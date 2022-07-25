ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໄຄ​ໂຣ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຈິບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອ​າ​ທິ​ດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອີ​ຈິບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອ​ງ​ທ່ານ ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ຖືກໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ແລະ ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ຣອຍ​ເຕີ ລາຍ​ງານ.

ທ່ານ ເຊີ​ເກ ລາວ​ຣອ​ຟ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໄຄ​ໂຣ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ, ອູ​ການ​ດາ ແລະ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຄອງ​ໂກ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ RT ຂອງ ຣັ​ດ​ເຊຍ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້, ​ທຳ​ອິດທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອັບ​ແດ​ລ ຟັດ​ທາ ແອ​ລ-ຊິ​ສ​ຊີ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາ​ກ​ນັ້ນ​ກັບ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ອີ​ຈິບ​, ທ່ານ ຊາ​ເມ ຊູ​ຄ​ຣີ. ທ່ານ ລາວ​ຣອ​ຟ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສັນນິ​ບາດ​ອາ​ຣັບ ນາຍ​ພົນ ອາ​ເມັດ ອາ​ບູ​ລ ເກດ, ກ່ອນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕຳ​ປາ​ໄສຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ PAN-ARAB, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສັນ​ນິ​ບາດ ອາ​ຣັບ.

ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ຊູ​ຄ​ຣີ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ລາວ​ຣອ​ຟ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​” ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອີ​ຈິບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຂໍ້​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ໂດຍ “ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ການ​ທູດ.”

ທ່ານ ລາວ​ຣອ​ຟ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ໃດໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລ​ະ​ຈາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ, ແຕ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫາ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ບໍ່​ຖ້ວນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ, ມັກ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ​ໄດ້.”

ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ຢູ່​ສັນ​ນິ​ບາດອາ​ຣັບ ເພື່ອ​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ຄຳ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຂອງວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ໄດ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃຫ້​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເມີນ​ເສີນ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຈ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄປ​ທິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

