ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ຈະ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຮ້ອນ​ຈັດ ແລະ ລົມ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້.

ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກາຍ 30 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກນີ້, ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ຝົນ ແລະ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ເຢັນ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດັບ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ເມື່ອຍລ້າ​ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ແປວ​ໄຟ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ໄໝ້​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້. ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ຜ່ານ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ສາມ​ປີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ພື້​ນ​ທີ່​ປ່າ​ເປັ​ນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ແຫ້ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ.

ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ລັດ ວິກ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍ ຕ້ອງ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ສອງວັນ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ທີ່​ດິນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍແປດ​ລ້ານ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຫຼັງ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 26 ຄົນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ນິ​ເວດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຊິດ​ນີ ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ສັດ​ນຶ່ງ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂຕ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼື ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ສະ​ພາ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການຮ່າງ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽກ​ຄ່າ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 485 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ແລ້ວ. ຄວັນ​ໄຟ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຊິດ​ນີ ແລະ ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວັນ​ທີ່​ໜາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ, ແລະ ຖືກ​ພັດ​ໄປ​ໄກ​ເຖິງ​ປະ​ເທດ ນິ​ວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ແລະ ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ທ່ານ ສ​ກັອດ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ວິ​ພາກວິ​ຈານ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຕໍ່​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ເງິນ ນຶ່ງ​ພັນ​ສີ່​ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ທຶນ​ການຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຈາກໄຟ​ປ່າ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ່​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃໝ່ໆ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່​ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ແລະ ຊາວ​ນາ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ຄືນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ ສະ​ພ​າບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປ​ງ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.

Authorities in southeast Australia are urging residents to evacuate as the massive bushfires will get a boost thanks to a return of extreme heat and heavy winds later this week.



Temperatures are expected soar above 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, ending the rain and cooler temperatures that provided a brief respite for weary firefighters who have been battling the flames since they first erupted in September.The region has suffered through a three-year drought that has turned the bushland into dry tinder that has fueled the disaster.



The rising temperatures have prompted officials in the state of Victoria to extend a disaster declaration issued last week by two extra days.



The fires, which have numbered well over 200, have destroyed at least eight million hectares of land, along with more than 2,000 homes, and killed at least 26 people.Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated that one billion animals have been killed or injured in the fires.The Insurance Council of Australia says as much as $485 million in claims related to the fires have already been filed.The smoke from the fires have shrouded Sydney and other cities in thick haze for weeks, and have travelled as far as New Zealand and Brazil.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced fierce criticism for his response to the fires, has committed $1.4 billion to a newly created bushfire recovery fund to help residents, businesses and farmers rebound



Scientists have said there is no doubt that man-made climate change has contributed to the particularly devastating fires this year.