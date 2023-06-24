ພວກ​ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຫລື USC ກໍາລັງໃຊ້ ການຮຽນຮູ້ ຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກເພື່ອວິໄຈການກວດ ຫລື ສະແກນກວດເບິ່ງສະຫມອງເພື່ອຄາດ ຄະເນເບິ່ງ ພະຍາດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຜູ້ສູ ງອາຍຸໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ. Genia Dulot ມີລາຍ​ງານເລື່ອງນີ້ຈາກນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລີ​ສ​ ມາຫາວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຫລື USC ກໍາລັງໃຊ້ ການຖ່າຍພາບດ້ວຍສຽງສະທ້ອນແມ່ເຫຼັກ ຫຼື MRI ເພື່ອທຳ​ການກວດ ຫລື ສະ ແກນສະ​ໝອງ ເພື່ອຈະ​ລະ​ບຸອາຍຸທາງຊີວະພາບຂອງສະຫມອງມະນຸດ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະ ບໍ່ກົງກັບອາຍຸຕາມປີ​ການຂອງບຸກຄົນສະ​ເໝີ​ໄປ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານອານ​ເດ​ຣ ອີ​ຣີ​ເມຍ (Andrei Irimia), ຮອງ​ສາດ​ສະ​ດາຈານໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ສູງ​ອາ​ຍຸເລ​ໂອ​ນາດ ເດ​ວິ​ສ (Leonard Davis) ຂອງມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ USC.

ທ່ານອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າຄົນອາຍຸ 45 ປີ ທີ່ມີສະຫມອງຂອງຄົນໃນ​ໄວ 55 ປີນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນການ ເລືອກເຟັ້ນ​ໃນ​ແບບ​ແຜນ​ດຳ​ລົງຊີວິດທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ແລ້ວມັນກໍອາດເພີ້ມຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການ ເປັນ ພະຍາດ ເພາະວ່າ ສະຫມອງທີ່ມີອາຍຸທາງດ້ານຊີວະວິທະຍາທີ່ແກ່ກວ່ານັ້ນ ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງຈະເກີດ​ການເຈັບປ່ວຍຫລາຍ​ຫວ່າ ແລະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງກວ່າ​ຕໍ່​ການ ເປັນພະຍາດທາງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປະ​ສາດ​ ລວມທັງພະຍາດຫລົງ​ລືມ ຫລື ອອ​ລ​ຊາຍ​ເມີ​ສ໌ ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ (Alzheimer)."

ທີມງານ USC ໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ການຮຽນຮູ້​ຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາໂຄງການທີ່ໄດ້ ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມກ່ຽວກັບການຖ່າຍ​ MRI ຂອງສະຫມອງຜູ້ທີ່ມີສຸຂະພາບດີ 4,800 ຄົນ ເຊິ່ງຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ກວດ​ເບິ່ງຄົນເຈັບ 300 ຄົນທີ່ເປັນພະຍາດທາງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປະ​ສາດ. ຜູ້ຂຽນຊອບແວພອ​ລ ບອກ​ແດນ (Paul Bogdan) ໄດ້ເອົາແກ້ວຂະຫຍາຍ ທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍ​ພາບ​ຂອງເຂດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຂອງສະຫມອງ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂຄງ​ສ້າງ ການຮຽນຮູ້​ຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງຂອງໂຄງການດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານພອ​ລ ບອກ​ແດນ (Paul Bogdan) ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກຳ ວີ​ເທີ​ບີ (Viterbi) ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ USC ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ບົດບາດຂອງໂຄງ​ສ້າງການຮຽນຮູ້​ຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ແມ່ນເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຕ່ລະເຂດຂອງ​ສະ​ໝອງໃນຊ່ອງສາມມິຕິ ເພື່ອ​ຢາກ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ເຂດສະ​ເພາະ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນ ການຄາດຄະ​ເນອາຍຸໄດ້ ຫລືບໍ່, ແລະຖ້າມັນເຮັດການຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນກໍຍັງ​ບອກຈຳ​ນວນ ວ່າມັນ​ສາ​ມາດຊ່ວຍໃນ​ການຄາດຄະເນອາຍຸຂອງສະໝອງໄດ້ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານ ບອກ​ແດນເວົ້າວ່າ ການຂະຫຍາຍພາບ​ໃຫ້ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ສາ​ມາດຊ່ວຍ​ໃນການ ວິໄຈ ຄວາມແກ່ຂອງສະຫມອງລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ຊາຍແລະແມ່ຍິງໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພາະວ່າ ແຕ່ລະເພດ ແມ່ນມີການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫມອງ. ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່າວວ່າ ການນໍາໃຊ້ທາງການແພດດ້ານອື່ນໆ ສໍາລັບການຮຽນຮູ້ເຄື່ອງຈັກອາດຈະເປັນ ການກວດເບິ່ງເມັດເລືອດທີ່ໄຫຼວຽນຢູ່ ເພື່ອລະ​ບຸການ​ເປັນໂຣກມະເຮັງ.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Researchers at the University of Southern California are using machine learning to analyze brain scans to better predict diseases associated with aging. For VOA, Genia Dulot has the story from Los Angeles.

University of Southern California researchers are using magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, scans to determine the biological age of a human brain, which may not always match a person’s chronological age, says Andrei Irimia, an assistant professor at USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.

Andrei Irimia, USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology: “If a 45-year-old has the brain of a 55-year-old due to poor lifestyle choices, then that can also increase risk for disease because brains that are biologically older are typically a lot likelier to become ill and have higher risk for neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease.”

The USC team used machine learning to develop a program trained on 4,800 MRI scans of healthy brains, which was then tested on 300 patients with neurogenerative diseases. Software author Paul Bogdan integrated magnifiers that zoom in on different brain regions into the program's deep-learning architecture.

Paul Bogdan, USC Viterbi School of Engineering: “The role of deep learning architecture is to look at each region in a three-dimensional space, see if that particular region contributes to predicting the age, and, if it does, it also quantifies how much it can help to predict the age of the brain.”

Bogdan says that magnification allows for richer analysis of brain aging between men and women because each gender has different changes happening in different areas of the brain. Researchers say other medical uses for machine learning may be screening circulating blood cells to identify cancers.