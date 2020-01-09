ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄຟປ່າຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຈະຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນການກັບຄືນມາຂອງອາກາດຮ້ອນຈັດ ແລະ ລົມແຮງໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້.
ອຸນຫະພູມອາກາດຄາດວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກາຍ 30 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽດໃນວັນສຸກນີ້, ສິ້ນສຸດຝົນ ແລະ ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ເຢັນຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງການບັນເທົາຊົ່ວຄາວສຳລັບບັນດານັກດັບໄຟທີ່ເມື່ອຍລ້າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບແປວໄຟນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມໄໝ້ຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນເດືອນກັນຍາປີກາຍນີ້. ພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມລຳບາກຜ່ານໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງສາມປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນພື້ນທີ່ປ່າເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟແຫ້ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນໄພພິບັດ.
ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນລັດ ວິກຕໍເຣຍ ຕ້ອງຂະຫຍາຍການປະກາດໄພພິບັດອອກໄປອີກສອງວັນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງຖືກປະກາດໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ໄຟປ່າດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ທຳລາຍທີ່ດິນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍແປດລ້ານເຮັກຕາ, ພ້ອມກັບເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຫຼັງ, ແລະ ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 26 ຄົນ. ບັນດານັກນິເວດວິທະຍາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊິດນີ ໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ສັດນຶ່ງພັນລ້ານໂຕໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼື ບາດເຈັບໃນເຫດໄຟປ່ານັ້ນ. ສະພາປະກັນໄພແຫ່ງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການຮ່າງຄຳຮ້ອງຮຽກຄ່າເສຍຫາຍຫຼາຍເຖິງ 485 ລ້ານໂດລາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຟປ່າແລ້ວ. ຄວັນໄຟຈາກໄຟປ່າໄດ້ປົກຄຸມນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ ແລະ ເມືອງອື່ນໆດ້ວຍຄວັນທີ່ໜາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດ, ແລະ ຖືກພັດໄປໄກເຖິງປະເທດ ນິວຊີແລນ ແລະ ບຣາຊິລ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີທ່ານ ສກັອດ ມໍຣິສສັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການວິພາກວິຈານຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງສຳລັບການຕອບສະໜອງຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ໄຟປ່ານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນ ນຶ່ງພັນສີ່ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ກອງທຶນການຟື້ນຟູຈາກໄຟປ່າທີ່ຫາກໍ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ໆ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ທຸລະກິດ ແລະ ຊາວນາໃນການຟື້ນຕົວຄືນ.
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສວ່າ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍມະນຸດ ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນໄຟໄໝ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໂດຍສະເພາະໃນປີນີ້.
Authorities in southeast Australia are urging residents to evacuate as the massive bushfires will get a boost thanks to a return of extreme heat and heavy winds later this week.
Temperatures are expected soar above 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, ending the rain and cooler temperatures that provided a brief respite for weary firefighters who have been battling the flames since they first erupted in September.The region has suffered through a three-year drought that has turned the bushland into dry tinder that has fueled the disaster.
The rising temperatures have prompted officials in the state of Victoria to extend a disaster declaration issued last week by two extra days.
The fires, which have numbered well over 200, have destroyed at least eight million hectares of land, along with more than 2,000 homes, and killed at least 26 people.Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated that one billion animals have been killed or injured in the fires.The Insurance Council of Australia says as much as $485 million in claims related to the fires have already been filed.The smoke from the fires have shrouded Sydney and other cities in thick haze for weeks, and have travelled as far as New Zealand and Brazil.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced fierce criticism for his response to the fires, has committed $1.4 billion to a newly created bushfire recovery fund to help residents, businesses and farmers rebound
Scientists have said there is no doubt that man-made climate change has contributed to the particularly devastating fires this year.