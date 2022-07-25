ນັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄຄໂຣ ຂອງປະເທດ ອີຈິບ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຈິບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂການຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວທາງການທູດ ແລະ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໂດຍປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຍ້ອນການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ລາຍງານ.
ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ລາວຣອຟ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄຄໂຣ ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເປັນປະເທດທຳອິດຂອງການຢ້ຽມຢາມທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ຈະລວມມີການຢຸດແວ່ໃນປະເທດ ເອທິໂອເປຍ, ອູການດາ ແລະ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຄອງໂກ, ອີງຕາມເຄືອຂ່າຍໂທລະພາບ RT ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ທຳອິດທ່ານໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັບແດລ ຟັດທາ ແອລ-ຊິສຊີ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງ ອີຈິບ, ທ່ານ ຊາເມ ຊູຄຣີ. ທ່ານ ລາວຣອຟ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບປະກັບເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສັນນິບາດອາຣັບ ນາຍພົນ ອາເມັດ ອາບູລ ເກດ, ກ່ອນການກ່າວຕຳປາໄສຕໍ່ອົງການ PAN-ARAB, ອີງຕາມສັນນິບາດ ອາຣັບ.
ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານ ຊູຄຣີ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ລາວຣອຟ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານ” ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຈິບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ແກ້ໄຂຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງ ໂດຍ “ທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ການທູດ.”
ທ່ານ ລາວຣອຟ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ສຳລັບການທຳລາຍການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີຄວາມອະຄະຕິໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສືບຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ, ແຕ່ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກັບພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຢູເຄຣນ, ຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫາທີ່ປຶກສາທີ່ນັບບໍ່ຖ້ວນຂອງລາວ, ມັກຈະເວົ້າຢ່າງເປັນປະຈຳວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການເຈລະຈາຈົນກວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະເອົາຊະນະ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນສະໜາມລົບໄດ້.”
ນັກການທູດ ຣັດເຊຍ ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄຳປາໄສຂອງລາວ ຢູ່ສັນນິບາດອາຣັບ ເພື່ອກ່າວຢ້ຳຄຳອະທິບາຍຂອງວັງເຄຣັມລິນວ່າ ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກໄດ້ຜັກດັນປະເທດຂອງລາວໃຫ້ບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມີນເສີນຕໍ່ບັນຫາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກການຈຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງອົງການ NATO ໄປທິດຕາເວັນອອກ.
