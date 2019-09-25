ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ອຸ​ດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​

ໂລ​ຈີຫຼື IT ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄທ ດັດ​ແກ້ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ອິນ

​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມອບ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ລັດ​ຖະບານ ທີ່​ເກືອບ​ບໍ່​ມີການ

ກວດສອບ​ໃດໆ ໃນ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ.

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຖືກແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ໃດໆ ໃນ​

ເດືອນ​ກຸ​ມພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ເດືອນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍພວກທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່ຍຶດ

​ອຳ​ນາດ ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2014. ກົດ​ໝາຍນີ້​ເລີ້ມມີຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ

​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງຕິ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາທີ່​ໄດ້

​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຜູ້​ເຮັດລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ອີກ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຈິງ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​

ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ທີ່​ຫລົບລີ້ຢູ່​ໃນຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຫາຍ​ໂຕ​ໄປ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ

​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ

ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ອຸ້ມ​ຊູ ແລະບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ກໍ​ຖືກ​

ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການແກ້​ໄຂ​ໂດຍກຸ່ມ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ພານຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ.

ທ່ານ​ອີ​ມີ​ລີ ປ​ຣະ​ດີ​ຈິດ ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ອົງ​ການມະ​ນຸດສະ​ຢາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​

ນຸດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ພວ​ກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພທາງອິນ​ເຕີ​

ແນັດ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົ​າຄິດ​ວ່າ​ ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​

ໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ ເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ປາກ​ພວກ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ປາກ​ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​

ໄຫວເພື່ອ​ສິ​ດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.”

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ແບ່ງ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທາງອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດອອກ​ເປັນສາມ​ປະ​ເພດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລະ​ດັບ ຂອງຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ ຫຼື​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ບໍ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ວິ​ກິ​ດ​ການ. ມັນ​ໄດ້​

ມອບ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃຫ້ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ

ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງສານ ແລະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ໃດໆ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ ໂດຍ​ກົດໝ​າຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ຄະ​ດີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງວິ​ກິດ​ການ ຫຼື​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ສິ​ດ​ທິໃນການ​ອຸ​ທອນ​ໃດໆ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຍັງ​ຈົ່ມ​ວ່າ ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ນີ້ ຕິ​ຄວາມ​ໝ​າຍ​ແບບ​ຄຸມ​ເຄືອ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​

ໃນ​ແຕ່ລະ​ລະ​ດັບ ຫຼື​ອັນ​ໃດ​ທີ່ຖື​ວ່າເປັນ “ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່​ງ​ຊາດ” ທີ່​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​

ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ ​ອົງ​ການ​ມະ​ນຸດສະ​ຢາ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ໃນ​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ

​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດມາຮວມກັນ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ​

ທາງອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ເພື່ອ​ຮ່າງ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັດ​ແກ້​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍກວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ທ່າ​ອຽງ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​

ບໍ່​ດີ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ. ຮວມ​ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກໍ​ມີແນວ​ໂຮ​ມ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດເອ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ

Google Facebook ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ອື່ນໆ.

Rights groups and IT industry advocates are calling on Thai lawmakers to amend a new Cybersecurity Act that they say gives the government virtually unchecked power to monitor online data.

The law sailed through an appointed Parliament unopposed in February, in the final months of the military junta that seized power from an elected government in 2014. It took effect in May, after a tainted general election in March that returned coup leaders to power.

Despite the return of civilian rule, dissidents hiding abroad have continued to disappear or be forced back to Thailand, opposition lawmakers have come under sustained legal pressure, and the government's most vocal critics have suffered a spate of violent, unsolved attacks by armed gangs.

"When we saw the Cybersecurity Act, we (were) like, 'OK, it's another tool that the government is going to misuse to silence human rights defenders, to silence human rights activists,'" said Emilie Pradichit, director of Manushya, a local rights group.

The new law breaks cyber threats into three categories based on their level of risk or severity: non-critical, critical and crisis. It gives the government the authority to act on crisis threats without a court order and denies anyone targeted by the law in the cases of a crisis or critical threat the right to any appeal.

A blocked website shows a notice from Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society with the message, "This website contains content and information that is deemed inappropriate," Nov. 17, 2016, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Critics also complain that the act offers vague definitions for each threat level or what counts as "national security," leaving it open to abuse.

In April, Manushya took the lead in bringing together rights groups, industry advocates and cyber experts to draw up a list of proposed amendments that might help check the government's worst tendencies and safeguard online privacy. Among those who joined was the Asia Internet Coalition, which represents Google, Facebook and other industry leaders.