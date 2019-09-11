ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ທ່ານແດນ ບິສຊອຟ ໄດ້ຊະນະບ່ອນນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳດ້ວຍ
ຄະແນນສຽງວຸດວິດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດ ທີ່ມີການຈັບຕາເບິ່ງຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດໂດຍບັນ
ດາພັກສຳຄັນໆຂອງປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງອາດເປັນສັນຍານກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ
ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.
ທ່ານບິສຊອຟໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະຜູ້ສະໝັກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານແດນ ແມັກຄຣີດດີ ຢ່າງ
ມິ່ນໆ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງ 51 ຕໍ່ 49 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຮ່ອງຮອຍທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກໍຄືທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ແລະຮອງປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີໄມຄ໌ ແພັນສ໌ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ
ເພື່ອໂຮມຊຸມນຸມພວກທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະແກ່ໜູນທ່ານບິສຊອຟ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ສະໝັກ
ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນຄ່ຳຄືນທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບພັກຣິພັບບລິກັນ. ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີ
ຕໍ່ທຸກໆຄົນ.”
ທ່ານແມັກ ຄຣີດດີ ແມ່ນເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ
2018 ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ກັບຜູ້ສະໝັກ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ທ່ານມາກ
ແຮຣິສ. ແຕ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກປະກາດໃຫ້ເປັນໂມຄະແລະການເລືອກ
ຕັ້ງພິເສດໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າມີ ການສໍ້ໂກງ
ຄະແນນສຽງ ຂອງພວກທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ
ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານແຮຣິສ.
ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປີ
2018 ແລະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳຄືນ. ສະພາຕ່ຳທັງໝົດ ແລະປະມານນຶ່ງ
ສ່ວນສາມຂອງສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ຈະມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ເວລາສະຫະລັດຈະ
ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 2020 ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
Republican Dan Bishop has won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after a narrow victory in a special election that was watched closely by the country's major parties for potential signals ahead of next year's national elections.
Bishop defeated Democratic candidate Dan McCready by a margin of 51 percent to 49 percent.
In a sign of the importance of the election, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both visited North Carolina on the eve of the election to rally support for Bishop.
Trump celebrated the victory Tuesday, along with a Republican win in another special election in North Carolina.
"BIG NIGHT FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY," he said. "CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL!"
McCready was the Democratic candidate during the 2018 election when he went up against then-Republican candidate Mark Harris. But the results of that vote were thrown out and a special election ordered after state officials ruled there was an absentee-ballot fraud scheme that benefited Harris.
Democrats made big gains in the 2018 election cycle and retook control of the House of Representatives. The entire House and about one-third of the U.S. Senate will be up for election when the nation also votes for president in 2020.