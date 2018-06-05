ນັກວິສະວະກອນ ສ້າງແຫຼວຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອໄລ່ນົກ ອອກກຈາກ ບໍລິເວນ ສະໜາມບິນ

ນົກ ກັບ ເຮືອບິນ ໃຊ້ທ້ອງຟ້າຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນການສັນຈອນໄປມາ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງມີການ

ຕຳກັນຢ່າງຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້. ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະໜາມບິນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຈຳ

ກັດເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ໜ້ອຍລົງ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ການຕຳກັນ ລະຫວ່າງນົກກັບເຮືອບິນ

ຈະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ເຄື່ອງຈັກຂອງເຮືອບິນ ແລະ ສາມາດນຳ

ໄປສູ່ ອຸບັດຕິເຫດໄດ້. ສະໜາມບິນບາງແຫ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ໃຊ້ໝາ, ແລະ ເຄື່ອງ ສົ່ງສຽງ

ດັງປະເພດຕ່າງໆເພື່ອໄລ່ນົກໃຫ້ໜີອອກໄປ. ບໍລິສັດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດ ໂຮນລັງ

ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນນັກລ່າ ຊື່ວ່າ Robird ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິພາບຫຼາຍກວ່າ

ນັ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຈໍຈ ພູຕິຈ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ

ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໝາ ແລະ ສຽງດັງຕ່າງໆ ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແຕ່ພຽງສ່ວນໃດສ່ວນນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່

ວ່າ ໃນເມື່ອສັດຕູທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານ ເຊັ່ນໂຕແຫຼວ ເປເຣກຣິນ ຫາກອອກມາປາກົດຕົວ

ຢູ່ເທິງທ້ອງຟ້າແລ້ວ, ນົກໂຕອື່ນໆສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນມັກຈະຖອຍຫ່າງອອກໄປ.

ແລະ ມັນກໍບໍ່ສຳຄັນ ວ່າໂຕແຫຼວຈະແມ່ນຂອງແທ້ ຫຼື ຫຸ່ນຍົນ, ຕາບ ໃດທີ່ມັນມີປີກ

ພືພັບໄດ້ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນປີກແຂງຊື່.

ທ່ານ ເວສເຊລ ສຕຣາດແມນ (Wessel Straatman) ນັກວິສະວະກອນ ທີ່ບໍລິສັດ

Clear Flight Solutions ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້ານົກນັກລ່າເຫຍື່ອ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນ

ມີແຕ່ບິນອ້ອມໄປມາຊື່ໆ, ມັນມີແຕ່ບິນເວີ່ນໄປມາຢູ່ເທິງອາກາດ, ມັນບໍ່ພືພັບປີກຂອງ

ມັນ, ແນ່ນອນທີ່ສຸດ ມັນກໍພຽງແຕ່ຈະສັງເກດການເບິ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ລ່າເຫຍື່ອ. ສະນັ້ນເມື່ອນົກໂຕອື່ນຮູ້ຈັກ, ພວກມັນແນມເຫັນ, ມັນກໍຈະລະວັງຕົວຢ່າງ

ສູງ. ໃນເວລາທີ່ນົກໂຕນີ້ເລີ່ມພັບປີກຂອງມັນ, ພວກນົກຊຸມນັ້ນຈະຮູ້ວ່າມັນຮ້າຍແຮງ

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນເວລາ ທີ່ພວກມັນຮູ້ວ່າ ທຸກຢ່າງເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ພວກ

ມັນແລ້ວ.”

ການອອກແບບປິີກກົນຈັກ ທີ່ສາມາດຄົດງໍລວງຍາວທັງໝົດຂອງມັນໃນການເຄື່ອນ

ໄຫວຊໍ້າໄປຊໍ້າມາ, ຄືກັບທີ່ໂຕນົກເຮັດນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນວຽກງານທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກ.

ທ່ານ ເວສເຊລ ສຕຣາດແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືກັບນົກຂອງແທ້, ປີກສອງຂ້າງທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ

ຈະແຂງກະດ້າງນັ້ນ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ແມ່ນສາມາດຄົດງໍໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງ

ຈະສາມາດໂຍກຍ້າຍໄປມາ ແທນທີ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະພັບປີກຂອງມັນຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ລົງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແລະ ສິ່ງນີ້ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນທຳການບິນຂຶ້ນໄດ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງຈະສາມາດ

ທຳການກົດດັນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນບິນໄປທາງໜ້າໄດ້.”

ລຳຕົວຂອງຫຸ່ນ Robird ແມ່ນເຮັດດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງພິມ 3D ຈາກໃຍແກ້ວ ແລະ ວັດຖຸນີລົງ,

ເຊິ່ງສາມາດທົນທານຕໍ່ການກະທົບຮຸນແຮງເວລາລົງສູ່ໜ້າດິນ, ແລະ ເຮັດຕາມລາຍ

ຂອງປີກນົກທຳມະຊາດ.

ສຳລັບຕອນນີ້ ມັນບິນດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງມືຄວບຄຸມໄລຍະໄກ ແຕ່ນັກອອກແບບຂອງມັນ

ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກໃນຂັ້ນຕອນວິທີ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນບິນຢູ່ເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ກຳນົດ

ໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ.

ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນຢູ່ຕາມຂອບເຂດສະໜາມບິນ.

ແຫຼວ Robird ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມພວກນົກທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່

ອ້ອມສະໜາມບິນ ແລະ ບ່ອນຖົມຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ.

ແຕ່ຫຸຸ່ນຍົນນົກລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແຫຼວໃຫຍ່ຫົວສີຂາວຂອງອາເມຣິກາ

ເໜືອ, ທີ່ສາມາດໄລ່ນົກໂຕໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເກົ່າອອກໄປນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນຈະມີອອກມາໃນໄວໆນີ້.

Birds and airplanes share the sky, so inevitably collisions occur. But airport authorities try to limit those encounters because bird strikes cause costly damage to jet engines and can lead to crashes. Some airports employ trained dogs, others use loud noises to frighten birds away. A company in the Netherlands says its robotic predator Robird is much more efficient. VOA's George Putic has more.



Dogs and loud noises can do only so much, but when a formidable enemy such as the peregrine falcon appears in the sky, most other birds steer clear.



And it doesn't matter whether the falcon is real or a robot, as long as it has flapping instead of fixed wings.



"If a bird of prey is in the area but it's just soaring around, it's just gliding on the air, it's not flapping its wings; it's most certainly just observing, it's not actively hunting. So other birds - they notice it, they see it, they'll be on high alert but that's about it. The moment this bird starts flapping its wings, they know that it's serious and that's when they know that everything starts to get dangerous for them."



Designing a mechanical wing that bends across its entire length in a repetitive motion, as birds' wings do, was a formidable task.



"Just like with real birds, the wings which might look rigid are actually flexible; which allows it to sort of row through the air instead of just moving its wings up and down. And this allows it to actually generate not only the lift but also the thrust that it needs to go forward."



The body of the Robird is 3D-printed out of glass-fiber and nylon composite, which can withstand hard landings, and made in a natural feather pattern.



For now it flies by remote control but its designers are working on an algorithm which can keep it on a predetermined flight path,



for instance along the perimeter of an airport.



Robird falcon is already successfully keeping birds in check around several airports and landfills.



Its next iteration, a North American bald eagle, capable of scaring bigger birds, will be available soon.