ​ທຶ​ນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ຫຼື IMF ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ​ລົງ​ເປັນ 3.6 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ​ນີ້, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຫັກ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແພັດ​ຊີ ວິ​ດາ​ຄຸ​ສວາ​ຣາ ມີ​ລາຍງ​ງານນີ້, ເຊິ່​ງ​ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຕໍ່​ມົ​ສ​ກູໄດ້​ລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ ເພີ່ມ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ ​ທີ່​ໂລກ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການກອ​ງ​ທຶນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ​ລົງ.

ທ່ານ ປີ​ແອ ໂອ​ລີ​ເວີ ກູ​ຣິນ​ຊາ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ IMF ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ກ່ອນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ, ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່ບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ດຸ່ນ​ດ່ຽງ ແລະ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ, ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຮັ​ດ​ແໜ້ນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ເງິນ.”

ອົງ​ການ IMF ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ ລົງ​ຈາກ 4.4 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ເປັນ 3.6 ເປີ​ເຊັນ, ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໂລກ ຈາກ 4.1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ເປັນ 3.2 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ລາ​ຄາ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ແລະ ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ ​ທີ່​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ ແລະ ເງິນ​ເຟີ້ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ. ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ສິ່ງນີ້​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ບຸ​ກ​ລຸກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ປູ​ຕິນ ແລະ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ ໃສ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ, ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ຕະຫຼາດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ຫຼື ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອື່ນໆ.”

ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ຈີນ ທີ່​ຊ້າ​ລົງ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ກັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ຍ້ອນ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ສາຍ​ພັນ ໂອ​ໄມ​ຄ​ຣອນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໄດ​ແອນ​ນາ ເຟີ​ຈ​ກັອດ-ຣັອດ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ ຈອ​ຣ​ຈ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຜ່າ​ນ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ “ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໝົດ, ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ກັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໃສ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຈີນ, ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໄມ​ໂຄ​ຣ​ຊິບ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນໆ​ເຊັ່ນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ໃນ​ຈີນ. ​ອັນທີ​ສອງ, ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແອ​ອັດ​ຢູ່​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ກັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ, ເຊັ່ນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້.”

ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ກາງ ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລະ​ດູ​ບານ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ IMF ແລະ ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນນັ້ນ, ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ການຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອ​ນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາ​ວະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ ໂດຍ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງ​ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ເດັ​ສ​ມັອນ ແລັກ​ແມນ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ວິ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກິດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ຈາກ​ການ​ແຜ່​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ບ່ອນ​ນຶ່ງ. ແຕ່​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ລະ​ອຽດ​ອ່ອນ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ດຸນ​ລະ​ພາກທີ່​ລອຍ​ຕົວຫຼາຍ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ລອ​ຍ​ຕົວຫຼາຍ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ງ່າຍ, ເພື່ອ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ລົງ​ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ພາ​ວິ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິ​ດ​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄົງ​ໄດ້ປ່ອຍໃຫ້​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ໄປ​ໄກ​ກວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໂພດ​ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ອ່ອນ​ໂຍນ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນີ້.”

ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຍກ​ປ່ຽວ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ນັ້ນ, ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນ​ອາດ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ບາງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ເງິນ​ກຸ່ມ 20 ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້, ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

Russia's war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow have disrupted global commerce, pushed up oil prices, threatened food supplies and increased uncertainty as the world struggles to recover from the pandemic,

causing the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its global economic outlook.

“Even before the war, inflation in many countries had been rising due to supply demand imbalances and policy support during the pandemic, prompting a tightening of monetary policy.”

The IMF slashed its global growth forecast from 4.4 percent to 3.6 percent; the World Bank, from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent.

Increased energy and commodity prices have led to less output and more inflation. The White House is blaming Moscow.

“We've said this from the beginning that the invasion of Ukraine by President Putin and Russia is going to have a continued impact on the global economy, whether it is on the oil markets or other areas.”

Add to that, a slowing of the Chinese economy due to frequent lockdowns caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“First of all, China has imposed a quarantine of one week on goods that come into China, that means that manufacturers that use chips from other places such as South Korea are not getting the inputs they need to make the goods in China. Second, there's congestion at the ports because of the lockdown, such as Hong Kong and Shanghai.”

A key goal for central bankers attending the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, is to curb inflation without sending the world into recession – by gradually increasing interest rates, preferably in a coordinated way.

“That would prevent inflation from spilling over from one place to the other. But it's a delicate task because we do have equity markets that are very buoyant, we've got housing markets that are very buoyant. So this is not going to be easy, to raise interest rates in a way that will bring down inflation without producing a recession. They’ve probably let inflation get too far ahead of them for them to engineer a soft landing at this stage.”

Amid Western efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin,

coordination may prove challenging. The U.S. is skipping some of the group of twenty – G-20 – finance ministers’ meetings this week, to protest Moscow’s participation in the group over its actions in Ukraine.