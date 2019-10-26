ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຈີນ ແລະ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ເທົ່າທີ່​ຈະ​

ໄວ​ໄດ້ ລ​ະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທີ່​ດຳ

​ເນີນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການລັກ​ລອບ

​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລຂອງອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານ

​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ໃນວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ ຫົວ​ໜ້​າຄະ​ນະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ

​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ລ​ເມ ກາ​ລີ​ຊາດ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ແລະປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ເພື່ອ​ທົບ​

ທວນ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຮ່ວມກັນ ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸການແກ້​ໄຂ​ແບບ​ຍືນຍົງ ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ໂດຍ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ “ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຈີນ ແລະ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້

​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຕໍ່​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ

​ ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ

​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ແຜ້ວ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ເລີ້ມການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​

ຝ່າຍ ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ ຂໍ້ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍຕ້ອງ

​ເຄົາ​ລົບການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍໃນອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ

​ໂດຍຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​“ປ່ອຍ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ

​ທີ່​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​

ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

ທ່ານ​ມູ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ເອ​ແຈ​ສ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​

ເຕີ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ ແລະ​ເຫັນ​

ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ​ແບບ​ສັນ​ຕິ ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້ໂດຍ

ຜ່ານ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ທີ່​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ ແລະນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ຊາວ

ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາຫາ​ລື​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ຍັ​ງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບກອງ​

ປະ​ຊຸມລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ ເພື່ອ​

ຊ່ວຍ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ເພາະ​ຕົນເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ສື​ບ​ຕໍ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້

ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ດັ່ງກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​

ຖານ ເພື່ອ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ກາງ.



Russia, China and Pakistan have called for an early resumption of negotiations between the United States and the Taliban to reach an agreement about ending the war in Afghanistan.



President Donald Trump in early September abruptly halted the yearlong dialogue with the Taliban after a series of deadly insurgent attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, resulted in the death of an American soldier, among others.



On Friday, Moscow hosted U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, along with Chinese and Pakistani representatives to review their joint efforts to reach sustainable settlement in the war-hit country by political and diplomatic means.



"Russia, China and Pakistan expressed their support for the earliest resumption of negotiation process and reaching an agreement between the United States of America and the Taliban movement, which will pave the way for launching intra-Afghan talks," a post-meeting statement noted.



It said that participants stated their exceptions that all sides will observe a cease-fire for the duration of intra-Afghan negotiations, calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban to release "significant numbers of prisoners at the start of intra-Afghan negotiations."



Muhemmed Aejaz, head of the Pakistani delegation, tweeted after the meeting that participants "are hopeful about and agreed to expedite the earliest peaceful resolution of the issue through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process."



Russia initiated the dialogue process this year and also has hosted intra-Afghan meetings in recent months to help end the war because it believes continued instability is encouraging terrorist groups like Islamic State to establish strongholds on Afghan soil to threaten Central Asian allies.

