ເວທີ ການໂຕ້ວາທີ ໄດ້ຖືກຈ້ອນລົງ ເຫຼືອຢູ່ພຽງ ຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສີ່ຄົນ

ຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ສີ່ຄົນ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ກັນ ເປັນເວລາສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໃນບາງຊ່ວງ ກໍມີການກ່າວໂຈມຕີກັນ ແລະມີການຮ້ອງຕອບໂຕ້ຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີເພື່ອເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປະຈຳປີ. ຜູ້ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ຂອງພັກ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກໍຄື ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມາຮ່ວມນຳ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ ເມື່ອສາມຄັ້ງກ່ອນ. ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວເຈີຊີ ທ່ານຄຣິສ ຄຣິສຕີ ຈາກການຕ້ອງຕິອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະກ່າວຫາຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ມີທ່າທີຢ້ານຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຕິທ່ານທຣຳ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາ 91 ກະທົງ ແລະການຟ້ອງຮອງທາງແພ່ງ ກໍຕາມ ຍັງຄົງນຳໜ້າຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼາຍພໍສົມຄວນ.

ສອງເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຮາມາສ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີອິສຣາແອລ, ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ຄວນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ດຳເນີນສົງຄາມຂອງຕົນເອງ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການແຊກແຊງຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານຣອນ ເດີແຊນຕິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານຊຸດນີ້ ພວມພະຍາຍາມຈຳກັດອິສຣາແອລ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ” ໂດຍຮ້ອງພວກຮາມາສ ວ່າ ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ເປັນ “ການຂ້າລ້າງຊາວຢິວ ຄັ້ງທີສອງ.” ຜູ້ປົກຄອງທ່ານນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະໃຫ້ຕັດລາຍໄດ້ຈາກນ້ຳມັນຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ “ສົ່ງມັນໄປໃຫ້ພວກຮາມາສ...ໄປໃຫ້ກຸ່ມເຮສໂບລາ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປຸກປັ່ນພວກຈີຮາດ ທົ່ວເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.”

ກ່ຽວກັບຢາເຟນຕານອລ ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດຜ່ານເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກໃຕ້ນັ້ນ ນັກທຸລະກິດ ທ່ານວິເວັກ ຣາມາສວາມີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະມີການສົນທະນາທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັບຜູ້ນຳຂອງຈີນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ປະທານາທິບດີ ໄບເດັນ ແລະຈະ “ບອກທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ພຽງ ບໍ່ພຽງຊື້ດິນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ຫຼື ບໍລິຈາກໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ” ແຕ່ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດານັກທຸລະກິດສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ຂະຫຍາຍເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕະຫຼາດຂອງຈີນ” ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ຈີນຍຸຕິການຜະລິດຢາເຟນຕານອລ ສຳລັບພວກຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດເມັກຊິໂກ.

ການຢັ່ງຮາງສຽງຂອງກຸ່ມ Messenger/Harris ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ພາຍໃນຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດໃຫ້ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທັງຫຼາຍ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ນຳໜ້າຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ດ້ວຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກ 68 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການສຳຫຼວດ, ຕາມຫຼັງມາດ້ວຍ ທ່ານເດີແຊນຕິສ ຢູ່ທີ່ 9 ເປີເຊັນແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ ຢູ່ທີ່ 7 ເປີເຊັນ. ສ່ວນທ່ານ ຣາມາສວາມີ ໄດ້ຮັບ 4 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານຄຣິສຕີ ແລະຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນອື່ນໝົດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ 1 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼືຕ່ຳກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທີ່ຈະແຍກຕົວພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກຈາກອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມື່ອທ່ານຄວນຈະບໍ່ລົງແຂ່ງ ຫຼືວ່າ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງ ຍ້ອນຄະດີຢູ່ສານແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ.

Four Republican candidates sparred for two hours Wednesday -- at times attacking and yelling over each other -- in the final presidential debate of the year. Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was absent, as he has been for the three previous debates.

That did not stop former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie from criticizing the former President and accusing the others of being too afraid to criticize him. Trump, despite facing 91 felony counts and a civil lawsuit, remains substantially ahead of his rivals.

Israel/Hamas

Two months after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, the Republican candidates agreed Israel should be allowed to conduct its own war without interference from the United States.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asserted “This administration is trying to hobble Israel from being able to defend itself,” calling out Hamas for wanting “a second holocaust.”

The governor also suggested cutting off oil revenue to Iran, saying they “send it to Hamas… to Hezbollah, and they ferment Jihad throughout the Middle East.”

Southern border and fentanyl

On fentanyl entering the US through the southern border, Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy says he would have had a different conversation with China’s leader than President Biden and would “tell Xi Jinping you will not only not buy land in this country or donate to universities,” but also say, “U.S. businesses won’t expand into the Chinese market” until China stops manufacturing fentanyl for the Mexican cartels.

Governor DeSantis wants cartels categorized as “foreign terrorist organizations” and says he will build a wall at the border to discourage entry, but unlike former President Trump, would get Mexico to pay for it. Haley would “end all normal trade relationships with China,” pointing to the country as the source of the drug.

Attacking the former president

A Messenger/Harris poll indicated that among Republican voters former President Donald Trump lead his competitors with support from 68% of those surveyed, followed by DeSantis at 9% and Haley at 7%. Ramaswamy garnered 4%, while Christie and all other candidates were at 1% or less.

The candidates attempted Wednesday to distinguish themselves from the former president, should he not run or not be able to run due to his court cases.