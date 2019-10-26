ຣັດເຊຍ ຈີນ ແລະປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຟື້ນຟູການເຈລະຈາໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະ
ໄວໄດ້ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຍຸຕິສົງຄາມຢູ່
ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນກັນຍາຜ່ານມາໄດ້ໂຈະການເຈລະຈາທີ່ດຳ
ເນີນມາເປັນເວລານຶ່ງປີ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການລັກລອບ
ໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານ
ອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດ.
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ມົສກູໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບ ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະເຈລະຈາຂອງ ສະຫະ
ລັດ ທ່ານຊາລເມ ກາລີຊາດ ພ້ອມກັບຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງຈີນ ແລະປາກິສຖານ ເພື່ອທົບ
ທວນເບິ່ງການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຮ່ວມກັນ ໃຫ້ບັນລຸການແກ້ໄຂແບບຍືນຍົງ ຢູ່
ໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບໄພສົງຄາມ ໂດຍທາງການເມືອງ ແລະທາງການທູດ.
ຖະແຫຼງການຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ “ຣັດເຊຍ ຈີນ ແລະປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້
ສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ການຟື້ນຟູຂັ້ນຕອນການເຈລະຈາ
ໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້ ແລະບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ
ຂະບວນການຕາລິບານ ທີ່ຈະແຜ້ວທາງໄປສູ່ການເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງພັກ
ຝ່າຍ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.”
ຖະແຫຼງການກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງ ຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນທີ່ທຸກພັກຝ່າຍຕ້ອງ
ເຄົາລົບການຢຸດຍິງ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ
ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ “ປ່ອຍພວກນັກໂທດ
ທີ່ມີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍ ໃນອັຟ
ການິສຖານ.”
ທ່ານມູຮຳເມັດ ເອແຈສ ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະຜູ້ແທນປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດ
ເຕີ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ “ມີຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະເຫັນ
ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເລັ່ງລັດໃຫ້ມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາແບບສັນຕິ ໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້ໂດຍ
ຜ່ານຂັ້ນຕອນສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ແລະນຳພາໂດຍຊາວ
ອັຟການິສຖານ.”
ຣັດເຊຍເປັນຜູ້ລິເລີ້ມການສົນທະນາຫາລືໃນປີນີ້ ແລະຍັງໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບກອງ
ປະຊຸມລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ເພື່ອ
ຊ່ວຍຍຸຕິສົງຄາມ ເພາະຕົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນສືບຕໍ່ສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້
ບັນດາກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ດັ່ງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມສ້າງຕັ້ງທີ່ໝັ້ນຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນອັຟການິສ
ຖານ ເພື່ອຂົ່ມຂູ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍກາງ.
Russia, China and Pakistan have called for an early resumption of negotiations between the United States and the Taliban to reach an agreement about ending the war in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump in early September abruptly halted the yearlong dialogue with the Taliban after a series of deadly insurgent attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, resulted in the death of an American soldier, among others.
On Friday, Moscow hosted U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, along with Chinese and Pakistani representatives to review their joint efforts to reach sustainable settlement in the war-hit country by political and diplomatic means.
"Russia, China and Pakistan expressed their support for the earliest resumption of negotiation process and reaching an agreement between the United States of America and the Taliban movement, which will pave the way for launching intra-Afghan talks," a post-meeting statement noted.
It said that participants stated their exceptions that all sides will observe a cease-fire for the duration of intra-Afghan negotiations, calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban to release "significant numbers of prisoners at the start of intra-Afghan negotiations."
Muhemmed Aejaz, head of the Pakistani delegation, tweeted after the meeting that participants "are hopeful about and agreed to expedite the earliest peaceful resolution of the issue through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process."
Russia initiated the dialogue process this year and also has hosted intra-Afghan meetings in recent months to help end the war because it believes continued instability is encouraging terrorist groups like Islamic State to establish strongholds on Afghan soil to threaten Central Asian allies.