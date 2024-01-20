ຮ້ານອາຫານຫຸ່ນຍົນ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການເປີດໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ

ຮ້ານອາຫານອັດຕະໂນມັດ ກໍາລັງຈະເປີດກິດຈະການເດືອນນີ້ ໃນເມືອງປາຊາເດນາ (Pasadena), ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ. ຮ້ານຄາລີແອັກສເປຣັສ (CaliExpress) ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ​ທີ່​ປຸງແຕ່ງອາ​ຫານຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນຄົວ​ແລະ AI ຈະເປັນຜູ້​ຮັບ​ການສັ່ງ​ອາຫານຂອງ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​. ມີພຽງວຽກດຽວ ທີ່ມະນຸດຍັງຕ້ອງເຮັດຄື ການຮວບຮວມ ແລະຫໍ່ອາຫານເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແອັງເຈລລິນາ ບັກດາຊາຣີອານ (Angelina Bagdasaryan) ມີເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນໂຕນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງດໍາເນີນການຈືນອາຫານ, ຫຸ່ນຍົນອີກໂຕນຶ່ງກໍກຳລັງເຮັດແຮມເບີເກີ້, ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ກະກຽມມາແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານໂທນີ ໂລເມີລິໂນ (Tony Lomelino), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍປະຕິບັດງານ Pop ID ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຢູ່ດ້ານຫຼັງ, ມີຕູ້ເຢັນທີ່ມີຊີ້ນເປັນກ້ອນໆ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນບົດໃໝ່ ແລະເຮັດເປັນແຜ່ນກຽມໄວ້ສໍາລັບລູກຄ້າທີ່ສັ່ງເຂົ້າມາ.”

ຮ້ານອາຫານອັດຕະໂນມັດເຕັມຮູບແບບ ແຫ່ງທຳອິດໃນໂລກ ກຳລັງເປີດຢູ່ໃນເມືອງປາຊາເດນາ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ສາມາດຈື່ຫຼາຍໆໃບຫນ້າ ຈະຮັບການສັ່ງອາຫານຂອງລູກຄ້າ, ແລະຈັດການຈ່າຍເງິນ. ເອົາໝາກເຊີຣີຢອງເທິງບໍ? ບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໃຫ້ທິບພວກເຮົາ. ມີຫຍັງຕື່ມບໍ? ເຈົ້າຂອງບອກວ່າ ມັນເປັນການປະຕິວັດ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ, ເນື່ອງຈາກການພະລາດແລະການເຜົາໄຫມ້ ທີ່ສາມາດຕັດອອກເກືອບຫມົດ, ແລະສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອທັງອາຫານ ແລະນ້ໍາມັນກໍຫຼຸດລົງອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານຣາຍອັນ ຊິນເນັດທ໌ (Ryan Sinnet), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ Miso Robotics ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສຸມ​ໃສ່​ເນື້ອທີ່ຂອງ​ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານອີຫຼີ. ຖ້າພວກທ່ານຫາກຄິດກ່ຽວກັບມັນ, ພວກມັນບໍ່ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ, ເຊິ່ງມັນບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີທາງດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາເລີຍ, ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນລັກສະນະເທັກໂນໂລຈີຍັງຄົງປະໄວ້ຢູ່.”

ຜູ້ຈັດການຮ້ານອາຫານກ່າວວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນແມ່ນພະນັກງານທີ່ສົມບູນແບບ, ບໍ່ຕ້ອງ ການຫຍັງເປັນພິເສດ, ບໍ່ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງເພີ້ມເຕີມ. ແລະເຖິງແມ່ນຈໍານວນຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການບໍາລຸງຮັກສາຍັງບໍ່ທັນຮູ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນກໍຕາມ, ເຈົ້າຂອງກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງວ່າ ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນເລີຍ.

ທ່ານໂທນີ ໂລເມີລິໂອ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ...ຈາກ 5 ຫາ 6 ຄົນຕໍ່ຊ່ວງເວລາເຮັດວຽກນຶ່ງ, ລົງໄປຫານຶ່ງຄົນບໍ? ສະນັ້ນ, ອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນ? ປະຢັດໄດ້ຕັ້ງ 80 ເປີເຊັນພຸ້ນ?”

ການປະຢັດເງິນແມ່ນໂຕຂັບເຄື່ອນອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງການຊຸກຍູ້ແນະນໍາຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຕໍ່ຂະແໜງວຽກງານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້. ໃນປີ 2023, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານກາວິນ ນິວຊໍາ (Gavin Newsom) ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຄ່າຈ້າງຂັ້ນຕໍ່າສໍາລັບພະນັກງານຮ້ານອາຫານມາເປັນ 20 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄ່າຈ້າງທີ່ທ່ານບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຈ່າຍໃຫ້ແກ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນ.

ທ່ານກາສປາ ຣີເວີຣາ-ຊາລກາໂດ (Gaspar Rivera-Salgado), ຈາກສະຖາບັນ UCLA ທີ່ຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບແຮງງານ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

"ການໂຕ້ຖຽງນຶ່ງຂອງນາຍຈ້າງທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານກັບຂໍ້ສະເຫນີກ່ຽວກັບຄ່າຈ້າງຂັ້ນຕ່ໍາໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານຮ້ານອາຫານ Fast Food ແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີລາຄາແພງຂຶ້ນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາດໍາເນີນງານ, ແລະພວກເຂົາກໍຈະຊອກຫາວິທີທີ່ຈະຕັດຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ."

