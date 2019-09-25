ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ອຸດສາຫະກຳຂໍ້ມູນເທັກໂນ
ໂລຈີຫຼື IT ກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານໄທ ດັດແກ້ກົດໝາຍຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນ
ເຕີແນັດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ມອບອຳນາດໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ເກືອບບໍ່ມີການ
ກວດສອບໃດໆ ໃນການສິ້ງຊອມຂໍ້ມູນທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ.
ກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໂດຍສະພາທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຄັດຄ້ານໃດໆ ໃນ
ເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ໃນຊຸມເດືອນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການປົກຄອງໂດຍພວກທະຫານທີ່ຍຶດ
ອຳນາດ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກ ໃນປີ 2014. ກົດໝາຍນີ້ເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບ
ໃຊ້ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕິໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່ໄດ້
ນຳເອົາຜູ້ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ກັບຄືນມາກຳອຳນາດອີກ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນມີການກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນແລ້ວກໍຈິງ ບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່
ເຫັນພ້ອມ ທີ່ຫລົບລີ້ຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ ກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຫາຍໂຕໄປ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ກັບ
ຄືນໄປປະເທດໄທ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນ
ທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກອຸ້ມຊູ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະບານສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ກໍຖືກ
ໂຈມຕີຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂໂດຍກຸ່ມອັນຕະພານຕິດອາວຸດ.
ທ່ານອີມີລີ ປຣະດີຈິດ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານອົງການມະນຸດສະຢາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະ
ນຸດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາພວກເຮົາເຫັນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນເຕີ
ແນັດແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນເຄື່ອງມືນຶ່ງ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານຈະນຳໃຊ້
ໃນທາງຜິດ ເພື່ອປິດປາກພວກປ້ອງກັນສິດທິມະນຸດ ເພື່ອປິດປາກ ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນ
ໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ.”
ກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ໄດ້ແບ່ງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດອອກເປັນສາມປະເພດ ອີງຕາມລະດັບ ຂອງຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຫຼືຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງ ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະວິກິດການ. ມັນໄດ້
ມອບອຳນາດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ດຳເນີນການເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ
ຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານ ແລະປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ບຸກຄົນໃດໆທີ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ໂດຍກົດໝາຍຢູ່ໃນ
ຄະດີຕ່າງໆຂອງວິກິດການ ຫຼືການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ສິດທິໃນການອຸທອນໃດໆ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຕ້ອງຕິຍັງຈົ່ມວ່າ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນີ້ ຕິຄວາມໝາຍແບບຄຸມເຄືອຕໍ່ການຂົ່ມຂູ່
ໃນແຕ່ລະລະດັບ ຫຼືອັນໃດທີ່ຖືວ່າເປັນ “ຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ” ທີ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມີການ
ນຳໃຊ້ໃນທາງຜິດ.
ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ອົງການມະນຸດສະຢາ ໄດ້ນຳພາໃນການນຳເອົາບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດ
ທິມະນຸດມາຮວມກັນ ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ
ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ເພື່ອຮ່າງຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັດແກ້ທີ່ອາດຈະຊ່ວຍກວດເບິ່ງທ່າອຽງໃນທາງທີ່
ບໍ່ດີຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະຄຸ້ມຄອງສິດທິຂອງສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ. ຮວມຢູ່
ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກໍມີແນວໂຮມອິນເຕີແນັດເອເຊຍ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດ
Google Facebook ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອຸດສາຫະກຳອື່ນໆ.
Rights groups and IT industry advocates are calling on Thai lawmakers to amend a new Cybersecurity Act that they say gives the government virtually unchecked power to monitor online data.
The law sailed through an appointed Parliament unopposed in February, in the final months of the military junta that seized power from an elected government in 2014. It took effect in May, after a tainted general election in March that returned coup leaders to power.
Despite the return of civilian rule, dissidents hiding abroad have continued to disappear or be forced back to Thailand, opposition lawmakers have come under sustained legal pressure, and the government's most vocal critics have suffered a spate of violent, unsolved attacks by armed gangs.
"When we saw the Cybersecurity Act, we (were) like, 'OK, it's another tool that the government is going to misuse to silence human rights defenders, to silence human rights activists,'" said Emilie Pradichit, director of Manushya, a local rights group.
The new law breaks cyber threats into three categories based on their level of risk or severity: non-critical, critical and crisis. It gives the government the authority to act on crisis threats without a court order and denies anyone targeted by the law in the cases of a crisis or critical threat the right to any appeal.
A blocked website shows a notice from Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society with the message, "This website contains content and information that is deemed inappropriate," Nov. 17, 2016, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Critics also complain that the act offers vague definitions for each threat level or what counts as "national security," leaving it open to abuse.
In April, Manushya took the lead in bringing together rights groups, industry advocates and cyber experts to draw up a list of proposed amendments that might help check the government's worst tendencies and safeguard online privacy. Among those who joined was the Asia Internet Coalition, which represents Google, Facebook and other industry leaders.