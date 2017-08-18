ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີກັນ ຮ່ວມກັບ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວປະນາມ ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເມືອງ ຊາລັອສວິລ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີທາງການເມືອງຢ່າງ ໜັກໃນສັບປະດານີ້

ຫຼັງຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງທ່າທີຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ

ທີ່ເມືອງຊາລັອສວິລ, ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້, ຍ້ອນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ຈັດໃຫ້

ມີຂຶ້ນໂດຍກຸ່ມພວກຊາດນິຍົມຜິວຂາວ. ຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການກ່າວປະ

ນາມ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ລະດັບ

ຄວາມນິຍົມ ຂອງ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ອ່ອນແອລົງ. ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ

ວີໂອເອ Jim Malone ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ

ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນການຖຽງໂຕ້ຕອບກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຂອງທ່ານ ກັບບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ຕຶກ Trump

Tower ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງຖືກຕຳໜິ

ສຳລັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ເມືອງ ຊາລັອສວິລ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເບິ່ງການປະ ທ້ວງນັ້ນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ

ຫຼາຍ, ໃກ້ຊິດຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໄດ້ເບິ່ງມັນອີກ. ແລະ ເຈົ້າມີກຸ່ມໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຝ່າຍທີ່ບໍ່

ດີ ແລະ ເຈົ້າມີອີກກຸ່ມໜຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນຝ່າຍອື່ນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ. ແລະ ບໍ່ມີ

ໃຜຢາກເວົ້າເຖິງມັນ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າເຖິງມັນໃນຕອນນີ້.”

ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວປະນາມ ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ສະມາ

ຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຫຼາຍຄົນ ລວມທັງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າທ່ານ Paul Ryan, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້

ໂຕ້ຖຽງໃນ Twitter ວ່າ “ພວກຊາດນິຍົມຜິວຂາວແມ່ນພວກທີ່ເປັນຕາລັງກຽດ.. ມັນບໍ່

ສາມາດມີຄວາມຄຸມ​ເຄືອ​ທາງ​ສິນທຳ​ໄດ້.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ Cory Gardner ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຄຳປາໄສໃນກອງ

ປະຊຸມຕອບຄຳຖາມທີ່ລັດ Colorado.

ທ່ານ Cory Gardner ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ K-K-K, ພວກນາຊີໃໝ່ ແລະ ພວກນິຍົມຄົນຜິວ

ຂາວ ຄືທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າມາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້,​ໃຫ້ກັບເຂົ້າໄປໃນຖໍ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າຄືນສະ.”

ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານນາງ Ronna

Romney McDoniel ໄດ້ກ່າວປົກປ້ອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້

ກ່າວປະນາມກຸ່ມພວກຄຽດຊັງ ນິຍົມຂວາຈັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ Ronna Romney McDaniel ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຕ້ອງການຄະແນນ

ສຽງຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພວກເຈົ້າ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເວົ້າແນວນັ້ນ.”

ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມກຸ່ມຄຽດແຄ້ນ ແບ່ງແຍກ​ເຊື້ອຊາດ​

ຜິວພັນ ຫລັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກກົດດັນຢ່າງໜັກ ໃຫ້ທົບທວນຄຳຖະແຫຼງຂອງທ່ານກ່ອນ

ໜ້ານັ້ນ ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃສ່ “ຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ.”

ປະເດັນຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງນິໄສ ທີ່ມັກຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ນັ້ນຄື

ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງ Julie Pace.

ທ່ານນາງ Julie Pace ຫົວໜ້າອົງການຂ່າວ AP ປະຈຳນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້

ເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ນີ້ກໍແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 71 ປີຜູ້ ທີ່ເຊື່ອແຕ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ລາວເວົ້າ. ລາວບໍ່

ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຖືກຄວບຄຸມໄດ້ ແລະ ລາວກໍມັກມີອາລົມເສຍແທ້ໆເມື່ອລາວຖືກຄວບຄຸມ.

ດັ່ງນັ້ນຄຳຖາມໃນຕອນນີ້ກໍແມ່ນ, ລາວຈະກ້າວໄປຕໍ່ໜ້າໄດ້ແນວໃດ?”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມັກຈະຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການຕຳໜິວິຈານເປັນເລື່ອງສ່ວນຕົວ, ນັ້ນຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງນັກ

ວິເຄາະພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ Scot Faulkner.

