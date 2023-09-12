ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ມີຄວາມເຫັນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ້ຽງການໂຕ້ວາທີ

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້, ແລະ ຜູ້ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີຄັ້ງທີສອງຂອງພັກ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ກັນຍາ ຢູ່ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.

ຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນ​ບັດ ໃນ​ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ແຕກ ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າຍຸດທະສາດຂອງທ່ານ ຈະຊ່ວຍ ຫຼື ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງ​ພັກ ເພື່ອຍາດ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຈາກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີໜ້າ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ນາງມາຣີລີນ ໂມຊິສ (Marilyn Moses), ນາງພະຍາບານ ແລະລະບຸຕົນເອງວ່າເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຈາກເມືອງໄຊອັນສວິລ (Zionsville) ລັດອິນດຽນນາກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີບັນຫາກັບທ່ານທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ, ເມື່ອເຈົ້າຫາກ ໄປໄກແລ້ວ ໃນການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ, ແລ້ວເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງມາໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີເພື່ອຫຍັງ? ຂ້ອຍໝາຍເຖິງ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ແລະກໍບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເວັ້າຫຍັງ ກ່ຽວກັບອັນນັ້ນ.”

ເປັນປະຫວັດສາດ, ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ສໍາລັບຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ. ອີງຕາມສູນກາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ແຫ່ງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍ, ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ, ແມ່ນແຕ່ຜູ້ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນກໍຕາມ.

ນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທາງອາຍາຫຼາຍຄະດີທີ່ທ່ານກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ “​ຍິ່ງ​ໄປ​ກວ່ານັ້ນ ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ກໍຮູ້, ທ່ານທຣໍາ ມີຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດ ຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້.”

Donald Trump skipped the first Republican debate in Wisconsin last month, and the GOP frontrunner has indicated he will not join his party’s second debate in California September 27.

Republican primary voters are split over whether this strategy will help or hurt the former president in his quest to win the GOP’s nomination to unseat Joe Biden in next year’s presidential election.

“I have zero issue with him not debating,” said Marilyn Moses, a registered nurse and self-identified Trump supporter from Zionsville, Indiana. “When you’re that far ahead in the polls, why should he even have to? I mean, Biden isn’t debating on the Democratic side, and no one’s saying a word about that.”

Historically, expectations are different for sitting presidents. According to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, no sitting president has participated in a primary debate, even those who faced significant primary challenges.

“Plus, as I’m sure you’re aware, Trump’s got a lot going on right now,” she told VOA, referencing the multiple criminal indictments he is facing.