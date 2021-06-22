ອາຫານທີ່ມີລາຄາສອງຂຶ້ນ ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສູນກາງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອາຫານ

ສູນແຈກອາຫານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ແຟແຟັກສ໌ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນ

ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສສຳລັບ ນາງ ແມນດີ ເຣຊີນອສ ໃນການດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ຈະລ້ຽງລູກຂອງລາວ

ສາມຄົນ.

ນາງ ຣີຊິນອສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວຈັບເອົາກ່ອງອາຫານ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຕ່າງໆຢູ່

ສູນອາຫານສຳລັບຄົນອື່ນວ່່່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃນການຕື່ມ ເຕັມຊ່ອງຫວ່າງຕ່າງໆໃນ

ງົບປະມານອາຫານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍການເອົາຊີ້ນ ແລະ ຜົນລະປູກຕ່າງໆທີ່ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊື້ໄດ້ມາໃຫ້.”



ຄວາມຕ້ອງການນັ້ນແມ່ນໄດ້ໜັກໜ່ວງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ຍ້ອນລາຄາອາຫານທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ທີ່

ເປັນຂໍ້ບົ່ງຊີ້ທີ່ຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງທີ່ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມກົດດັນຂອງ ເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ສູງ

ຂຶ້ນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ທີ່ເປັນຍ້ອນການຂາດກຳມະກອນຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງ, ຄ່າຂົນສົ່ງທີ່

ສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ບັນຫາຕ່ອງໂສ້ສິນຄ້າ, ແລະ ປັດໄຈອື່ນໆ.

ອີງຕາມຫ້ອງການສະຖິຕິແຮງງານ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ລາຄາອາຫານ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້

ຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສະເລ່ຍ 3.5 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ລາຄາຊີ້ນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນ

ສະຖິຕິ, ແລະ ລາຄາອາຫານແມ່ນບໍ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຫລຸດລົງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ລາຄາທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນແມ່ນ “ກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເພີ່ມເຕີມຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວທັງຫຼາຍ, ເພາະ

ວ່າໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຊື້ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຄືືດັ່ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ” ອີງຕາມການອະທິ

ບາຍຂອງ ທ່ານ ເຈສັນ ຈາກູໂບສະກີ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ຄັງອາຫານຂອງລັດ ຄອນ

ເນຕິຄັດ.

ລາຄາທີ່ສູງກວ່າເກົ່າ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວທີ່ມີບັນຫາທາງການເງິນ ເທົ່າ

ນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄັງອາຫານ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ສະໜອງອາຫານ

ແລະ ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

A food pantry in Fairfax, Virginia, serves as a lifeline for Mandy Recinos in her constant struggle to feed her three children.

“They help me fill some of the holes in my food budget by giving me meat and produce I can’t afford to buy,” Recinos said, as she picked up a couple of boxes of groceries at Food for Others.

That need has been exacerbated by rising food prices that are among the most broadly felt indicators of rising inflationary pressures in the United States, blamed on widespread worker shortages, surging transportation costs and supply chain issues, among other factors.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices rose an average of 3.5% over the last year. Meat prices today are among the highest on record, and the cost of food is not expected to dip anytime soon.

The soaring prices are “putting additional difficulties on families, because all of a sudden, they can’t buy as much as they could before,” explained Jason Jakubowski, chief executive officer at the Connecticut Food Bank.

Higher prices are affecting not just financially strapped families but also food banks and relief groups that provide them with groceries