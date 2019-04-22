ຄາດ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ໄມຄ໌ ພ​ອມ​ພຽວ ​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້

ວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ຍົກເລີກການຍົກເວັ້ນການລົງໂທດການ​ສົ່ງນ້ຳ​ມັນອອກ

ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ​ແກ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​

ຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ລະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ປີ 2015 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກການລົງໂທດໃຫ້ແກ່ອີ​ຣ່ານ

ໃນ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນກົັບ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດດ້ານ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເຕ​ຮາ​ຣ່ານ ໃຫ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​

ຖະ​ບານສະຫະລັດ​ເອີ້ນວ່າ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ “ຊົ່ວຮ້​າຍຂອງ​ຣ່ານ​ວ່າ” ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​

ສະ​ໜູນຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຊີ​ເຣຍ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຊາ​ຣ ອາ​ລ-ອາ​ຊາດ ແລະພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຮູ​ທີນຳ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ນຳໃຊ້​ ​ຂໍ້​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ ແປດຂໍ້ ເວ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ນຳການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຄືນ​ມາໃຊ້ ໃນ​ເດືອນ

​ພະ​ຈິກ ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊື້ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ​ນໍ້າ​ມັນ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຈີນ

ອິນ​ເດຍ ຍິ່​ປຸ່ນ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ເທີ​ກີ ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ແລະ​ກ​ຣິກ.

ນັນ​ແຕ່​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກນຳຄືນມາໃຊ້​ໃໝ່ ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ກ​ຣິກ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​

ການ​ນຳເຂົ້າ ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ ​ກ່ອນໜ້າ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດນັ້ນ ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ອື່ນໆ ຈະຕ້ອງ

​ໄດ້ຢຸດ​ຊື້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ເວ​ລາ​ການຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ໝົດ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ລົງໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຈະ​ມາ​

ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ຫຼື ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເວ​ລາ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ລົງຂອງການຊື້​ຂອງ

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່ອ​ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ບັງຄັບໃຊ້.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍກັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ນາມຄື ອັງ​ກິດ ຈີນ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ກໍໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຍັງ​ຈະດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງນັ້ນຢູ່.

ອົງ​ການ​ປະ​ລະມະ​ນູ​ສາ​ກົນ ຫຼື IAEA ມີ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສັງ​ເກດຕິດຕາມ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຂອງ​ອີີີ​

ຣ່ານ​ກັບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ບ່ອນ​ປັ່ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​

ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ສະ​ສົມ​ທາດ​ຢູ​ເຣ​ນຽມ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່ IAES ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce Monday the Trump administration is ending sanctions waivers for those importing Iranian oil.

President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran last year after he abandoned the 2015 international agreement that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for it limiting its nuclear activity.

The sanctions are meant to pressure Tehran to change what the administration calls Iran's "malign activities," including its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The United States issued eight waivers when it brought back the sanctions in November, temporarily exempting most of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil. Those included China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece.

Since the sanctions were reintroduced, Italy, Greece and Taiwan have halted their Iranian oil imports.

It was not clear ahead of the announcement if the other countries would be required to end Iranian imports when the waivers expire May 2, or if they will be given more time to wind down their purchases before penalties take effect.

While the United States has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran and the other signatories -- Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany -- have said they remain committed to carrying out the agreement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is in charge of monitoring Iran's compliance with terms such as limiting the number of centrifuges in operation at its nuclear facilities and abiding by caps on its stock of enriched uranium, and in multiple reports the IAEA says Iran is abiding by the deal.