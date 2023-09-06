ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງມະຫາຊົນຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປ

ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຢ່າງໜັກ ຕໍ່ພື້ນທີ່ສຳລັບການສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນແບບເສລີ ໃນຫຼາຍປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ແຕ່ພວກນັກຍັ່ງຫາງສຽງອິດສະຫຼະບາງສ່ວນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ລົ້ມເລີກວຽກງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເລີຍ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງພະຍາຍາມຕິດຕາມຫາຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງມະຫາຊົນຊາວຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ລວມທັງ ສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການສະໜອງໃຫ້ເຫັນມຸມມອງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ມະຫາຊົນຊາວຣັດເຊຍ ມີທັດ​ສະນະແນວໃດ ຕໍ່ການຫັນປ່ຽນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຂອງສົງຄາມ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະ 18 ເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້.

ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ພະແນກພາສາຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຫານຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຄື ທ່ານນາງ ແອລເລນາ ໂຄເນວາ ກ່ຽວກັບວິທີທີ່ ທ່ານນາງ ແລະທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ ດຳເນີນວຽກງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການໂທຫາພວກຄົນຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສອບຖາມຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແນວໃດ.

“ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ການຮັບມືກັບ ແລະການຫລີກເວັ້ນຄວາມກົດດັນຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່” ທ່ານນາງໂຄເນວາ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າອິດສະຫຼະທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ExtremeScan.

ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຖາມພວກຄົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນສຳລັບສົງຄາມ, ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ຄຳຖາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເລືອກໄດ້ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ ເວັ້ນການໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ: ‘ເຈົ້າສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຫຼື ບໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ, ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຍາກທີ່ຈະຕອບ ຫຼື ບໍ່ຢາກຈະຕອບຄຳຖາມນີ້?’, ຊຶ່ງສະຖານະໃໝ່ ເຊັ່ນ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກຕອບຄຳຖາມນີ້’” ແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າ ເປັນການປະທ້ວງ.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia has sharply constricted the space for free expression in recent years, but some independent pollsters who fled the country have not abandoned their work.

They are still trying to track Russian public opinion on key topics, including the war in Ukraine, providing a rare window into how the Russian public views the war’s dramatic turns over the last 18 months.

Voice of America’s Russian Service contacted one of these researchers — Elena Koneva — about how she and her team approach their work phoning people in Russia and asking for their opinions.

“Analysts have learned to deal with and avoid authoritarian pressure,” said Koneva, founder of independent research agency ExtremeScan.

“For example, when we ask people about support for the war, we give the option to evade the answer: 'Do you support, do not support, find it difficult to answer or do not want to answer this question?’ The new position — 'I don't want to answer this question' — is almost a protest.”