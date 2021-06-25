ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ອັງກິດ ກ່າວຫາກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງທາງເຮືອ ຢູ່ທະເລດຳ

ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາກັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າທີ່ມີການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງທາງເຮືອຢູ່ນອກເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງແຫຼມ ໄຄຣເມຍ ໃນທະເລດຳ.

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຮຽກຕົວເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ອັງກິດ ໃນ ມົສກູ ສຳລັບການຕັກເຕືອນທາງການທູດ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ, ໂດຍກ່າວອ້າງວ່າກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນໍ້າຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຢູ່ນອກແຫຼມ ໄຄຣເມຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດໂດຍຝ່າຍດຽວຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນປີ 2014, ທີີ່ເປັນແຫຼມ ແລະ ເຂດນໍ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ປະເທດສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃນໂລກເວົ້າວ່າຍັງເປັນຂອງລັດຖະ ບານ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ.

ໂຄສົກວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ທ່ານ ດີມິທຣີ ເປສກອຟ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດການທີ່ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າມັນເປັນການທ້າທາຍທີ່ຕັ້ງໃຈ ແລະ ໄຕ່ຕອງໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ເປສກອຟ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ຖ້າມີການເຮັດຊໍ້າການກະທຳຍຸແຍ່ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາໄດ້້ນີ້ອີກ, ຖ້າກການກະທຳທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນຫາກເກີນຂອບເຂດ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການຕັດທາງເລືອກທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຕ່າງໆອອກໃນແງ່ຂອງການປ້ອງກັນເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.”

ມົສກູ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳການຍິງເຕືອນ ແລະ ຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃນເສັ້ນທາງຂອງກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດປ້ອງກັນທະຫານເຮືອ ອັງກິດ, ແຕ່ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຍິງຫຍັງ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີການຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃສ່ເສັ້ນທາງຂອງກຳປັ່ນນັ້ນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນລົບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດນໍ້າສາກົນ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນກໍແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮັບຮູ້ການເຂົ້າຍຶດແຫຼມ ໄຄຣເມຍ ໂດຍ ຣັດເຊຍ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເຂດນໍ້າຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສິດຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອໄປຈາກບ່ອນນຶ່ງຫາອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງ.”

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າເຂດນໍ້າຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄກເຖິງ 3 ກິໂລແມັດ ໃກ້ກັບແຫຼມ ຟີໂອເລັ້ນ (Cape Fiolent) ຢູ່ຊາຍຝັ່ງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງແຫຼມ ໄຄຣເມຍ. ມັນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບກອງບັນ ຊາການໃຫຍ່ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອທະ ເລດຳ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເມືອງທ່າ ເຊວາສໂຕໂປລ໌ (Sevastopol).

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ເບັນ ວອລເລສ (Ben Wallace) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າກອງທັບເຮືອ ອັງກິດ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນກົດໝາຍສາກົນຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບການແຊກແຊງສິດທິໃນການເດີນເຮືອຜ່ານເຂດນໍ້າຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍ.

Russia and Britain traded new accusations Thursday about a disputed naval encounter off the Crimean coastline in the Black Sea.



Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic rebuke, claiming that a British warship sailed through its territorial waters off Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, a peninsula and its waters that most of the world says still belongs to the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.



"We believe it was a deliberate and premeditated provocation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the incident that occurred Wednesday.



Peskov warned, "In the event of a repeat of unacceptable provocative action — if those actions go too far, no options can be ruled out in terms of legally defending Russia's borders."



Moscow claimed it fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer Defender, but Britain said no shots were fired, and no bombs were dropped in the path of the ship.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the warship was in international waters.



"The important point is that we don't recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea," he told reporters. "These are Ukrainian waters, and it was entirely right to use them to go from A to B."



Russia said the ship sailed as far as 3 kilometers into Russian waters near Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. It is near the headquarters of the Russian Navy's Black Sea fleet in the port of Sevastopol.



British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said: "The Royal Navy will always uphold international law and will not accept unlawful interference with innocent passage."