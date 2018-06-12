ຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແບ່ງແຍກ ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຕົກໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ປະນາມ ທ່ານທຣູໂດ

ບັນດາ​ສະມາ​ຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິ​ກັນ ໄດ້ມີ​ປະຕິກິລິຍາ​ແບບປະສົມຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ ພັນທະ

ມິດທີ່ໃກ້ສິດທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍຣ ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ ​ບັນດາ​

ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍສູງ​ສຸດ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ ​ແລະ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ຕໍ່ນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ການາດາ ທ່ານ

ຈັສຕິນ ທຣູ​ໂດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ G-7 ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ເກ​ເບັກ.

ສະມາຊິກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ແຈັຟ ຟ​ເລກ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ອາຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຕິຕຽນ​ປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ເປັນ​ປະຈຳ ທີ່ໄດ້​ອ້າ​ງ​ເຖິງຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ​ຈາກ ລັດຖະບານ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມ​

ຂຽນ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີວ່າ “ບັນດາ​ເພື່ອນ​ມິດ​ ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ນີ້​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເປັນ.

ມັນບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ໃນການກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ​ສູງ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ​ອີກ​

ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງຈາກ​ລັດ​ອາລາບາມາ ທ່ານ​ຮິດ​ເຈິ​ຣສ໌ ​ແຊລບີ ຜ່ອນຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງ ຂອງ​ການ​

ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ ​ແລະ​ ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ໃດໆ​ຈາກສາ​ເຫ​ດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ​ແຊ​ລ​ບີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າແນ່ໃຈ​ວ່າມັນ​ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂບໍ່​ທາງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ທາງ​

ນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ແນ່​ໃຈວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂມັນໄດ້ຢຸ່​ໃນ​ທ້າຍຂອງ​ມື້ ​ເພາະວ່າ​ພວກ

​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ. ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຕ້ອງການ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຕ້ອງການ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ,​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ."

ຄວາມ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້ຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ທຣູ​ໂດ

​ໄດ້​ກ່າວຢໍ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຕໍ່ ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາສີ​ອາ​ລູມີ​ນຽມ

​ແລະເຫ​ລັກ​ກ້າ ກັບ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ​ແລະ ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະການຕອບ​

ໂຕ້ ກັບ​ຜະລິດ​ຕະພັນຂອງ ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ. ທ່ານ​ທຣູ​ໂດ​ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາສີ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ

ລັດ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ຖືກຕ້ອງ ​ແລະ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້” ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ “ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມໃຫ້ຖືກຂົ່ມ

ເຫັງໄປມາ” ຜູ້ນຳ ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ ທຣໍາ ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້

​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ເຫດການ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວ​ໂມ​ງຕໍ່​ມາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທຣູ​ໂດ

“​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ສື່​ສັດ ​ແລະ​ອ່ອນແອ” ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການອ​ອກຖະ​

ແຫຼ​ງການ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ຕອນ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮ​ມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ G-7. ທີ່​ປຶ​ກສາ​ດ້ານເສດ

ຖະກິດ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ທ່ານ ​ແລຣຣີ ຄັດ​ໂລ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ທຣູ​ໂດ​ວ່າ “ຫັກຫຼັງ” ​ແລະ​

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ “​ເອົາ​ມີດ​ແລງ​ຫຼັງພວກ​ເຮົາ” ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໂຕ້ຖຽງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອ​ງ.” ໃນການ

ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບຟ້ອກສ໌ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາດ​ທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຜູ້ຊີ້ນຳດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າທຳນຽບຂາວ

ທ່ານ​ນາວາຣ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າມັນມີ​ “ບ່ອນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຢຸ່ນາຮົກ” ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ທຣູ​ໂດ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​

ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ “​ການ​ທູດ​ທີ່​ມີເຈຕະນາບໍ່ດີ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຕົ​ກໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ເຫດການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.



Republican lawmakers had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump and top White House aides lashing out at America's closest allies, and in particular, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after last week's G-7 summit in Quebec.



Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a frequent Trump critic, referenced the vitriol emanating from the administration in a tweet: "Fellow Republicans, this is not who we are. This cannot be our party."



Speaking with VOA on Monday, another Republican senator, Alabama's Richard Shelby, downplayed the seriousness of the spat and any impact stemming from it.



"I'm sure it'll be fixed one way or the other," Shelby said. "I'm sure we'll work it out at the end of the day because we need each other. Europe needs us, we need Europe. Canada needs us, we need them."



Strong language spewed forth on Sunday after Trudeau restated his opposition to U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel and promised retaliatory measures against American products. Trudeau called new U.S. tariffs "illegitimate and unacceptable" and said Canadians "will not be pushed around." The Canadian leader did not attack Trump personally and expressed regret over the turn of events.



Hours later, Trump tweeted that Trudeau was "dishonest and weak" and refused to endorse the communiqué issued at the end of the G-7 gathering. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow accused Trudeau of "betrayal" and said he "stabbed us in the back" with a "sophomoric political stunt." Speaking on Fox News Sunday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said there is a "special place in hell" for Trudeau and accused him of "bad-faith diplomacy."



Democratic lawmakers expressed shock over the outburst.



"I'm very upset that the president would approach this in such a way to cause extreme tension between the [G-7] parties and to start flinging insults at some of our closest allies," New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall told VOA. "I don't think this portends well for the future."



Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California tweeted, "To my Republican colleagues: How long will you remain silent as President Trump lays ruin to our alliances and tears apart the very fabric of our democracy? Patriots do not stand mute when our country is in jeopardy, no matter what party occupies the White House."



While not defending Trump's choice of words in his tweets, some Republican lawmakers said the president is justified in pointing out trade imbalances with allies who have long benefited from U.S. military spending.



"I personally believe that the U.S. has borne more than its fair share of most international obligations," Shelby said.



"I STRONGLY support trans-Atlantic alliance & wish @POTUS would have dealt with #China before turning to trade with allies. That said, some seem to forget that his first obligation is to the American people not to the alliance," Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.



Democrats stressed that America's alliances have been beneficial for all parties, including the United States.



"Since World War II, we've had a number of allies around the world, and they are especially represented at the G-7," Udall said. "It's very important, the progress we have made with the G-7… collectively working on our defense, improving the lot of all of our citizens, better trade agreements."