ທ່ານ Scot Faulkner ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວມີຄຳເວົ້າແບບຊັກຊວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາມັນຊົນທຳ

ມະດາ, ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຖືກລືມ ແລະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ. ເຈົ້າຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາພຽງ

ໜ້ອຍດຽວ ແລະ ມັນກໍກັບຄືນໄປກ່ຽວພັນກັບລາວ.”

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ວິພາກວິຈານໃນເວລາທີ່ລະດັບຄວາມນິ ຍົມຊົມຊອບ

ຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 40 ເປີເຊັນໃນການສຳຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ

ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ Larry Sabato ຜ່ານທາງ Skype.

ທ່ານ Larry Sabato ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະ

ສັບສົນ ແລະ ເກືອບວ່າໝົດທຸກຄົນເຫັນມັນເປັນແນວນັ້ນ. ລາວມີຄະແນນຄວາມນິຍົມ

ຊົມຊອບທີ່ຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດ ຈາກບັນດາປະທານາທິບໍດີທຸກຄົນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການສຳຫຼວດ

ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນສຳ ລັບການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ 200 ວັນທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ.”

ການວິພາກວິຈານຕໍ່ຄຳປາໄສຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນ ດຽວກັນກັບພິທີ

ສົ່ງສະການຂອງນາງ Heather Heyer, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍ ຊີວິດໃນວັນເສົາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກລົດຄັນໜຶ່ງໄດ້ຂັບເຂົ້າຕຳພວກປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ໃນເມືອງ ຊາລັອສວິລ.

((INTRODUCTION))

[[President Donald Trump finds himself in a political firestorm this week after his shifting stance on who is responsible for Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, stemming from a protest organized by white nationalist groups.Trump's remarks on Tuesday blaming both sides for the violence have drawn condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans and come at a time when the president's poll rating continues to weaken.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.]]



((NARRATOR))

In his feisty exchange with reporters at Trump Tower, the president insisted that both sides were to blame for the violence in the Charlottesville protests.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"I watched those very closely, much more closely than you people watched it.And you had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent.And nobody wants to say that.But I will say it right now."



((NARRATOR))

Trump's comments were denounced by Democrats and by several Republicans including House Speaker Paul Ryan,who argued on Twitter that "white supremacy is repulsive ... there can be no moral ambiguity."



Republican Senator Cory Gardner spoke at a town hall in Colorado.



((SEN. CORY GARDNER, REPUBLICAN))

"The K-K-K, the neo-Nazis and the white supremacists, like I said earlier, go back to your cave."



((NARRATOR))

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel defended the president even as she denounced far right hate groups.



((RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE))

((Mandatory cg:ABC GOOD MORNING AMERICA))

"We do not want your vote.We do not support you.We will speak out against you.The president has said so, (and) the vice president."



((NARRATOR))

On Monday, Trump denounced racist hate groups after he came under tremendous pressure to revise an earlier statement on Saturday that condemned violence on "many sides."



The controversy demonstrates the president's combative nature, says Julie Pace.



((JULIE PACE, AP WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF))

"In the end, this is a 71-year old man who believes what he says.He is unable to be controlled and he really chafes at being controlled.So the question now is, how does he go forward?"



((NARRATOR))

Trump often takes criticism personally, says Republican analyst Scot Faulkner.



((SCOT FAULKNER, REPUBLICAN ANALYST))

"He has some rhetorical flourishes about the little man, the forgotten man' and the country in general.You scratch the surface a little bit and it goes back to (being) about him."



((NARRATOR))

The president finds himself under fire at a time when his approval rating has dropped below 40 percent in many polls, says analyst Larry Sabato via Skype.



((LARRY SABATO, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA))

((Mandatory cg:Skype))

"It is chaotic and confused and just about everybody sees it that way.He has the lowest approval ratings of any president since polling has been taken for the first 200 days of a presidency."



((NARRATOR))

The firestorm over the president's remarks came on the same day as funeral services for Heather Heyer, who died Saturday after a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protestors in Charlottesville.