ທ່ານກາສປາ ຣີເວີຣາ-ຊາລກາໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເພີ້ມຄ່າແຮງຂັ້ນຕໍ່າ ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ພະນັກງານ ເຂົ້າໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທຸລະກິດຮ້ານອາຫານ Fast Food. ທ່ານໂລເມີລິໂນ ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນເປັນວິທີທີ່ຈະຫຼີກເວັ້ນການຈ່າຍຄ່າແຮງງານທີ່ສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ຕ້ອງການເຮັດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຄວາມຈິງຂອງເລື້ອງນີ້ແມ່ນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະຈ່າຍເງິນ 20 ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງໃນປາຊາເດນາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການຈ້າງພະນັກງານໃຫ້ພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານອາຫານແຫ່ງນີ້."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລູກຄ້າອາດຈະເພີດເພີນກັບຄວາມແປກໃຫມ່ຂອງການເສີບອາຫານໂດຍຫຸ່ນຍົນ, ທ່ານຊາລກາໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງມີບັນຫາດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ແລະສໍາຄັນກວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນ ປະຊາຊົນມັກໂອ້ລົມນໍາຄົນຫຼາຍກວ່າຫຸ່ນຍົນ.

ທ່ານກາສປາ ຣີເວີຣາ-ຊາລກາໂດ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

"ບາງຄັ້ງ ພະນັກງານຈົ່ມວ່າພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງຕິດຕາມເຄື່ອງຈັກອັດຕະໂນມັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ເພາະວ່າພວກມັນມັກຈະພົບກັບບັນຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງ. ແລະ​ສຸດທ້າຍ ຜູ້​ຄົນກໍຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ​ມະ​ນຸດຫຼາຍກວ່າ, ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ ວ່າ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ ທີ່​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່ານັ້ນໄດ້.

ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ເຂົ້າມາມີບົດບາດອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງໃນອຸດສາຫະກໍາການຜະລິດ, ແລະຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ ທີ່ຫຸ່ນຍົນຈະແຊກຊຶມເຂົ້າໃນດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ນັບ​ມື້ໃນໄລຍະເວລາຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ. ແຕ່ມັນຍັງຄົງຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາມີຄວາມພ້ອມແລ້ວຫຼື​ບໍ່ ສໍາລັບຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ຈະ​ເສີບພວກເຂົາ, ແລະພໍ່ຄົວຫຸ່ນຍົນ.

An automated restaurant is opening this month in Pasadena, California. CaliExpress will be serviced by robots that make food in the kitchen and AI that takes clients’ orders. The only job humans will still need to do is assemble and pack the food. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

While one robot is busy making fries, another one is making hamburgers – after prepping them.

Tony Lomelino, Director of Operations, Pop ID.

“In the back, there is a refrigerator that has chunks of meat. So, it fresh grinds every single patty and forms it to order.”

The first fully automated restaurant in the world is opening in Pasadena. Robots that can remember faces will take customer orders, and handle payment. The cherry on top? There’s no need to leave tips. What’s more, owners say it’s a revolutionary breakthrough in safety, as slippage and burns can be nearly eliminated, and waste reduced in both food and oil.

Ryan Sinnet, Miso Robotics Co-Founder.

“We are really focused on the restaurant space. If you think about it, they don’t have the best technology; it’s not really the same as the tech industry – it’s the area that technology really left behind.”

Restaurant management says the robots are perfect workers – no special requests, no raise demands. And although the amount in maintenance costs is not fully known yet, the owners don’t anticipate these to be significant.

Tony Lomelino, Director of Operations, Pop ID.

“We’re talking about … from 5-6 people per shift, down to one? So, that’s what? 80% savings?”

Saving money is the big driver behind the push to introduce robots to the workforce. In 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom raised the minimum wage for fast food restaurant workers to $20 an hour ... a wage you don’t have to pay robots.

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, UCLA Institute on Research of Labor, Skype.

“One argument on the part of employers who were against the proposition to pay the minimum wage for fast food workers was that it was going to make it more expensive for them to operate, and they were going to look for ways to cut costs.”

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado is with the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment. Rivera-Salgado says raising the minimum wage was an attempt to get workers into the fast food business. Lomelino acknowledges that robots are a way to avoid paying that higher wage, but says the robots are doing jobs many people don’t want.

Tony Lomelino, Director of Operations, Pop ID.

“...the truth of the matter is – even paying $20 an hour in Pasadena, I will have a hard time hiring enough staff to work here, in this restaurant.”

While customers might enjoy the novelty of being served by a robot, Salgado says there are tech issues, and that more importantly, people like talking to people.

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, UCLA Institute on Research of Labor, Skype.

“Sometimes employees complain that they have to monitor these automated machines, because they tend to fail a lot. // And people end up wanting to talk with human beings, because they know human beings can process more complex requests.”

Robots already play huge roles in the manufacturing industry, and inevitably, robotics will infiltrate more and more industries over time. But it remains to be seen if the world is ready for a robot to wait on them, and a robotic chef.