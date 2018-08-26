ເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄວາມແຮງຂະໜາດ 6 ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຂອງປະເທດ

ອີຣ່ານ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ແຂວງ ເຄີມັນຊາ (Kermanshah) ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ

ຂອງວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.

ຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງການສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ໃນເມືອງທີ່ເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ເຊິ່ງ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ

ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ກັບປະເທດ ອີຣັກ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີ ຄວາມເລິກປະມານ 10

ກິໂລແມັດ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນລາຍງານວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວສາມາດຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ແບກແດັດ,

ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ອີຣັກ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະ ມານ 300 ກິໂລແມັດ ຈາກເຂດຊາຍ

ແດນຕິດກັບ ອີຣ່ານ.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has hit western Iran, killing at least one person and injuring dozens more.

The earthquake hit Kermanshah province early Sunday.

The epicenter of the quake struck cities near Iran's border with Iraq at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

Media reports say the earthquake was felt in Baghdad, Iraq's capital which is more than 300 kilometers from the Iranian border.