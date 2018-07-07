ຄູຝຶກ ຂອງນັກເຕະບານ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຕົກຄ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳ ຂໍຂະມາໂທດ

ຄູຝຶກເຕະບານຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳ ທີ່ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມໃນພາກເໜືອ

ຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ຂຽນຈົດໝາຍຂໍຂະມາໂທດຕໍ່ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ຄູຝຶກ ເອກກະພົລ ຈັນທະວົງ ຂຽນວ່າ “ເຖິງພໍ່ແມ່ທຸກໆຄົນ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທັງໝົດ

ແມ່ນຍັງປອດໄພດີ.” ຈົດໝາຍທີ່ຂຽນດ້ວຍມື ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງອອກມາໃຫ້ໂລກພາຍນອກ

ຮູ້ໂດຍມະນຸດກົບນັ້ນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະເບິ່ງແຍງເດັກນ້ອຍ

ທັງໝົດເປັນຢ່າງດີທີ່ສຸດ. ຂອບໃຈທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈ ແລະ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຂະມາໂທດຕໍ່ພວກພໍ່ແມ່ທຸກໆຄົນ.”

ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງຈົດໝາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກມາເຊັ່ນກັນ ໂດຍກ່າວ

ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມປອດໄພດີ ແຕ່ກໍຄິດຮອດຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ມີເວລາ ທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈຳກັດ ໃນການທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ນັກເຕະບານ 12

ຄົນ ແລະຄູຝຶກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກມາຈາກຖ້ຳ ທີ່ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງໄທ

ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ກຳກັບນຳການປະຕິບັດງານກູ້ໄພ ໂດຍກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງສະພາບ ອາກາດທີ່ພວມຊຸດໂຊມແລະອາກາດໝູນວຽນຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳທີ່ຫລຸດນ້ອຍລົງນັ້ນ.

ການປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ສຳຄັນທັງຢູ່ໃນແລະອ້ອມແອ້ມຖ້ຳຫຼວງນາງນອນໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍ

ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ເວລາອະດີດໜ່ວຍເນວີຊີລຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງກອງທັບ

ເຮືອໄທ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳ ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ກ່ຽວຟື້ນໂຕໄດ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າ

ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ​ສະໝານ ພູ​ນານໄດ້ອາສາສະໝັກໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຄັ້ງນີ້ແລະ

ເສຍຊີວິດເວລາ​ອອກ​ຊີ​ເຈນຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວໝົດ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ເອົາ​ຖັງ​ອອກ​ຊີເຈັນໄປຕັ້ງ

ລຽບໃສ່​ທາງ ທີ່​ອາດຈະໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນທາງອອກສຳລັບພວກນັກເຕະບານ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ

ແລະຄູຝຶກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຜູຸ້ບັນຊາການໜ່ວຍກ້າຕາຍເນວີຊີລຂອງໄທ ທ່ານອະພາກອນ ຢູ່ກອງແກ້ວກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ບັນຍາກາດພາຍໃນຖ້ຳ ແມ່ນທ້າທາຍ. ເວລາຈ່າເອກສະໝານ ນຳເອົາຖັງ

ອອກຊີເຈັນ ໄປວາງໄວ້ແລ້ວ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວກຳລັງມຸ່ງໜ້າ ກັບຄືນອອກມາ.”

ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ເປັນອຸບັດຕິ​ເຫດ​ອັນທໍາ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ

ກູ້​ໄພ​ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນມາ ໄດ້​ສອງ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ

​ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍ​ເອົາ​ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຄູຝຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ​ ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຖໍ້າ​ ທີ່​ນໍ້າ​ຍັງຖ້ວມ

​ແບບ​ດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ອັນຕລາຍ.

The soccer coach of the boys trapped in a water-filled cave in Thailand has written an apology to the children's parents.



"To all the parents, all the kids are still fine," wrote Ekkapol Chantawong."I promise to take the very best care of the kids.Thank you for all the moral support and I apologize to the parents,"said the handwritten note delivered to the outside world by divers.



