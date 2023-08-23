ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ຖະຫລົ່ມພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງທ່າເຮືອ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ ເມືອງທ່າເຮືອ ໂອເດຊາ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພື້ນຖານໂຄລ່າງຂອງທ່າເຮືອ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດໂອເດຊາ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ນຳໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼື ໂດຣນຫຼາຍລຳ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ທ່າເຮືອ ຢູ່ທີ່ແມ່ນ້ຳດານູບ.

ທ່ານໂອເລ ຄີເປີ (Oleh Kiper) ຜູ້ປົກຄອງພາກພື້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງໃນແອັປ ເທເລີແກຣມ ທີ່ວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ຜະລິດເຮືອ ແລະການຂົນສົ່ງທາງເຮືອ ໄດ້ຖືກຖະຫລົ່ມ ແລະວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ພວກສາງເກັບອາຫານປະເພດເມັດ.

ທ່ານຄີເປີ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ບໍ່ມີພົນລະເຮືອນຜູ້ໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫຼືລົ້ມຕາຍ.

ກອງທັບຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໂດຣນ 20 ລຳ ໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນ ເຂົ້າໄປຍັງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະວ່າ ລະບົບປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ສາມາດຍິງໂດຣນເກົ້າລຳຕົກ ຢູ່ເທິງເມືອງທ່າໂອເດຊາ ແລະອີກສອງລຳ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ເມືອງຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ.

ສ່ວນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໂດຍເຮືອບິນໂດຣນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ສັງຫານສາມຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດແບລໂກຣອດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that Russia carried out an overnight aerial attack targeting port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

The officials said Russia used drones in the attack against the port on the Danube River.

Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on the messaging app Telegram that production and shipping complexes were hit, and that there was damage to granaries.

Kiper added that there were no civilian casualties.

Ukraine’s military said Russia launched 20 drones at Ukraine overnight, and that Ukrainian air defenses were able to down nine of the drones over Odesa and two others in the Zaporizhzhia area.

Russian authorities said Wednesday a Ukrainian drone strike killed three people in the Belgorod region, located along the border between the two countries.