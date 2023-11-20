ອະດີດສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ໂຣຊາລິນ ຄາຣເຕີ ນັກຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອ ສຸຂະພາບທາງຈິດ ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ມີອາຍຸຄົບ 96 ປີ

ອະດີດສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣຊາລິນ ຄາຣເຕີ ເປັນນັກຕໍ່ສູ້ ຫຼືແຊ້ມປຽນເພື່ອສຸຂະພາບທາງຈິດ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໂດຍມີອາຍຸຄົບ 96 ປີ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນເມືອງເພລນສ໌ ລັດຈໍເຈຍ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການ ຂອງສູນກາງຄາຣເຕີ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈິມມີ ຄາຣເຕີ ອາຍຸ 99 ປີ ແລະທ່ານນາງ ໂຣຊາລິນ ຄາຣເຕີ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັນມາເປັນເວລາ 77 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣຊາລິນ ຄາຣເຕີ ມີລູກເຕົ້າສີ່ຄົນ ຄື ແຈກຄ໌, ຊິບ, ແຈັບຟ໌ ແລະເອມີ ແລ້ວມີຫຼານ 11 ຄົນ ແລະເຫຼນ 14 ຄົນ.

“ທ່ານນາງໂຣຊາລິນເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມຊີວິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທີ່ສະເໝີຕົ້ນສະເໝີປາຍໃນທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດສຳເລັດ” ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈິມມີ ຄາຣເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໂດຍສູນກາງຄາຣເຕີ. ຖະແຫລງການກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານນາງໃຫ້ຄຳຊີ້ນຳທີ່ສະຫຼຽວສະຫຼາດແລະກຳລັງໃຈແກ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ. ຕາມໃດທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣຊາລິນ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີວ່າ ມີຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງຮັກຫອມ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ອະດີດສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບວີໂອເອເມື່ອປີ 2014 ວ່າ ເຄັດລັບຕໍ່ການແຕ່ງງານທີ່ຍືນຍາວນານກັບທ່ານຈິມມີ ຄາຣເຕີ ນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ “ໃຫ້ພື້ນທີ່” ແລະ “ຄວາມນັບຖື.”

“ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນດ້ວຍຄວາມນັບຖືຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ” ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ. ແລະກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ນັບຖືສິ່ງທີ່ລາວສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແລະລາວກໍຈະນັບຖືໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນມາ ມັນເປັນຄູ່ຄອງທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, champion of mental health, died at the age of 96 on Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, and Rosalynn Carter were married for 77 years.

Rosalynn Carter is survived by her children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” former President Jimmy Carter said in the statement released by the Carter Center. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The former first lady acknowledged in an interview with VOA in 2014 that the secret to her long marriage to Jimmy Carter was “space” and “respect.”

“We grew to respect each other,” she told VOA. “I respected what he could do, and he would respect what I could do, and from then on it’s been a really wonderful partnership.”