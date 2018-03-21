ຈະຫຼວດ ທີ່ຍິງໂຈມຕີ ພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ 35 ຄົນ

ຈະຫຼວດຫຼາຍລູກຂອງພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຕົກໃສ່ຄຸ້ມນຶ່ງທີ່ຄວບ ຄຸມໂດຍລັດ

ຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງດາມາສກັສ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 35

ຄົນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ລັດ ຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ພວກຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຈະຫຼວດຫຼາຍລູກ ໄດ້ຕົກໃສ່ຕະຫຼາດ ທີ່ມີຄົນພາກັນ

ໄປຊື້ເຄື່ອງໜາແໜ້ນ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີຄຳເຫັນຈາກກອງກຳລັງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃດໆ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ອົງການກູ້ໄພ ຊີເຣຍ ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ໝວກກັນ ກະທົບສີຂາວ

ຫຼື White Helmet ນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກອບ ກູ້ສົບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 20 ຄົນຈາກ

ຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ກູຕາຕາເວັນອອກ. ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຍັງເວົ້າວ່າ ຕຶກຫຼັງນັ້ນ ຖືກໂຈມຕີໂດຍເຮືອບິນຮົບ ຊີເຣຍ ຫຼື ຣັດເຊຍ, ແລະ ພວກພົນ

ລະ ເຮືອນໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂຮງຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເປັນບ່ອນຫລົບລີ້.

ກອງກຳລັງ ຊີເຣຍ ຍຶດເອົາຄືນເຂດຊານເມືອງ ເກືອບທຸກແຫ່ງຂອງພາກພື້ນ ກູຕາ

ຕາເວັນອອກ, ເຫຼືອພຽງແຕ່ເຂດທີ່ຖືກປະໄວ້ໂດຍກຸ່ມ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານສາມກຸ່ມ.

ການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຍຶດຄືນເອົາຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ສັງຫານພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ 1,400

ຄົນ ແລະ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຫຼົບໜີຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ພວກຄົນທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຂາດອາຫານຂັ້ນຮຸນ ແຮງ ແລະ

ຂາດການປິ່ນປົວທາງການແພດ.

ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະ ຊາຊາດໄດ້

ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປຸ້ນສະ ດົມໂດຍພວກນັກຮົບຕໍ່

ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບ ເທີກີ ໃນເມືອງ ອາຟຣິນ ທາງພາກ

ເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ.

ກອງກຳລັງ ເທີກີ ແລະ ພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຍຶດເອົາເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈາກພວກນັກ

ຮົບຊາວ ເຄີດ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ກອງກຳລັງ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກຊາວ ເຄີດ

ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັນກັບພວກຕໍ່ ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃນປະເທດ ເທີກີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກພິ

ຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນພວກ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບຄືນບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນເມືອງອາຟຣິນ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ເຂົ້າໄປລັກເຄື່ອງໃນຮ້ານຂາຍ

ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ເຮືອນຫຼາຍຫຼັງ, ລັກເອົາວັດຖຸຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໄປນຳພວກເຂົາເຊັ່ນລົດ

ຕັກເຕີ, ງົວ-ຄວາຍ ແລະລົດຈັກ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ເທີກີ ທ່ານ ເມຟວລຸດ ຈາວູໂຊກລູ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເທີກີ

ຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເກີດການປຸ້ນສະດົມແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງສາລະວັດທະຫານ ເທີກີ ອອກປະ

ຕິບັດງານໃນທົ່ວເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວແລ້ວ.

Rebel rockets have slammed into a government-controlled Damascus neighborhood, killing 35, Syrian state media reported Tuesday.



Witnesses said the rockets hit a market jammed with shoppers. There has been no comment from any rebel force.



Meanwhile, the Syrian rescue organization known as the White Helmets said it has pulled 20 bodies out of the rubble of a school in eastern Ghouta. The organization said the building was struck by Syrian or Russian jets, and civilians were using the school as a shelter.



Syrian forces have retaken nearly all of the Damascus suburb of east Ghouta, leaving what is left split among three rebel groups.



The battle to retake the area has killed more than 1,400 civilians and sent thousands more fleeing from their homes.



Those left behind face severe food shortages and a lack of medical care.



Also Tuesday, U.N. officials said they were alarmed at reports of looting by Turkish-allied Syrian rebel fighters in the northern city of Afrin.



Turkish forces and the rebels seized the city from Kurdish fighters Sunday. The Turks said the Kurds in Syria are tied to Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey, who they regard as terrorists.



Civilians returning to their homes in Afrin said they have been greeted by Syrian rebels looting stores and homes, carrying off such large items as tractors, cattle and motorcycles.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey will not allow looting and has deployed Turkish military police across the city.