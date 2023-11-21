ອະດີດສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ ໄດ້ເຖິງແກ່ມໍລະນະກຳແລ້ວ ຮວມອາຍຸໄດ້ 96 ປີ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄນ ຟາຣາບັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານຂ່າວຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ກ່ຽວກັບຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແລະອາຊີບວຽກງານໃນຍຸກຫຼັງທຳນຽບຂາວ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຂອງໂລກ ກັບສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຈິມມີ ຄາເຕີ ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເອເລນໍ ໂຣຊາລີນ ສມິທ ຄາເຕີ ເກີດທີ່ເພລນສ໌ ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 18 ສິງຫາ 1927.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ ແລະມີຄວາມຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັນດີ ກັບລູກຊາຍເຈົ້າຂອງໄຮ່ຖົ່ວດິນ ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ເອີລ ຄາເຕີ ຈູເນຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີໃນຊື່ ຈິມມີ.
ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ ອະດີດສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍມີອາຍຸ 13 ປີ ແລະເປັນໝູ່ກັບນ້ອງສາວຂອງລາວ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍ ບໍ່ເຄີຍຝັນເລີຍວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັບລາວ.”
ບຸກຄົນທັງສອງໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັນທີ່ເພລນສ໌ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ກໍລະກົດ 1946 ແລະໄດ້ລູກຊາຍ 3 ຄົນ ປະກອບມີ ຈອນ “ແຈັກ” ຄາເຕີ ເຈມສ໌ ເອີລ ຄາເຕີ ທີ 3 ຫຼືຊິບ ແລະແຈັຟ. ລູກສາວ ຊື່ເອມີ ໄດ້ເກີດນຳຫຼັງໝູ່ໃນປີ 1967.
ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປເພລນສ໌ອີກ ໃນປີ 1953 ເພື່ອເຂົ້າບໍລິຫານງານທຸລະກີດໄຮ່ໝາກຖົ່ວດິນຄາເຕີ.
ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ລາວຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາໃນເຊົ້າມື້ນຶ່ງ // ແລະຂ້ອຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຊິໄປໃສ?” ລາວຕອບວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຊິໄປເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີຜູ້ໃດແດ່ ລົງສະໝັກເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງລັດ.”
ທ່ານຄາເຕີໄດ້ຊະນະ ໂດຍລິເລີ້ມອາຊີບທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ນຳພາພວກທ່ານໄປສູ່ບ້ານພັກຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດໃນປີ 1971 ແລະທຳນຽບຂາວໃນປີ 1977.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄາເຕີ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານມີສ່ວນພົວພັນຕໍ່ການເອົາບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ.
ໃນຖານະສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວທີຂອງທ່ານນາງ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຈິດ.
ວິກິດການໂຕປະກັນໃນອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນມີສ່ວນໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງເສຍໄຊໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຄືນ ໃນປີ 1980 ແລະຄູ່ສາມີພັນລະຍາທັງສອງ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປເພລນສ໌ ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ ເມື່ອປີ 1981 ເພື່ອວາງແຜນສຳລັບການດຳລົງຊີວິດໃນຍຸກຫຼັງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພວກທ່ານ.
ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດມີສະຖານທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັບແຄ້ມເດວິດ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຈລະຈາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບໄດ້. ນັ້ນຄືແກ່ນທີມາຂອງຄວາມຄິດສຳລັບການຕັ້ງສູນກາງຄາເຕີ.”
ສູນກາງຄາເຕີໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ເທື່ອ ແລະໄດ້ທຳການປິ່ນປົວຫຼາຍໆລ້ານຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຈາກພະຍາດເຂດຮ້ອນ.
ທ່ານຈິມມີ ແລະທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລີນ ຄາເຕີ ແມ່ນຄູ່ສາມີພັນລະຍາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານດົນນານທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who extensively covered her life and post-White House career promoting global health and democracy with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, has more.
Eleanor Rosalynn Smith Carter was born in Plains, Georgia, on August 18, 1927.
She grew up familiar with the son of a local peanut farmer, James Earl Carter Jr., … better known as Jimmy.
Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady:
"I was 13, his little sister's friend. I never, ever dreamed I'd go with him."
They married in Plains on July 7, 1946, and gave birth to three sons – John “Jack” Carter; James Earl Carter III, or “Chip”; and Jeff. Daughter Amy was born later, in 1967.
The family returned to Plains in 1953 to take over the Carter peanut farming business.
Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady:
“But he got up one morning // and I said, "Where are you going?" He said I'm going to see who's going to run for the state Senate.”
Carter won, launching his political career that eventually carried them into Georgia’s Governor’s mansion in 1971, and the White House in 1977.
President Carter encouraged his wife’s prominent role in his administration.
As first lady of the United States, Carter used her platform to advocate for mental health.
The hostage crisis in Iran contributed to her husband's presidential election defeat in 1980, and the couple returned to Plains, Georgia, in 1981 to plan their post-presidential life.
Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady:
“He said we can have a place kind of like Camp David where we can negotiate peace agreements. That was the germ of the idea for the Carter Center.”
The Carter Center has monitored more than 100 elections and treated millions of people suffering neglected tropical diseases.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple in U.S. history.