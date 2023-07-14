ບົດລາຍງານ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງໂຣກເອດສ໌ ເປັນທາງເລືອກ ດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະ ການເງິນ

ເຊື້ອ HIV/AIDS ສາມາດຍຸຕິເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030 ຖ້າຫາກປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍ ສາມາດປຸ້ມລຸມເຈດຈຳນົງດ້ານການເມືອງແລະ ການສະໜັບໜຸນດ້ານການເງິນທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ດັ່ງທີ່ບົດລາຍງານສະບັບໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແພ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກ່າວ. ເຊື້ອພະຍາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້ ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດ 40 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1981.

ທ່ານນາງ ວິນນີ ບີຢານຢີມາ (Winnie Byanyima) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານໂຄງການເພື່ອໂຣກເອດສ໌ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື UNAIDS ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂໍ້ມູນໃນບົດລາຍງານນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເສັ້ນທາງການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງໂຣກເອດສ໌ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ລຶກລັບເລີຍ ແຕ່ມັນເປັນທາງເລືອກ. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງການເມືອງແລະທາງເລືອກດ້ານການເງິນ.”

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ບົດລາຍງານນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການຮັບມືກັບ HIV ສາມາດປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໄດ້ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຢຶດໝັ້ນໃນການນຳພາທາງດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ.”

ບົດລາຍງານນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍ UNAIDS ຫຼື ໂຄງການເອດສ໌ ຂອງອົງ ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ໃນປີ 2022 39 ລ້ານຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ດຳລົງຊີວິດ ໂດຍມີເຊື້ອ HIV, 1 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນຄົນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດ ເຊື້ອໃໝ່ແລະ 630,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນການລົ້ມປ່ວຍເພາະໂຣກເອດສ໌.

HIV/AIDS can end as a public health threat by 2030 if nations can muster the political will and critical financial support to completely defeat it, a new report published Thursday says. The deadly disease has killed 40.4 million people since the start of the epidemic in 1981.

"The data in this report show that the path that ends AIDS is not a mystery, but it is a choice. It is a political and a financial choice," said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS.

"The report shows that HIV responses can succeed when they are anchored in strong political leadership," she said.

The report released by UNAIDS, the United Nations AIDS program, finds that in 2022, 39 million people worldwide were living with HIV, 1.3 million became newly infected and 630,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses.