ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ກອງທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ 959 ຄົນໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນໃນອາທິດນີ້ຢູ່ເຂດທີ່ໝັ້ນແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍໃນເມືອງທ່າເຮືອມາຣີອູໂປລທີ່ຖືກປິດລ້ອມນັ້ນ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຕົວເລກທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນລວມມີ 694 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນໃນລະຫວ່າງ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຕົວເລກນັ້ນເທື່ອ. ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານນາງ ແອນນາ ມາລີຢາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່ານັກລົບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 260 ຄົນ ໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງໂຮງງານເຫຼັກ ອາຊັອຟສຕອລ ແລະ ໄດ້ມອບຕົວໃຫ້ກອງກຳລັງມົສກູ, ເຊິ່ງສອດຄ່ອງ ກັບຕົວເລກທີ່ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເອີ້ນການປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ການຍອມຈຳນົນຈຳນວນຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ. ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ, ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າກອງທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າສຳເລັດ.
ເຈົ້າເມືອງມາຣີອູໂປລ ທ່ານ ວາດິມ ບອຍເຊັນໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອພະແນກພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ “ເປົ້າໝາຍກໍແມ່ນວ່າທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນເມືອງຢ່າງວິລະບູລຸດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຕ້ານຢັນສັດຕູໂດຍກົງໃນເມືອງມາຣີອູໂປລນັ້ນ, ບໍ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເດີນທາງຜ່ານເມືອງມາຣີອູໂປລ, ນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍປະເທດໄວ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກອງກຳລັງຕິດອາວຸດຂອງຢູ ເຄຣນ ກະກຽມ ແລະເມືອງອື່ນໆກຽມພ້ອມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນສຳລັບສົງຄາມທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍນີ້ ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໃນຢູເຄຣນແລ້ວ.”
ມັນຍັງບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບພວກນັກລົບຢູເຄຣນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແລກປ່ຽນຊະເລີດ
ຢ່າງເຕັມອັດຕາ.
ການເຂົ້າຍຶດເມືອງມາຣີອູໂປລ, ເມືອງກ່ອນສົງຄາມ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູ່ 430,000 ຄົນຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍຝັ່ງພາກເໜືອຂອງທະເລ ອາຊອຟ ນັ້ນ, ຈະເປັນຄວາມສຳເລັດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງມົສກູ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນເກືອບ 3 ເດືອນ.
ແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍແມ່ນກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ຈະຍຶດເອົາເຂດແດນເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວທີ່ຈະໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຫຼື ຍຶດເອົານະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງ “ທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນທິດທາງໄປທະເລດຳ” ໃກ້ກັບພາກພື້ນ ເຄີສັນ ແລະ ມິໂຄລາຢິບ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບໃນພາກພື້ນໂດເນັດສ໌.
ແຕ່ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໂດຍລວມຂອງຣັດເຊຍແມ່ນ “ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈຳກັດ.. ບາງເທື່ອສອງສາມກິໂລແມັດທຸກວັນ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ນັ້ນ, ໂດຍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງມົສກູ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນນ້ອຍລົງ, ສຸມໃສ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 959 Ukrainian troops have surrendered this week at the last stronghold in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
A ministry spokesman told reporters that number included 694 who had surrendered during the past 24 hours.
Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the figures. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said Monday that more than 260 fighters had left the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian forces, in line with numbers given by Russia.
Russia called the operation a mass surrender. The Ukrainians, in contrast, said its garrison had completed its mission.
“The goal was that our guys, who heroically defend the city and restrain the enemy directly in Mariupol, did not allow them to pass through Mariupol,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told VOA’s Ukrainian Service. “That is, they saved the nation. They allowed the armed forces of Ukraine to prepare and other cities to be more prepared for this terrible war that has already taken place in Ukraine.”
It was not clear what would happen to the Ukrainian fighters. A Russian official cast doubt on a full-scale prisoner exchange.
The capture of Mariupol, a prewar city of 430,000 people along the north coast of the Sea of Azov, would be Moscow’s biggest success in its nearly three-month offensive against Ukraine.
But Russia is struggling to capture more territory in eastern Ukraine and has failed to topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or take the capital, Kyiv.
A senior U.S. Defense Department official said Wednesday that Russia is making some "incremental progress in the direction of the Black Sea” near Kherson and Mikolayiv, as well as in Donetsk.
But Russian progress overall is "fairly limited ... a few kilometers maybe every day,” the official said, adding that Moscow’s offensives are becoming smaller, more localized.