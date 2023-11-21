ອະ​ດີດ​ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ຄາ​ເຕີ ໄດ້​ເຖິງ​ແກ່​ມໍ​ລະ​ນະ​ກຳແລ້ວ ຮວມ​ອາ​ຍຸໄດ້ 96 ປີ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ເຄນ ຟາ​ຣາ​ບັບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລະ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ໃນ​ຍຸກ​ຫຼັງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ເພື່ອ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ກັບ​ສາ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈິມ​ມີ ຄາ​ເຕີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄພສານ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເອ​ເລ​ນໍ ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ສ​ມິ​ທ ຄາ​ເຕີ ເກີດ​ທີ່​ເພ​ລນ​ສ໌ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ສິງ​ຫາ 1927.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເຕີບ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄຸ້ນ​ເຄີຍ​ກັນ​ດີ ກັບ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໄຮ່​ຖົ່ວ​ດິນ ທ່ານ​ເຈມ​ສ໌ ເອີ​ລ ຄາ​ເຕີ ຈູ​ເນຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ໃນ​ຊື່ ຈິມ​ມີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ຄາ​ເຕີ ອະ​ດີດ​ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 13 ປີ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ໝູ່​ກັບ​ນ້ອງ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ຝັນ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ກັບ​ລາວ.”

ບຸ​ກ​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເພ​ລນ​ສ໌ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ 1946 ແລະ​ໄດ້​ລູກຊາຍ 3 ຄົນ ປະ​ກອບ​ມີ ຈອນ “ແຈັກ” ຄາ​ເຕີ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ເອີ​ລ ຄາ​ເຕີ ທີ 3 ຫຼື​ຊິບ ແລະ​ແຈັ​ຟ. ລູກ​ສາວ ຊື່​ເອ​ມີ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ນຳ​ຫຼັງ​ໝູ່​ໃນ​ປີ 1967.

ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ເພ​ລນ​ສ໌​ອີກ ໃນ​ປີ 1953 ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ງານ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກີດ​ໄຮ່​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ດິນ​ຄາ​ເຕີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ຄາ​ເຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແຕ່​ລາວ​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມື້​ນຶ່ງ // ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຊິ​ໄປ​ໃສ?” ລາວ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ຊິ​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ແດ່ ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ.”

ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ເຕີ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ ໂດຍ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ບ້ານ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ປີ 1971 ແລະ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໃນ​ປີ 1977.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄາ​ເຕີ ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເອົາ​ບົດ​ບາດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ຄາ​ເຕີ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຈິດ.

ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ໂຕ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເສຍ​ໄຊ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຄືນ​ ໃນ​ປີ 1980 ແລະ​ຄູ່​ສາ​ມີ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ທັງ​ສອງ ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ເພ​ລນ​ສ໌ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍ ​ເມື່ອ​ປີ 1981 ເພື່ອ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ຍຸກ​ຫຼັງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ຄາ​ເຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ແຄ້ມ​ເດ​ວິດ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈ​າ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ໄດ້. ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ແກ່ນ​ທີ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄາ​ເຕີ.”

ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄາ​ເຕີ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ເທື່ອ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ຈາກ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ເຂດ​ຮ້ອນ.

ທ່ານ​ຈິມ​ມີ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຣ​ຊາ​ລີນ ຄາ​ເຕີ ແມ່ນ​ຄູ່​ສາ​ມີ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ດົນ​ນານ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh, who extensively covered her life and post-White House career promoting global health and democracy with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, has more.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith Carter was born in Plains, Georgia, on August 18, 1927.

She grew up familiar with the son of a local peanut farmer, James Earl Carter Jr., … better known as Jimmy.

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady:

"I was 13, his little sister's friend. I never, ever dreamed I'd go with him."

They married in Plains on July 7, 1946, and gave birth to three sons – John “Jack” Carter; James Earl Carter III, or “Chip”; and Jeff. Daughter Amy was born later, in 1967.

The family returned to Plains in 1953 to take over the Carter peanut farming business.

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady:

“But he got up one morning // and I said, "Where are you going?" He said I'm going to see who's going to run for the state Senate.”

Carter won, launching his political career that eventually carried them into Georgia’s Governor’s mansion in 1971, and the White House in 1977.

President Carter encouraged his wife’s prominent role in his administration.

As first lady of the United States, Carter used her platform to advocate for mental health.

The hostage crisis in Iran contributed to her husband's presidential election defeat in 1980, and the couple returned to Plains, Georgia, in 1981 to plan their post-presidential life.

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady:

“He said we can have a place kind of like Camp David where we can negotiate peace agreements. That was the germ of the idea for the Carter Center.”

The Carter Center has monitored more than 100 elections and treated millions of people suffering neglected tropical diseases.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple in U.S. history.