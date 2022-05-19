ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 959 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ນັ້ນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ລວມ​ມີ 694 ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ນັ້ນ​ເທື່ອ. ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແອນ​ນາ ມາ​ລີ​ຢາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່ານັກ​ລົບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 260 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອງ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ເຫຼັກ ອາ​ຊັອ​ຟ​ສ​ຕອ​ລ ແລະ ໄດ້​ມອບ​ຕົວ​ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ, ເຊິ່ງ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ ​ກັບ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທີ່ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ. ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້​າ​ສຳ​ເລັດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ ທ່ານ ວາ​ດິມ ບອຍ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ວ່າ “ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເມືອງ​ຢ່າງວິ​ລະ​ບູ​ລຸດ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ​ນັ້ນ, ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຜ່ານ​ເມືອງ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ, ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄວ້. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ ເຄ​ຣນ ກະ​ກຽມ ແລະ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍນີ້ ທີ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ແລ້ວ.”

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ຊະ​ເລີດ

ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕາ.

ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຍຶດ​ເມືອງ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ, ເມືອງ​ກ່ອນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ 430,000 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ເລ ອາ​ຊອ​ຟ ນັ້ນ, ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ເກືອບ 3 ເດືອນ.

ແຕ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ຫຼື ຍຶ​ດ​ເອົາ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກີ​ຢິບ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ “ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ທະ​ເລ​ດຳ” ໃກ້​ກັບ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ເຄີ​ສັນ ແລະ ມິ​ໂຄ​ລາ​ຢິບ, ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ໂດ​ເນັດ​ສ໌.

ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໂດຍ​ລວມ​ຂອ​ງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍແມ່ນ “ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ຈຳ​ກັດ.. ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ທຸກວັນ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ, ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ນ້ອຍ​ລົງ, ສຸມ​ໃສ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 959 Ukrainian troops have surrendered this week at the last stronghold in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

A ministry spokesman told reporters that number included 694 who had surrendered during the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the figures. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said Monday that more than 260 fighters had left the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian forces, in line with numbers given by Russia.

Russia called the operation a mass surrender. The Ukrainians, in contrast, said its garrison had completed its mission.

“The goal was that our guys, who heroically defend the city and restrain the enemy directly in Mariupol, did not allow them to pass through Mariupol,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told VOA’s Ukrainian Service. “That is, they saved the nation. They allowed the armed forces of Ukraine to prepare and other cities to be more prepared for this terrible war that has already taken place in Ukraine.”

It was not clear what would happen to the Ukrainian fighters. A Russian official cast doubt on a full-scale prisoner exchange.

The capture of Mariupol, a prewar city of 430,000 people along the north coast of the Sea of Azov, would be Moscow’s biggest success in its nearly three-month offensive against Ukraine.

But Russia is struggling to capture more territory in eastern Ukraine and has failed to topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or take the capital, Kyiv.

A senior U.S. Defense Department official said Wednesday that Russia is making some "incremental progress in the direction of the Black Sea” near Kherson and Mikolayiv, as well as in Donetsk.

But Russian progress overall is "fairly limited ... a few kilometers maybe every day,” the official said, adding that Moscow’s offensives are becoming smaller, more localized.