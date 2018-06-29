ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ວັນ​ທີ ​ແລະ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່ຂອງ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ລະຫວ່າງ ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ດໍໂນລ ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ວະ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ອອກ​ມາ​

ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ສະຫະລັດ​ສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ຄໍາ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ມົສກູແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​

ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ບໍ່ພໍ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່ການ​ສືບສວນ​ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມອລ​ເລີ (Robert

Mueller) ຕໍ່ການ​ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ​ຂອງຄະນະ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ

​ມາ​ແຕ່​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ ​ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນ "ການ​ຊອກ​ຈັບ​ຜິດ"​ແຕ່​ຜັດ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄໍາ​ເຫັນ​ໃໝ່

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວີ​ດ​ເທີ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຮັບ​ຮູ້​ການ​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຊກ​

ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ວ່າ “ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ສືບຕໍ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ຫຍັງ​

ກັບ​ການ​ແຊກແຊງ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ” ​

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1012295859072126977

ຄໍາ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຄໍ​າຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ, ລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ ​ເມື່ອ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ປູ​ຕິນພົບ​ກັນ

ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ຈະເຕືອນຜູ້​ນໍາຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ການ​ທີ່​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ແມ່ນ "​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງທີ່​ຍອມຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້."



​ການ​ພົບ​ປະກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 16 ກໍລະກົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິວ​ນີ້ລະຫວ່າງ​ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢູ່​ນະ

ຄອນ Helsinki ນັ້ນຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່

​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສາກົນ​ຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ການ​ພົບກັນ ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ ​

ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ສາຍ​ສໍາພັນ​ລະຫວ່າງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ແລະ​ມົສກູ ພົບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.

As the date and venue for President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin were announced, the U.S. leader continued to dismiss allegations that Moscow interfered with his 2016 election.



Trump has long disparaged the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller into Trump campaign links with Russia as a "witch hunt," but suggested in a new Twitter comment that he accepts Russian denials that it interfered.



"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!" Trump declared. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1012295859072126977



Trump's view contrasted with a Wednesday comment by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that when Trump and Putin meet, Trump is sure to warn the Russian leader that it is "completely unacceptable" to interfere in U.S. elections.



The July 16 talks between the two leaders in Helsinki will be their first full-fledged meeting after previous shorter encounters at international gatherings. They are occurring at a difficult time in Washington-Moscow relations.



The U.S. is holding to sanctions against Russia for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula. Meanwhile, the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Trump win the White House and Mueller has already indicted Russian individuals and entities in a scheme to influence the vote.



But as the summit was announced, Trump railed against Mueller and his 13-month probe in a string of tweets, saying in one of them, "There was no collusion and there was no obstruction of the no collusion."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1012318771250384896



The White House said Trump and Putin will discuss "a range of national security issues." The Kremlin said the two leaders will talk about "the current state and prospects for development of Russian-U.S. relations."



The Trump-Putin summit will come after the U.S. leader's attendance at the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels and July 13 meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth in London.



Despite the sanctions against Russia, Trump has, even in the face of opposition from Western allies, shown an inclination to foster better with relations with Putin. He suggested earlier this month that Russia should be readmitted to the G-7 conclave of leaders of some of the biggest world economies after Moscow was suspended from the group when it annexed Crimea.



Trump said Wednesday that "getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing." Trump said he and Putin would discuss Syria, Ukraine and "many other subjects."



As relations between the two countries have chilled, they have traded cuts in their diplomatic entourages.



Before he left office and Trump assumed power, former U.S. President Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian recreational retreats in the U.S. in response to the election meddling. In a tit-for-tat action in mid-2017, Russia ordered the U.S. to cut 755 members of its embassy and consulate staffs in Russia.



Three months ago, the U.S. expelled 60 Russian officials from the U.S. and ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in the western city of Seattle in response to the Russian poisoning of former Moscow spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury.