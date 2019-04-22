ຄາດວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ຈະປະກາດໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້
ວ່າລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ຈະຍົກເລີກການຍົກເວັ້ນການລົງໂທດການສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນອອກ
ຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ການລົງໂທດຄືນໃໝ່ ແກ່ອີຣ່ານປີກາຍນີ້ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ປະລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສາກົນປີ 2015 ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນເທົາທຸກການລົງໂທດໃຫ້ແກ່ອີຣ່ານ
ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນກົັບຂໍ້ຈຳກັດດ້ານກິດຈະການນິວເຄລຍ.
ການລົງໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ເພື່ອກົດດັນເຕຮາຣ່ານ ໃຫ້ປ່ຽນແປງອັນທີ່ລັດ
ຖະບານສະຫະລັດເອີ້ນວ່າກິດຈະການ “ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍຂອງຣ່ານວ່າ” ຮວມທັງການສະໜັບ
ສະໜູນຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຊີເຣຍ ທ່ານບາຊາຣ ອາລ-ອາຊາດ ແລະພວກກະບົດຮູທີນຳ.
ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ ຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນ ແປດຂໍ້ ເວລາໄດ້ນຳການລົງໂທດຄືນມາໃຊ້ ໃນເດືອນ
ພະຈິກ ຍົກເວັ້ນຊົ່ວຄາວພວກຜູ້ຊື້ລາຍໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ນໍ້າມັນຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງຈີນ
ອິນເດຍ ຍິ່ປຸ່ນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເທີກີ ອີຕາລີ ແລະກຣິກ.
ນັນແຕ່ການລົງໂທດໄດ້ຖືກນຳຄືນມາໃຊ້ໃໝ່ ອີຕາລີ ກຣິກ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ໂຈະ
ການນຳເຂົ້າ ນ້ຳມັນຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວ ກ່ອນໜ້າການປະກາດນັ້ນ ວ່າບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຈະຕ້ອງ
ໄດ້ຢຸດຊື້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ເວລາການຍົກເວັ້ນໝົດກຳນົດລົງໃນວັນທີ 2 ພຶດສະພາຈະມາ
ເຖິງນີ້ ຫຼື ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໃຫ້ເວລາເພີ້ມອີກເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນລົງຂອງການຊື້ຂອງ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່ອນການລົງໂທດຈະເປັນຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍກັບອີຣ່ານ ອີຣ່ານ ແລະ
ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງນາມຄື ອັງກິດ ຈີນ ຝຣັ່ງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະເຢຍຣະມັນ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຍັງຈະດຳເນີນຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະນຳປະຕິບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນຢູ່.
ອົງການປະລະມະນູສາກົນ ຫຼື IAEA ມີໜ້າທີ່ສັງເກດຕິດຕາມການປະຕິບັດຂອງອີີີ
ຣ່ານກັບກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຈຳກັດຈຳນວນຂອງບ່ອນປັ່ນໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່
ສະຖານທີ່ນິວເຄລຍ ແລະປະຕິບັດຕາມກຳນົດການສະສົມທາດຢູເຣນຽມ ແລະຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຕ່າງໆທີ່ IAES ກ່າວວ່າ ອີຣ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce Monday the Trump administration is ending sanctions waivers for those importing Iranian oil.
President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran last year after he abandoned the 2015 international agreement that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for it limiting its nuclear activity.
The sanctions are meant to pressure Tehran to change what the administration calls Iran's "malign activities," including its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The United States issued eight waivers when it brought back the sanctions in November, temporarily exempting most of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil. Those included China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece.
Since the sanctions were reintroduced, Italy, Greece and Taiwan have halted their Iranian oil imports.
It was not clear ahead of the announcement if the other countries would be required to end Iranian imports when the waivers expire May 2, or if they will be given more time to wind down their purchases before penalties take effect.
While the United States has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran and the other signatories -- Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany -- have said they remain committed to carrying out the agreement.
The International Atomic Energy Agency is in charge of monitoring Iran's compliance with terms such as limiting the number of centrifuges in operation at its nuclear facilities and abiding by caps on its stock of enriched uranium, and in multiple reports the IAEA says Iran is abiding by the deal.
