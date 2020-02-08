ພວກ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າທີ່​ຢູ່​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ໃຕ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມຄວາມ​ຮ້ອ​ນສຸດຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ປີ​ແລ້ວ.

ອົງ​ການ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ໂລກ (WMO) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ອາເຈັນ​ຕີນາ​ແຈ້ງວ່າມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ສູງເຖິງ 18.3 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເຊິ​ສ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ. ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ກາຍ17.5 ອົງ​ສ​າ​ແຊສລ​ເຊິ​ສ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ວ່າ​ຮ້ອນ​ສຸດ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2015,

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ WMO ທ່ານ​ແຣນ​ດານ ເຊີ​ເວ​ນີ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຈົດ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ ​ເທົ່​າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ທີ່ທ່າ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ທີ່​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ຂອງ​ອາກາ​ດທີ່​ລົງ​ມາ​ຫາ​ຮ່ອມ​ພູ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ຢູ່​ແອ​ສ​ເປ​ຣັນ​ຊາຂອງ​ບ່ອນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ໃຕ້ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ມາ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1961.

ອົງ​ການ WMO ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແຫຼາ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ໃຕ້​ບ່ອນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ​ຮວມເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຂົງ​ເຂດຢູ່​ໂລກ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເກືອບ 3 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເຊິ​ສ ກາບ 50 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

Researchers at a base in the Antarctic say they have recorded the hottest temperature there since readings began more than 60 years ago.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Friday the Argentine research base recorded a high of 18.3 C (64.9 F) on Thursday. The agency said that tops a former record of 17.5 C in March 2015.

A WMO official, Randal Cerveny, said Friday the agency still must verify the recording taken at the base but said, “Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record.”

He said the high temperature appears to have been caused by a rapid warming of air coming down a mountain slope.

Researchers at Argentina’s Esperanza base on the northern tip of Antarctica, near South America, have been recording temperatures there since 1961.

The WMO says the Antarctic Peninsula where the base is located is among the fastest warming regions on the globe, with temperatures rising almost 3 degrees Celsius over the past 50 years.