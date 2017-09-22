ການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ຈາກລັດ ຣາໄຄນ໌ ຂອງ ມຽນມາ ປະສົບ ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

ພວກຊົນກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກ

ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງ ມຽນມາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຫຼັກຖານເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງ

ການກວາດລ້າງຊົນເຜົ່າ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ທາງການມຽນມາ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ. ແຕ່

ດ້ວຍການການເຂົ້າຫາທີ່ຈຳກັດ ແລະລາຍງານທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງອອກມາຈາກຂົງເຂດດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ສື່ມວນຊົນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຂົນຂວາຍ ພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຖືກ ຕ້ອງ

ກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການທີ່ກຳລັງທະວີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Steve

Sandford ມີລາຍງານຈາກລັດ ຣາໄຄນ໌ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງ ມຽນມາ, ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການກ່າວປະນາມຈາກທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ເພີ່ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ມີການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ການກວາດລ້າງຊົນເຜົ່າໂດຍກອງທັບມຽນມາແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ຖິ້ມ

ໂທດໃສ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍມຸສລິມ ໃນ ການທຳລາຍ ແລະ ການອົບພະຍົບຂອງປະຊາ

ຊົນ.

ໃນການກະທຳທີ່ສະແດງເຖິງຄວາມໂປ່ງສສນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ອະນຸ ຍາດໃຫ້ພວກ

ນັກຂ່າວກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ເຂົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຊາວບ້ານ Hindu ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກ

ໂຈມຕີໂດຍພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍມຸສລິມ.

ແຕ່ການກວດກາໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍສອງຄົນຍັງໄດ້ຖ່າຍ ຮູບ​ເປັນ​ອັນທີ່

ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເບັງກາລີ” ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ.

ສຳລັບບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ກຳລັງສືບສວນສອບສວນວິກິດການດັ່ງ

ກ່າວເຊັ່ນທ່ານ Phil Robertson ນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມເຊື່ອຖື

ຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານ Phil Robertson ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການພະແນກເອເຊຍຂອງກຸ່ມ ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິ

ມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນແງ່ມຸມນຶ່ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ນຳເອົາຮູບ

ແປກປອມພວກນີ້ອອກມາ ຫຼື ການບັນ ຍາຍປອມພວກນີ້ ແລະແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໂຈມຕີ

ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດຄືພວກເຮົາ ເຊັ່ນເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ສືບສວນ

ສອບສວນ. ເປັນພວກເຈົ້າ ຄືບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຍຸດຕິທຳແດ່? ພວກເຮົາວ່າບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ,

ເອົາມາໂລດ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຂົງເຂດພວກນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າກຳ

ລັງເວົ້ານີ້. ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໄປເທາະ. ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄປບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກໄປ ແລະ

ເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກຊອກຫາຄວາມຈິງ.”

ມຽນມາ ເຄີຍປົກຄອງປະເທດດ້ວຍລັດຖະບານທະຫານຜະເດັດການເປັນເວລາດົນ

ກວ່າ 50 ປີ ກ່ອນການປະຕິຮູບໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນແມ່ນລຶ້ງເຄີຍ

ກັບການປິດຂ່າວ.

ແຕ່ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ມີເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນເຫັນວ່າ​ເປັນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ທີ່ມີ

ພື້ນຖານມາຈາກສາສະໜານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ

ໃນປະເທດທີ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຖືສາສະໜາພຸດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ Nyein Nyein ນັກຂ່າວ ມຽນມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເອົາສຽງ

ຕ່າງໆຈາກຊຸມຊົນມຸສລິມ, ເຈົ້າກໍຈະຖືກພິຈາລະນາແຕກຕ່າງໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

Arakan ແລະ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ຖ້າເຈົ້າຢາກສຳພາດຄົນໃນລັດ

ຣາໄຄນ໌, ບາງຄົນຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງຈາກຈິດໃຈຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກເຝົ້າຕິດຕາມ ໂດຍເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍຕຳ ຫຼວດ ຫຼື ນັກ

ສືບສອດແນມ ແລະ ແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ກ້າເວົ້າຫຍັງ.”

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ, ອະດີດລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້​ໃຫ້ລັດທິຊາດນິ

ຍົມເປັນກຳລັງຂັບດັນເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງ ພວກຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່

ສູ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບສິດເປັນເຂດເຄິ່ງປົກຄອງ ຕົນເອງ.

ໃນລັດ ຣາໄຄນ໌, ມັນແມ່ນທັດສະນະຄະຕິທີ່ຖືກ​ເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍຄູບາຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມນັບຖື

ຢ່າງສູງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ພະ​ອາຈານໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ເມືອງ Maungdaw ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນຝີມືຂອງພວກເບັງກາລີ,

ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເບັງກາລີ. ມັນແມ່ນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈຳນວນຜູ້ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ທັງຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດມຽນມາ ແລະ

ບັງກລາແດັສ ນັ້ນ, ຫຼາຍຄົນຍັງສົງໄສວ່າ ຄວາມຈິງຈະຖືກເປີດເຜີຍຫຼືບໍ່.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

More than 300,000 ethnic Rohingya have been driven out of western Myanmar as evidence mounts of ethnic cleansing, a charge Myanmar has denied. But with limited access and false reports emerging from the area, the press is struggling to get an accurate account of the growing crisis. Steve Sandford reports from Rahkine state in western Myanmar.





As global condemnation intensifies with accusations of ethnic cleansing by the Myanmar army, authoritiescontinueto blame Muslim terrorists for the destruction and displacement.



In an act of transparency, the government granted access to a group of journalists to visit Hindu villagers who claim they were attacked by Muslim terrorists.





But a check revealed that two of the victims had also posed as so-called "Bengali terrorists" in photos distributed on social media.



For human rights activistsinvestigating the crisis, like Phil Robertson, it has damaged the government's credibility.



(PHIL ROBERTSON, Deputy Asia Director, Human Rights Watch)

"On one hand they bring out these fake photos or these fake narratives and then they attack the human rights groups like us saying why don't you guys investigate. Why aren't you even handed? We're like fine, bring it on. we want to go to those areas we want to see what you're saying. Let us in . Let us go where we want to go and do what we want to find the truth."





Myanmar had been ruled by a military dictatorship for more than 50 years before reforms began and the local press is accustomed to media censorship.



But the added tension of what many see as a religious based conflict makes information gathering even more difficult in a Buddhist-dominated country.



(NYEIN NYEIN, Burmese reporter (in English))

"If you are trying to get voices from the Muslim community, you are seen differently by the Arakanese extremists and you could be threatened and also if you want to interview Rakhines, some people want to say what happened true from their heart but they are being watched by their neighbors, by the police or spies and then they dare not to say anything."





For decades, the former junta has pushed nationalism as a driving force to oppose the ethnic minorities fighting for semi-autonomy.



In Rakhine state - it's a viewpoint shared by many in the monk hood who are held in high regard by the public.





(SENIOR MONK (on the street in Maungdaw in English))

"It is an operation of Bengalis. Bengali terrorism. It is terrorism."





As the number of displaced people rise - both in Myanmar and Bangladesh - many are wondering if the truth will ever get out.





(Steve Sandford reporting for VOA from Maungdaw, Myanmar)