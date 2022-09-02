ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປິດທໍ່ສົ່ງແກັສ Nord Stream 1 ທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າການປິດລົງສາມມື້ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນເພື່ອສ້ອມແປງໃບພັດ.
ຢູໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງການກ່າວອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຫາປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໃຊ້ພະລັງງານ “ເປັນອາວຸດ.”
ປີກາຍນີ້ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ສະໜອງ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງແກັສໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ. ໃນຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຫລຸດການສົ່ງແກັສຜ່ານທໍ່ Nord Stream 1 ພຽງແຕ່ 20 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຂີດຄວາມສາມາດ. ມົສກູໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດການປິດລົງ ໃສ່ການລົງໂທດຈາກປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກວ່າ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນ.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງ ລັບມິນ (Lubmin) ຢູ່ຝັ່ງທະເລບອລຕິກຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ບ່ອນທີ່ທໍ່ນ້ຳມັນ Nord Stream ເຂົ້າມາຫາຕາຝັ່ງ ທ່ານມາກັສ ຊູເດີ (Marcus Soeder) ເຈົ້າແຂວງລັດບາວາເຣຍ (Bavaria) ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ໃນທ່າທີທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກ.
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ລາຄາແກັສໃນຢູໂຣບໄດ້ແພງຂຶ້ນປະມານ 10 ເທົ່າ ໃນລາຄາໂດຍສະເລ່ຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຢຍຣະມັນໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນກ່ຽວກັບແກັສ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະໄດ້ເຕືອນບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ແລະທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ພາກັນຕັດລົງ. ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນການບໍລິໂພກໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ ມາຢູ່ປະມານ 20 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເອມມານຸຍແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ເຕືອນເຖິງ “ການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຂອງການມີຢູ່ຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ“ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຝຣັ່ງຈະຕ້ອງທຳການເສຍສະຫລະ.
“ອິດສະຫລະພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ລະບົບຂອງອິດສະຫລະພາບ ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ໃນການດຳລົງຊີວິດແມ່ນມີລາຄາ. ແລະໃນເວລາ ຖ້າຫາກເປັນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ຈະຕ້ອງປ້ອງກັນນັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງພົວພັນກັບການເສຍສະຫລະ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄປເຖິງບ່ອນສິ້ນສຸດໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ” ທ່ານມາ
ກຣົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມຄະນະບໍລິຫານ ໃນວັນທີ 24 ສິງຫາແລ້ວນີ້.
Russia closed the major Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany on Wednesday, claiming the three-day shutdown is necessary for the maintenance of turbines. Europe and the U.S. dispute that claim and accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of “weaponizing” energy.
Last year, Russia supplied 40 percent of the European Union’s gas. In recent weeks, Russia has reduced the flow through Nord Stream 1 to just 20 percent of capacity. Moscow blamed the latest shutdown on Western sanctions that have targeted its economy.
Visiting the town of Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic coast Tuesday, where the Nord Stream pipeline comes ashore, Markus Soeder, the premier of the German state of Bavaria, said his country was in a difficult position.
“Putin is playing a game with Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. I think it’s a kind of game. Our problem right now is that we are not in a position to adequately respond to this game,” Soeder told reporters.
Current European gas prices have soared to about 10 times their average price over the past decade. Germany declared a gas crisis in June and warned that consumers and businesses must cut back. Consumption has since fallen by around 20 percent.
In a stark speech last week, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of “the end of abundance” and said the French people would have to make sacrifices.
“Our freedom — the system of freedom, which we are used to living in — has a cost. And at times, if it needs to be defended, that could entail sacrifices to reach the end of certain battles we must carry out,” Macron said at a cabinet meeting August 24.