ໃນບົດລາຍງານດ້ານເສລີພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາປີ 2021 ນັ້ນ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ສປປ ລາວ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັບຖືສາສະໜາພຸດ ຍັງມີການຈໍາກັດເສລີພາບໃນການນັບຖືສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ເຖິງແມ່ນ ວ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີຂັ້ນສູນກາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ທໍາການຝຶກອົບຮົມເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ໃນແຂວງຕ່າງໆ ໃນເລື້ອງປະຕິບັດລະບຽບ ແລະກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສາສະໜາກໍຕາມ. ລາຍ​ງານນີ້ແບ່ງ​ອອກ​ເປັນສອງ​ພາກ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາລາຍລະອຽດໃນພາກ ທີ 1 ຂອງ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນລາວ ແມ່ນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພົນລະເມືອງມີ "ສິດ ແລະເສລີພາບ ໃນການເຊື່ອຖື ຫຼືບໍ່ເຊື່ອຖືສາສະໜາ." ລັດຖະບານຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ ຢູ່ລາວມີ 4 ສາສະໜາຄື: ສາສະໜາພຸດ, ສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ, ອິສລາມ ແລະສາດສະໜາບາຮາຍ. ດຳລັດເລກທີ 315 ທີ່ວາງອອກໃນປີ 2016 ອະທິ ບາຍກ່ຽວກັບກົດລະບຽບໃນການປະຕິບັດທາງສາດສະໜາໃຫ້ຈະແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກຳນົດວ່າລັດຖະບານເປັນຜູ້ມີສິດຕັດສິນສຸດທ້າຍວ່າ ກິດຈະກຳທາງສາສະ ໜາໃດສາມາດອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດໄດ້. ລາຍງານປະຈໍາປີ 2021 ຂອງກະ ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດກໍພົບວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາທາງສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ຢູ່ໃນລາວບອກວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ແລະໃນບາງຕົວເມືອງ ນ້ອຍສ່ວນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈກ່ຽວກັບລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ ແລະ ກົດ ໝາຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັນນັ້ນ ດີສົມຄວນ. ແຕ່ວ່າຍັງກໍມີລາຍງານວ່າມີ ການຈັບກຸມ ພວກນັບຖືສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນພວກນັບຖືສາ​ສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມໂບດຄຣິສຕະຈັກຂ່າວປະເສີດ ຫຼື Lao Evangelical Church (LEC) ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອງຫລີກນັ້ນຢູ່.

ຍັງບໍ່​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ສາສະ​ໜາໃໝ່​ກຸ່​ມໃດ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈົດ​ທະ​ບຽນ​ກັບກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ຫລື MOHA ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້. ສ່ວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມານັ້ນ ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາທາງສາສະໜາສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເວົ້າວ່າດໍາລັດ ເລກທີ 315 ມີຂໍ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງກໍເອົາມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອຈໍາກັດການເດີນທາງໃນຈຸດປະສົງທາງສາສະ ໜາ.

ກຸ່ມຄຣິສຕຽນສືບຕໍ່ລາຍງານວ່າມີບັນຫາໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງໂບດຢູ່ໃນບາງພື້ນທີ່. ບັນ ດາສະມາຊິກຂອງພວກສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດ ອໍາການນັບຖືສາສະໜາຂອງເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກພັກປະຊາ ຊົນປະຕິວັດລາວ, ເຂົ້າເຮັດການນໍາລັດຖະບານ ແລະເປັນທະຫານ ແລະເພື່ອ ຫລີກລ້ຽງການຖືກຈໍາແນກທາງສາສະໜາ ໃນສະຖາບັນເຫລົ່ານີ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຂັ້ນສູນກາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ເດີນທາງໄປແຂວງຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຝຶກ ອົບຮົມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດດຳລັດ 315 ແລະກົດໝາຍ ອື່ນໆທີ່ ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສາສະໜາ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ມານ 64.7 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ລາວ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 7.6 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ໃນ​ປີ 2021, ແມ່ນ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ພຸດ. ອີກ 1.7 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແມ່ນ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ, ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ 31.4 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ໃດ ແລະ 2.1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແມ່ນ​ນັ​ບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອື່ນ. ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ລາວ​ລຸ່ມ ຫລື ລາວ ທີ່ກ​ວາມ​ເອົາ 53.2 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ລາວນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ນັບ​ຖືສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ພຸດ​ນະ​ກາຍ​ຫິ​ນະ​ຍານ​ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜານີ້​ຈຶ່ງ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ນັບ​ຖື.

ອີງຕາມແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະກຸ່ມສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ, ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດລະຫວ່າງພວກທີ່ນັບຖືຜີ, ຊາວພຸດ, ແລະ ຊຸມຊົນຄຣິສຕຽນທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນ. ພວກຜູ້ນໍາທາງ ສາສະ ໜາກ່າວວ່າ ມີຊາວບ້ານ ໄດ້ຂູ່ເຂັນວ່າຈະຂັບໄລ່ພວກຄຣິສຕຽນ ອອກຈາກບ້ານ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ປະຖິ້ມຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໃນເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ 2020 ມີ​ຊາວ ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ 7 ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ໃນ​ບ້ານ​ຜາ​ສິງ, ເມືອງ​ຕະ​ອວຍ​ສີ, ແຂວງ​ສາ​ລະ​ວັນ​ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ໄດ້​ໄລ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜີ ແລະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ອາ​ຍຸ 20 ປີ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປຍ້ອນອາ​ການ​ສັບ​ສົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ດີ. ອີກ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ເດືອນມັງ​ກອນ 2021, ພວກ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ບ້ານຕາ​ລູ ເມືອງ​ຕາວ​ໂອຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ 14 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ 3 ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອນ​ ແລະ​ກໍ​ມ້າງ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖິ້ມ, ອີ​ງ​ຕາມ LEC. ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ໃນບ້ານສິງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ, ເມືອງ​ອາດ​ສະ​ພັງ​ທອງ, ແຂວງ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ນະ​ເຂດ, ນາບ​ຂູ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄລ່​ 3 ຄອບຄົວ​ທີ່​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ ຕຽນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ປະຖິ້ມຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ພຸດ ຫລື​ການ​ຖື​ຜີ. ພິທີຝັງສົບຍັງຄົງເປັນຈຸດ ທີ່ຖົກຖຽງກັນຢູ່ໃນ ບາງພື້ນທີ່, ໂດຍທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກນັບຖືຜີບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ມີ ການຝັງສົບຂອງ ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນ ຢູ່ໃນສຸສານລວມຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຖານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍົກບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບເສລີ ພາບທາງສາສະໜາ ແລະບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບລະບຽບການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ, ລວມທັງຂັ້ນຕອນການລົງທະບຽນຂຶ້ນມາລົມກັບລັດຖະບານເປັນການສະເພາະ ແລະສືບຕໍ່ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເປີດການສົນທະນາ ແລະການແກ້ໄຂຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ່ງເພື່ອຈະ ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້. ໃນການແນະ​ນຳ​ຕົວ​ຕໍ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີໃໝ່​ຂອງ ກະຊວງ ພາຍໃນ ຫລື MOHA ແລະ​ປະ​ທານຂອງສູນກາງແນວລາວສ້າງຊາດໃນ​ເດືອນ ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ແລະ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ລາວ ໃນ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຖານທູດໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນໍາຈາກບັນດາກຸ່ມສາສະໜາ ແລະອົງການ ຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ຫລື NGO ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຕໍ່ ບັນຫາທີ່ສະມາຊິກ ຂອງພວກສາສະໜາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ນັນໃຫ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທີ່ທ່ານຮັບຟັງໄປນັ້ນ ຄືບົດລາຍງານຫຍໍ້ ພາກ 1 ດ້ານເສລີພາບ ໃນການນັບຖື ສາສະໜາ ປີ 2021 ໃນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບລາວຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະ ເທດສະຫະລັດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

LAOS 2021 INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM REPORT

Executive Summary The constitution provides citizens with “the right and freedom to believe or not to believe in religion.” The government officially recognizes four religions: Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, and the Baha’i Faith, with Buddhism paramount. Decree 315 defines the government as the final arbiter of permissible religious activities. Religious leaders continued to state that while authorities in urban areas and in some districts had a strong understanding of laws governing religious activities, improper restrictions on religious freedom remained prevalent in rural areas. Reports continued of local authorities, especially in isolated villages, threatening to expel followers of minority religious groups, particularly Christians associated with the Lao Evangelical Church (LEC), for refusing to renounce their faith. Local sources reported that seven Christians from two households in Pasing village, Ta-Oesy District, Salavan Province, remained homeless after villagers forced them out of their homes in October 2020; one Christian – a 20-year-old - male – died of health complications due to their poor living conditions. According to the LEC, in January, villagers and village authorities from Talou village, Tao Oi District, Salavan Province, forced 14 Christians from three households to vacate their homes and later destroyed the families’ homes. No new groups successfully registered with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) during the year. The government issued Decree 315 in 2016 with the stated intent of clarifying rules for religious practice, although religious leaders continued to state Decree 315 established onerous requirements sometimes used to restrict travel for religious purposes. Christian groups continued to report problems constructing churches in some areas. Members of minority religions continued to hide their religious affiliation in order to join the ruling Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the government, and the military, and to avoid facing discrimination in these institutions. Central authorities said they continued to travel to provincial areas to train officials to implement Decree 315 and other laws governing religion. According to government and religious group sources, tensions continued in rural areas among animists, Buddhists, and growing Christian communities. Religious leaders said there were reports that villagers threatened to expel Christians from their villages if they did not renounce their faith. According to local sources, villagers from Singsavanh village, Athxayphone District, Savannakhet Province, threatened to force out three Christian families from their homes in the village for refusing to renounce their faith and that due to this threat, some of the individuals reverted to Buddhism or Animism. Burial ceremonies remained a point of LAOS 2 International Religious Freedom Report for 2021 United States Department of State • Office of International Religious Freedom contention in some areas, with reports of animists preventing the burial of Christians in public cemeteries. U.S. embassy officials regularly raised specific religious freedom cases and issues regarding cumbersome regulations, including registration procedures, with the government and continued to encourage the use of open dialogue and conflict resolution to resolve them. During introductory meetings with the newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs and the President of the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) in July and August, the Ambassador highlighted future areas for U.S.-Laos cooperation to protect religious freedom. Embassy officials regularly met with leaders from a wide variety of religious groups and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to understand better the problems faced by members of minority religious groups. Section I. Religious Demography The U.S. government estimates the total population at 7.6 million (midyear 2021). According to the 2015 national census, 64.7 percent of the population is Buddhist, 1.7 percent is Christian, 31.4 percent report having no religion, and the remaining 2.1 percent belong to other religions. Theravada Buddhism is the dominant religion of the ethnic or “lowland” Lao, who constitute 53.2 percent of the overall population.