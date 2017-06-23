ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ລັດຈໍເຈຍ

ທ່ານນາງ Karen Handel ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງສະມາຊິກສະພາຮອບພິເສດ ຢູ່ລັດ Georgia ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນ

ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະການເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນ

ການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ ກ່ຽວກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Richard

Green ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ

ມາສະ

ເໜີທ່ານ.

ການໄດ້ຊະນະຂອງທ່ານນາງ Karen Handel ຕໍ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ທ່ານ

Jon Ossoff ອາຍຸ 30 ປີ, ໄດ້ມ້ວນທ້າຍການແຂ່ງຂັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່

ແພງທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ສະຫະລັດ, ຄືມີການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍປະມານ 50 ລ້ານໂດລາຈາກ

ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍ ແລະພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ Handel ໄດ້ຂອບໃຈທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນອື່ນໆ

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ສະຫຼອງໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ແລ້ວກໍໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການຍິງ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ Steve Scalise ໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອ

ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມໂມໂຫໃນການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງ Karen Handel ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງອູ້ມຊູປະເທດນີ້ ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາ

ຈຶ່ງສາມາດຫາທາງທີ່ສຸພາບກວ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂໃນຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ຍ້ອນວ່າ ໃນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ນີ້ ມັນບໍ່ຄວນມີໃຜທີ່ຕ້ອງຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຊີວິດ

ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເຊື່ອທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ທ່າທີຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດໄດ້ຈັດໃຫ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ Tom

Price ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ເລືອກໃຫ້

ໄປດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ການບໍລິການມະນຸດ. ພັກຣີພັບ

ບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມເຂດນະຄອນ ແອັດແລນຕ້າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ອະດີດ ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ

ທ່ານ Newt Gingrich ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປີ 1979. ແຕ່ພັກ

ເດໂມແຄຣັດເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຄວ້າເອົາໄຊຊະນະໄດ້, ຍ້ອນຄວາມນິຍົມທີ່

ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ແລະການທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຊະນະທ່ານນາງ Hillary

Clinton ດ້ວຍຄະແນນພຽງ 1 ເປີເຊັນໃນນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ Todd Rehn ນັກຍຸດທະສາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບທ່ານ

Jon Ossoff ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຊະນະນັ້ນແມ່ນຕ້ອງໃຫ້ເຂດທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ປະຕິບັດຕົນຕ່າງຈາກທີ່ເປັນ

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເຂດຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ນິຍົມພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະ

ໜັບສະໜູນແບບເຄິ່ງຕໍ່ເຄິ່ງ ຫຼື 50/50."

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ Ossoff ໄດ້ຊະນະການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດຮອບທຳອິດ ຢ້ອນຄືນໄປເມື່ອເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະ

ແນນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ 50 ເປີເຊັນເພື່ອຫຼີກ ລ່ຽງການແຂ່ງຂັນຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດ. ການໂຄສະນາຫາ

ສຽງຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ດຶງດູດກຸ່ມຂອງອາສາສະໝັກທີ່ມີແຮງກະຕຸ້ນ ແລະ ຫາເງິນທຶນໄດ້

ຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາຈາກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ Jon Ossoff ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ຄວາມກ້າຫານ ແລະຄວາມເມດຕາກະ

ລຸນາ ແລະ ຄວາມນອບນ້ອມມີຄວາມສາມາດແນວໃດ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສ້າງພັນທະມິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້

ເຫັນທຸກໆຢ່າງດ້ວຍຕາຕໍ່ຕາ, ແຕ່ແທນທີ່ຈະແບ່ງແຍກກັນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຄົ້ນພົບຜົນປະ

ໂຫຍດຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ,ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນວິທີດຽວສຳລັບປະເທດນີ້ ທີ່ຈະ

ກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບຊະນະດ້ວຍ 6 ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງຂອງ

ທ່ານນາງ Handel ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງ Twitter ຫຼັງຈາກຜົນການນັບຄະແນນໄດ້

ປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການແລ້ວ. ພັກ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຊະນະການແຂ່ງຂັນ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດ 4 ຄັ້ງໃນປີນີ້, ລວມທັງການແຂ່ງຂັນຄັ້ງທີສອງທີ່ສູສີກັນໃນລັດ South Carolina ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັກສາການຄວບຄຸມບ່ອນນັ່ງ

ສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ 45 ບ່ອນ, ແຕ່ຕົວເລກດັ່ງກ່າວອາດມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຖ້າບັນຫາ

ທີ່ກຳລັງເຕີບໂຕຂຶ້ນ ຂອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ຍັງແກ່ຍາວໄປຈົນຮອດການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງ

ສະໄໝໃນປີໜ້າ.

((INTRO))[[ Republican Karen Handel emerged victorious in a special congressional election in the southern U.S. state of Georgia Tuesday that was seen by many political analysts as a referendum on President Donald Trump.Richard Green reports from Washington. ]]

((NARRATOR))

Karen Handel's victory over her Democratic opponent, 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, capped the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history, with about $50 million in spending by both campaigns and its allies.

Handel thanked Trump and other Republican leaders in her victory speech, then touched on last week's shooting of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise to offer a plea for less anger in the nation's politics.

(( Representative-elect Karen Handel ))

"We need to also lift up this nation so we can find a more civil way to deal with our disagreements. Because in these United States of America no one should ever feel their life threatened over their political beliefs and position."

((NARRATOR))

The special election was prompted by the resignation in February of Tom Price after he was picked by President Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

Republicans have controlled the Atlanta-area district since former House speaker Newt Gingrich first won it in 1979.But Democrats believed they could pull off an upset, in light of Trump's fast-declining popularity, and the fact that he beat Hillary Clinton by just one percentage point in the district in last November's presidential election.



((TODD REHM, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST))

"For Jon Ossoff to win is for a district to behave unlike what it is at its core of being. This is a Republican districtnot a 50/50 district."

(( NARRATOR ))

Democrats received an added boost after Ossoff won the special election back in April, but fell short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff. His campaign attracted an energized group of volunteers and raised millions of dollars from Democrats across the country.

(( Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff))

"We showed them what courage, and kindnessand humility are capable of. We showed them that we can still build coalitions of people who may not see eye-to-eye on everything, but rather than demonizing each other, we find common ground to move forward, and that's the only way this country will move forward."

((NARRATOR))

President Trump celebrated Handel's six-point win in a tweet after the results became official.

Republicans have now won four special election races this year, including a second close race Tuesday in South Carolina. They maintain a dominating 45-seat majority in the House, but that number could be at risk if the president's growing controversies continue into next year's midterm elections.