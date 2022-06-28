ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1918 ເວ​ລາ ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເລ​ນິນ (Vladimir Putin) ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ ຂອງ​ອະ​ ດີ​ດມະ​ຫາ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້ຜິ​ດນັດໃນ​ການ​ຈ່າຍໜີ້​ສິນ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ. ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໄດ້ກະ​ທຳ ​ການດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນປະ​ມານ 100 ລ້ານ​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເງິນໂດ​ລາ ແລະ​ເງິນ​ຢູ​ໂຣ ໃຫ້ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ອອກພັນ​ທະ​ບັດ.

​ຄວາມ​ຜິ​ດ​ນັດໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກ່​ຽ​ວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ​ເງິນ​ສົດ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ​ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ກຳ​ໄລ​ຢ່າງງົດ​ງ​າ​ມ ຈາກ​ລາ​ຄາ​ພະ​ລັ​ງ​ງານ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ເພາະ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ໂທດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ສຳ​ລັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໃນ​ການເຂົ້າ​ ​ຫາເງິນ​ຕາ ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການເພື່ອ​ຈ່າຍ​ຄ່​າ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

​ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ການ​ໂຍະ​ຍານ 30 ມື້ ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາຈຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດຜິດ​ນັດ. ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະການ​ລົງ​ໂ​ທດຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ​ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ແລ້ວ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ ບັນ​ດາ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ ທີ່​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນສຳ​ລັບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣມ​ລິນ ເຮັດ​ການ​ຈ່າຍເງິນ​ແກ່​ໜີ້​ສິນ. ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ໝົດ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພິດ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ເຕິນ ຊິ​ລົວ​ນອຍ (Anton Siluanoy) ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິເສດ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ນັດ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍແມ່ນຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ. ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ເງິນ​ທຽ​ບ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ເງິນ​ຣູ​ໂບ​ລ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ບັ​ນຊີຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ເປີດ​ຢູ່​ໃນບັນ​ດາ​ຊື່ຜູ້​ໃຫ້​ຢືມ. ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ສາ ​ກົນແກ່ບັນ​ດາທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ບາກ ຫລື​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໃຫ້​ຢືມໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ ​ຫາ​ກອງ​ທຶນ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂດຍອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວບ​ລຸມ​ເບີກນິ​ວ​ສ໌ (Bloomberg News) ທ່ານ​ຊິ​ລົວ​ນອຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ໃນ​ເງິນ​ຕາ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່​ນການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພ​າບ​ການ. ແລະ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປ່ຽ​ນ​ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ມາ​ເປັນເງິນຣູ​ໂບ​ລ.

ຄຳ​ວ່າ “Force majeure” ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍໆສັນ​ຍາ ​ທີ່​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ອອກຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບທີ່​ເໜືອ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ພັນ​ທະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ ແລະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ.

For the first time since 1918, when Vladimir Lenin repudiated the debts of the former Russian Empire, Russia has defaulted on its sovereign debt. It did so by failing to make a payment of approximately $100 million in dollars and euros to bondholders.



The default came about not because Russia is short of cash — Vladimir Putin's government is profiting handsomely from the recent surge in energy prices — but because Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine have made it virtually impossible for Russia access foreign currencies in the volume required to service its debts.



The payments in question were due last month, but a 30-day grace period ended on Sunday, triggering the default. After Russia invaded Ukraine and widespread sanctions were applied to the Russian economy, the U.S. Treasury had allowed an exception to rules blocking Russia's use of international payment services to allow the Kremlin to make its debt payments. That exception expired in May.



Russia blames sanctions

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has denied that the failure to make payments is a true default. Russia has paid the equivalent amount of money, in rubles, into accounts in Russian banks opened in the names of its creditors. However, because of international sanctions on Russian banks, it will be difficult or impossible for those creditors to access the funds.



In a statement reported by Bloomberg News, Siluanov said, "Overseas counter-agents have refused to make payments in foreign currencies, which for us is a force majeure situation. And it's purely for this reason that we are switching to payments in rubles."



The term "force majeure" refers to a clause common in many contracts that frees parties from liability if forces beyond their control prevent them from fulfilling their obligations. The obligations remain in place and must be fulfilled when it becomes possible to do so.