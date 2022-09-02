ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ທໍ່​ສົ່ງແກັ​ສ Nord Stream 1 ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຕໍ່​ເຢ​ຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ວ່າການປິດ​ລົງ​ສາມ​ມື້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອສ້ອ​ມ​ແປງ​ໃບພັດ.

ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂຕ້​ແ​ຍ້ງ​ການ​ກ່າວອ້າ​ງດັ່ງ​ກ່າ​ວ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເ​ຊຍ ທ່ານ​ວລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ “ເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ.”

ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ 40 ເປີ​ເ​ຊັນ ຂອງ​ແກັ​ສໃຫ້​ແກ່ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ. ໃນ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິ​ດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ແກັ​ສ​ຜ່ານ​ທໍ່ Nord Stream 1 ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ຂີດ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ. ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດການ​ປິດ​ລົງ ​ໃສ່​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເມືອງ ລັບ​ມິນ (Lubmin) ຢູ່​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລບອ​ລ​ຕິກ​ຂອງ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ Nord Stream ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຫາ​ຕາ​ຝັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ກັ​ສ ຊູ​ເດີ​ (Marcus Soeder) ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງ​ລັດ​ບາ​ວາ​ເຣຍ (Bavaria) ຂອງ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ.

​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ລາ​ຄາ​ແກັ​ສ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ໄດ້​ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ເທົ່າ ໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ​ເຢ​ຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພ​າ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແກັ​ສ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ ແລະ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕັດລົງ. ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ ​ມາຢູ່​ປະ​ມານ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ເມື່ອອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີຢຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ​ເອ​ມ​ມາ​ນຸຍ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ “ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ“ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ທຳ​ການ​ເສຍ​ສະຫ​ລະ.

“ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ພາບ ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດແມ່ນ​ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​. ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນນັ້ນ​ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ເສຍ​ສະ​ຫ​ລະ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ບ່ອນ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ໃນການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ” ​ທ່າ​ນ​ມາ

ກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄະ​ນະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ສິ​ງ​ຫາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

Russia closed the major Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany on Wednesday, claiming the three-day shutdown is necessary for the maintenance of turbines. Europe and the U.S. dispute that claim and accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of “weaponizing” energy.



Last year, Russia supplied 40 percent of the European Union’s gas. In recent weeks, Russia has reduced the flow through Nord Stream 1 to just 20 percent of capacity. Moscow blamed the latest shutdown on Western sanctions that have targeted its economy.



Visiting the town of Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic coast Tuesday, where the Nord Stream pipeline comes ashore, Markus Soeder, the premier of the German state of Bavaria, said his country was in a difficult position.



“Putin is playing a game with Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. I think it’s a kind of game. Our problem right now is that we are not in a position to adequately respond to this game,” Soeder told reporters.



Current European gas prices have soared to about 10 times their average price over the past decade. Germany declared a gas crisis in June and warned that consumers and businesses must cut back. Consumption has since fallen by around 20 percent.

In a stark speech last week, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of “the end of abundance” and said the French people would have to make sacrifices.



“Our freedom — the system of freedom, which we are used to living in — has a cost. And at times, if it needs to be defended, that could entail sacrifices to reach the end of certain battles we must carry out,” Macron said at a cabinet meeting August 24.