The boys also sent letters, saying they are doing well, but missing their families.



There's a "limited amount of time" to get the 12 boys and their soccer coach out of a flooded cave in northern Thailand, according to authorities overseeing the rescue operation, citing worsening weather and a dwindling underground air supply.



The major operation inside and around Tham Luang Nang Non cave suffered its first death Friday when a former Thai navy SEAL passed out underwater and could not be revived. Authorities say Samarn Poonan had volunteered for the mission and died after running out of air while placing air tanks along the exit passage for the team members and their coach.



"The environment inside the cave is challenging. When Sergeant Major Samarn was done placing air tanks inside, he was heading back," said Thai Navy SEAL Commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew.



His death, the first accident since the rescue operation began almost two weeks ago, highlights the perils of the operation to get the team out from the flooded cave the same way.



A senior army commander, Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam, says the most pressing mission now is to provide an air line to reach the team. Oxygen levels are decreasing because of the numbers of workers inside the cave. The oxygen line is tied to a telephone line to provide a channel of communication for the children, who are being looked after by four SEALs, including a medic.



The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach went exploring in the cave after a soccer game June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days as the only way to reach them was by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents.



Authorities have been racing to pump out water before more storms in the coming days raise the levels again. At this time though, diving is the only possible method of escape, even though cave rescue experts warn it is extremely dangerous even for those with experience. Teams of rescuers also are exploring possible cracks or crevasses that might allow rescuers to break through and make a rescue.



The strategically placed air canisters allow divers to stay underwater for longer during what is about a five-hour trip to reach the stranded team.



The governor has said the 13 may not be extracted at the same time, depending on their condition. The boys are weak but for the most part physically healthy. They've practiced wearing diving masks and breathing, in preparation for the diving possibility.



Officials prefer to get the boys out as soon as possible because heavy rain is expected by Saturday.



They are hoping an upgraded draining effort can lower the water in an area where it is still at or near the ceiling. The idea is to get some headroom so the boys will not have to rely on scuba apparatus for a long stretch and can keep their heads above water.



Cave rescue experts have said it could be safest to simply supply the boys where they are, and wait for the flooding to subside. That could take months, however, given that Thailand's rainy season typically lasts through October. And without proper oxygen levels, staying put could also prove deadly.



Rescue operation



For rescuers, rain is one of two major risk factors, with the other being panic.



"It's pretty scary being in the dark," Alan Warild, captain of Australia's New South Wales Cave Rescue Squad, told VOA this week. "It's going to be muddy water. They won't be able to see anything. What will really be the hardest thing for the kids is just staying calm."



The cave system in Chiang Rai province, into which they disappeared, is well known for its depth and danger. To enter, the boys passed a sign warning people to stay out during the region's rainy season, which lasts from July to November. When the team entered the cave two weeks ago, the rainy season hadn't officially started.



But the rain had begun to fall. By the time they were found on Monday, the youngsters and their coach had been trapped 2 kilometers into the damp, pitch-black belly of the mountain for more than a week. The narrow passages between the ledge on which they were found and the daylight outside are now filled with the cold, murky water. Reportedly, none of the boys can swim.



Experts say professional divers could guide the boys out, one by one. But it would require complicated diving skills that the boys do not possess - and after nearly two weeks of very little food and water, the five-hour journey to fresh air and sunlight will be even more challenging. A moment of panic in a narrow, flooded passage could spell disaster.



'Scene's going to change'



If more rain begins to fall, Warild said, "then the whole scene's going to change. A lot more water, a lot more current washing people around. Fighting strong currents, you use up a lot of air and a lot of energy."



Family and friends expressed relief when the boys were found, but video of the gaunt, disheveled lost youngsters released this week has only partially reassured their loved ones. A medical assessment Thursday by medics attending the boys in the cave concluded that neither the boys nor their coach is strong enough yet to attempt an exit.



Warild suggested a compromise that would buy the rescuers some time: find a safe halfway point where the boys and rescue divers could take shelter if the cave refloods.



"There's no best option," Warild said.